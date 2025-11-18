People In This Online Group Shared 30 Pics Of Urban Hell That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)

The same way some buildings can leave people in awe because of how impressive they are, others can shock them for all the wrong reasons. Poor planning, terrible choice of materials, or lack of windows – these are just a few features of what can really ruin an edifice, which might end up being ‘showcased’ on the ‘Urban Hell’ subreddit.
Today, that is what we’re focusing on – some of the worst examples of architecture, as shared by members of the ‘Urban Hell’ community. Scroll down to find pictures of some of the most “hideous places human beings built or inhabit”, as the community presents the content itself, and upvote the ones that resemble urban hell to you the most.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Danish Kurani, a designer and the founder of the Kurani architecture firm, who was kind enough to discuss what are some of the most important things to consider before constructing a building (so it doesn’t end up on the subreddit).
#1 Detroit In 1882 And 2017
#2 One Of My Favorite Pictures Of Macau. Hotel Grand Lisboa In The Background
#3 The Ponds, A Suburb In Sydney. Packed In Like Sardines
#4 Chongqing, China
#5 Hong Kong’s Incredibly Dense And Soulless Buildings
#6 Jalousie Neighborhood In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
#7 Planned Towns Built For Forcibly Relocated Tibetan Families In Markham, Tibet By The CCP
#8 Hong Kong Apartments
#9 I’m In Chongqing At The Moment…
#10 Cairo, Egypt
#11 The City Of Belem Is Tearing Down A Forest Park To Build A Highway For The United Nations Climate Change Conference
#12 China
#13 Mumbai, India
#14 Spaghetti Junction In Kl, Malaysia
#15 A Street In Mansoura, Egypt, With All The Signs For Doctors’ Offices
#16 Main And Delaware Street, Kansas City
#17 Cape Town, South Africa. One Of The Richest Cities On The Continent
#18 Mumbai, India
#19 Everything Wrong With American Cities, In One City Block
#20 Temirtau, Kazakhstan
#21 A Street In Egypt Before And After Renovation
#22 Night In Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵
#23 “Us Cities Were Built For Cars” (Downtown Cincinnati, 1890 vs. 2023)
#24 Amazon Data Centers Under Construction Near Homes In Stone Ridge, Virginia
#25 Azerbaijan Style Balcony
#26 Once The Pride Of India Now Left In Shambles , Kolkata West Bengal High Solid Waste And Air Pollution
#27 This Is Just Plain Idiotic Urban Planning
#28 Shades With No Seats vs. Seats With No Shades
#29 Faridabad, India Open Garbage Disposal Is Huge Problem Here, However No One Pay Attention To It
#30 Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Urban Car Centric Nightmare
