I Document Intimate Moments Of Couples In Love

I’m Bucharest-based photographer Natalia Mindru. I capture the raw, unabashed love between couples in a series titled Iubiri Urbane (translated, it means Urban Love Stories). This is my ode to stolen kisses, kept secrets, and unspoken words shared between love birds in a metropolis that rarely stands still enough to notice. I’ve always felt like being in love and showing affection were really important to me.
Before arriving at a couple’s home, I know nearly nothing about my subjects. The only prior communication is through social media and, as a result, I approach each session without preconceived notions or expectations. In this way, Iubiri Urbane offers a fresh exploration of love in its many forms: tender, sometimes playful and other times messy, but it always depicts the natural attraction between the cute couple.
I am not trying to convince anybody to be a part of my love images project. Couples should feel they want to do this, to be comfortable and relaxed with my presence. Once a photo session started, it usually takes two hours, during which we have a drink, talk, and get to know better each other. Often my subjects even don’t realize that their pictures were being taken. I know that happiness for all of us is a switch that can be flicked in our brain. So, I’m like a switcher for couples. More couples told me that they feel the process of photographing as couple’s therapy, it makes realize things that they maybe haven’t realized before about themselves. Probably because they should be sincere, they share their feelings, vulnerabilities in the world they are opening up.
I started this couple’s pictures project one year ago being very ambitious. I aimed to show that love is for everybody; love does not judge and accepts any color, religion, sexual orientation. The Idea of diversity is essential, and traveling through different countries could help me to achieve this purpose. Thus, this year, I’m thrilled to visit and photograph couples in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Hungary, UK, Netherlands, Portugal. I’m open to any other new destination.
In November-December first volume of Love Stories is going to be released.
I would like to encourage couples in love to message me. Together we are going to create a lot of incredible pictures.
