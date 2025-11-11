An Upside Down Wine Glass To Confuse Your Friends

by

This glass might look ordinary, but start filling it with your glorious wine and you’ll be confused. Its reverse design lets you sip wine…from the foot of your glass. Brought to you by red5, the ultimate gadget shop, the glass lets you become the star of the party for just $10.

“We don’t mean to be rude but we bet that your glass cupboard is pretty boring,” states red5 website. “Lots of standard glasses in the standard shape that you would expect to find in any home. The Upside Down Wine Glass is a revolution in glass design and will literally turn the world upside down.”

More info: red5.co.uk (h/t: laughingsquid)

Patrick Penrose
