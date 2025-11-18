People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

by

The same way some buildings can leave people in awe because of how impressive they are, others can shock them for all the wrong reasons. Poor planning, terrible choice of materials, or lack of windows – these are just a few features of what can really ruin an edifice, which might end up being ‘showcased’ on the ‘Urban Hell’ subreddit.

Today, that is what we’re focusing on – some of the worst examples of architecture, as shared by members of the ‘Urban Hell’ community. Scroll down to find pictures of some of the most “hideous places human beings built or inhabit”, as the community presents the content itself, and upvote the ones that resemble urban hell to you the most.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Danish Kurani, a designer and the founder of the Kurani architecture firm, who was kind enough to discuss what are some of the most important things to consider before constructing a building (so it doesn’t end up on the subreddit).

#1 Detroit In 1882 And 2017

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: bclx99

#2 One Of My Favorite Pictures Of Macau. Hotel Grand Lisboa In The Background

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Thossi99

#3 The Ponds, A Suburb In Sydney. Packed In Like Sardines

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Sort_of_Frightening

#4 Chongqing, China

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: slavabien

#5 Hong Kong’s Incredibly Dense And Soulless Buildings

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: katxwoods

#6 Jalousie Neighborhood In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: _cool2

#7 Planned Towns Built For Forcibly Relocated Tibetan Families In Markham, Tibet By The CCP

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Lincoin02202

#8 Hong Kong Apartments

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Green____cat

#9 I’m In Chongqing At The Moment…

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: AdEffective1222

#10 Cairo, Egypt

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: True_Smile3261

#11 The City Of Belem Is Tearing Down A Forest Park To Build A Highway For The United Nations Climate Change Conference

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: broadway_beer

#12 China

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: hello_Eggplants

#13 Mumbai, India

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#14 Spaghetti Junction In Kl, Malaysia

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Cultural_Skin_1276

#15 A Street In Mansoura, Egypt, With All The Signs For Doctors’ Offices

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Doctor-2238

#16 Main And Delaware Street, Kansas City

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Kuzu9

#17 Cape Town, South Africa. One Of The Richest Cities On The Continent

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Ill_Information75

#18 Mumbai, India

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Epsilon-Phoenix

#19 Everything Wrong With American Cities, In One City Block

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Codraroll

#20 Temirtau, Kazakhstan

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#21 A Street In Egypt Before And After Renovation

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: mr_gooodguy

#22 Night In Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Explanation1199

#23 “Us Cities Were Built For Cars” (Downtown Cincinnati, 1890 vs. 2023)

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: slicheliche

#24 Amazon Data Centers Under Construction Near Homes In Stone Ridge, Virginia

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: GnolRevilo

#25 Azerbaijan Style Balcony

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: olisovenko

#26 Once The Pride Of India Now Left In Shambles , Kolkata West Bengal High Solid Waste And Air Pollution

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Stroov

#27 This Is Just Plain Idiotic Urban Planning

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: iv2892

#28 Shades With No Seats vs. Seats With No Shades

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: HKAdrian0811

#29 Faridabad, India Open Garbage Disposal Is Huge Problem Here, However No One Pay Attention To It

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: No-Weird-2120

#30 Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Urban Car Centric Nightmare

People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

Image source: Sm_0l

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom Refuses To Change Daughter’s Wedding Venue, Sister Calls Her Heartless And Selfish
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
I Drew Some Of The People I Followed And Others That Have Followed Me
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Lie Society Tells Us? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Criminal Minds 6.02 “JJ” Review
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2010
7 Comics That Hilariously Sum Up GOT Season 7
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
52 Lessons Learned From Covid That We Couldn’t Figure Out Before The Restrictions
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.