50 Times UPS Drivers Captured The Cutest Dogs They Met On The Job (Best Of All Time)

There aren’t many things that can beat an impromptu meeting with a friendly, tail-wagging dog. The delivery drivers from UPS know this joy all too well. Since 2013, they’ve been sharing delightful encounters with dogs they meet on their routes through the Facebook group ‘UPS Dogs’. The page has grown to nearly 2 million followers, along with 640k followers on its Instagram counterpart.

Here at Bored Panda, we’ve featured this group many times, so we decided to round up the best posts. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 My Husband Eric Nocon Is A UPS Driver. Just Before Thanksgiving A Hungry Feral Kitten Hopped Up In His Truck Cuddly And Desperate For Food

She was underfed and all alone on an isolated rural route. Eric fed the kitten some of his work snacks, and the kitten never left his lap. We brought the little girl home, and named her Duchess. She’s been one of the most cuddly and loving animals we’ve ever met

#2 Rudy Is Blind As A Bat, But That Doesn’t Stop Him From Following The Sound Of My Truck Until I Feed Him! – Saint Joseph, Michigan

#3 Hey, We Want A Treat… Olympia, Washington

#4 After Months Of Hearing These Guys Barking Inside The House I Finally Had A Signature Required And Got To Meet These Two

This is Stella and Zeus. Stella is 4 and was the runt of her litter and Zeus is 7 and was a rescue Love the Pitis on my route

#5 Ben Happened To Be Present Moments After A Baby Alpaca Was Born. Valley Center California

#6 Attack Dog. Camp Pendleton, California. Louise

#7 Another One Of Those Weird Looking Dogs In Illinois!

#8 Her Name Is “Little Bit” And This Is Her First Time Ever Coming Near The Big Scary Brown Truck. She Got Extra Biscuits For Being So Brave

#9 She Always Has To Bring Me A Stick To Play Fetch And Can’t Get Enough. No Stick To Big, No Stick Too Small. The Older One Just Wants The Treats

#10 I Stopped My Truck And Before I Knew It, I Had A Helper. Sugarland, Texas

#11 Here Is A Photo Of Me, Sesame The Opossum, With My Friend Joe In New Orleans, Louisiana

I’m so grateful that Joe is sweet to me!!! He’s a true animal lover with a truck full of treats

#12 Bentley The Beggar Is Bellowing At The Injustice Of Being Limited To 3 Biscuits. Oh, The Suffering

#13 Harvest Time In Nebraska. This Dog Was Sharing The Wealth

#14 This Is Our UPS Driver Darrell In UK , The Pack Loves Him Specially Arei

#15 When You Can’t Make Up Your Mind, Have One Of Each! Harbor Springs, Mi

#16 “Any Bark Boxes Up There?” – Jessie Paducah, Ky

#17 This Is Buzz!!!! He Was 18 Sadly He Passed Away Not Too Long Ago. Even With Wheels He’d Still Meet Me

#18 Half A Box Of Treats At One Stop! Courtney Bernasky Mcalester Ok

#19 “A Different Kind Of Dog” Mark Cooper

#20 Names Pepé And I’m A Driver Helper, I Get Paid In Biscuits

#21 The Thing Is, I Am Basically Just A Rock Star In A Big Brown Limousine

I pull up, open the door, and a throng of my adoring fans is waiting to mob me. Keeping them all happy is a tough job, but someone has to do it!

#22 Here’s Bill, One Of The Dogs I See On My Route Everyday! Louisville, Ky

#23 To: Charlie, Our Friendly Neighborhood UPS Guy From: Jade And Jasper, To Share With All The Doggos On Your Route Jonesborough, Tn

#24 There’s A New Sheriff In Town…and Her Name Is Cupcake

Her job….is maintaining law and order at the Bells Up Winery on the mean streets of Newberg, Oregon. Like the rough-and-tumble saloons of the old Wild West, the Bells Up Winery attracts more than its fair share of wine tasting drifters, cattle rustlers, outlaws, gamblers, horse thieves and assorted ne’er-do-wells…all of whom require a firm hand to keep them in line. Its a big job indeed, and one that only Cupcake can handle. She is predatory perfection personified; a pint-sized Pomeranian powerhouse in pink pineapple pajamas. A full forty-four ounces of fearless, fiery, four-legged, flesh-eating fury. She combines the tenacity of a pit bull, the razor-sharp fangs of a rattlesnake, the bone-crushing jaws of a hyena, the speed of a gazelle and the shrill, deafening howl of an air raid siren into a potent and compact package that can be concealed in a coat pocket or handbag until such time as her awesome power is deployed against the miscreant who dares to misbehave in her establishment. When the forces of evil conspire to prey upon the law-abiding citizens of the Newberg frontier, you can sleep easy knowing that the mighty Cupcake will be there to stop them! co.
By Scott Hodges

#25 How Could Anyone Resist This?

#26 Debbie De Goose Thinks She Is A Dog. Every Time She Hears Steve The UPS Man Coming, She Comes Running For A Hug

#27 Champ Is A Distemper Survivor, He Uses A Special Quad Wheelchair

He wanted to meet the big brown beast, which he thinks is his own personal goodies truck! Champ is my foster boy who is looking for his forever home. He is available with Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue in Virginia

#28 Deliver A Package In A Garage Turn Towards My Truck, Then I Hear A Meow From Behind. Portland, Tn

#29 Narwhal Loves Burton. Brooklyn, Connecticut

#30 Oh Look Its A Tongue With A Pit Bull Attached To It

#31 Shop Friend Nikita Is Waiting On A Special Delivery. Waiting Patiently For Whatever Goodies Maybe In Browns Pockets

#32 Yeti Likes When Dave Comes To Visit Always Gets A Biscuit… Windsor, Pa

#33 Sometimes “Ewe” Don’t Know Who’s Coming Into Your Truck

This is Elsa. She’s a house dog. I dare you to tell her otherwise!!! Her human told me to see if she’d like puppy treats. She did! He was impressed. West Central Minnesota

#34 Cats Need Love Too

#35 Awwww. Prospect, Ky

#36 Half Bunny, Half Saint Bernard. 100% Adorable

#37 We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY

#38 Pit Bull Bleps Are The Best Bleps

#39 “You Mean To Tell Me I Get Three Biscuits On Thursdays?!?”

#40 First She Stole My Heart, Now She Just Steals My Biscuits

#41 Totally Worth A 10 Min Break To Get Acquainted With This Momma And Her Two Pup

#42 Paul Was On One Knee Until Jax Decided That Meant “Playtime”

#43 Hello From Mobile. Alabama

#44 The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan

#45 8 Corgis Decided To Greet My UPS Husband Looking For Treats And Attention. Keene, New Hampshire

#46 This Big Ol’ Meathead Is A Real Sweetheart. A Tongue With 90 Lbs Of Pit Bull Attached To It

#47 This Was My First Ever UPSdog Selfie

#48 Hello From Manly, Iowa

#49 Who Gets The First Cookie? One Big Happy Family – Whitingham Vermont, Thank You Josh Kissell

#50 My New Best Friend! Thanks Chris

Patrick Penrose
