35 Times UPS Drivers Were Lucky To Meet Dogs On Their Routes And Shared The Pics On This Group (New Pics)

During the worldwide pandemic, couriers and dogs became our best friends. They would bring joy and happiness into the comfort of our home where we’ve probably spent more time in the past year than the whole decade combined. So let’s all give them a big round of applause!
And while we’re still clapping, let’s get some wholespiration from the widely popular UPS Dogs project that collects the most pawesome pics of couriers and the furry four-legged friends they meet en route.
After UPS driver Sean McCarren created a Facebook group to pay tribute to the furry friends seven years ago, the project gained somewhat of a cult following with 1.8M followers on their Facebook page. Except that these days, you see couriers posing with sheep, chickens, alpacas, you name it, since the furrier the merrier!
#1
Narwhal loves Burton.
Brooklyn, Connecticut
Image source: UPS Dogs
#2
“You mean to tell me I get THREE biscuits on Thursdays?!?”
Image source: Scott Hodges
#3
My husband with our 6 pups! He had our route and the pups were so excited to see him ❤
Fort Payne, Alabama
Image source: UPS Dogs
#4
Paul was on one knee until Jax decided that meant “playtime”. Wakeman,OH.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#5
This old guy comes to work every day with his owner and has a bed in the tasting room of the winery. He is a happy and well cared for dog.
But when he hears my truck he runs to the door to be let out and then he runs up to my truck and starts shivering and whining and giving me the sad eyes like a Humane Society commercial on TV. All that is missing is Sarah McLachlan singing in the background. Such a phony!
Image source: Scott Hodges
#6
Hello from Spokane, Washington
Image source: UPS Dogs
#7
My reputation for generous treat giving may have gotten out of hand. They are now bringing their friends with them.
Michigan
Image source: UPS Dogs
#8
Mandy barks like crazy when Carlos drives into the yard, she waits expectantly for him to step out of the truck!!
She offers her paw to shake and then she gets her treat!! ❤😀👍(Western ND)
Image source: upsdogs
#9
Hello from Manly, Iowa
Image source: UPS Dogs
#10
Introducing “Kitty.” Kitty is a rescue from an abuse/neglect situation who is now living her best life in a loving home on a farm. A month ago she was terrified of me and could not be coaxed near the truck, even on a leash. Now look at the fearless and happy moocher she has become!
Image source: Scott Hodges
#11
Husband Brock is a UPS driver, holding our 3 month old 🐻 🐶 Beaufort, SC
Image source: UPS Dogs
#12
Charlie gives Eric big snobbery Saint Bernard kisses..
Osseo, Wi.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#13
Our regular UPS driver is leaving 😭…..
Sully wanted a picture with him…..
He was HAPPY with his treat though….and to get out of the truck! 😂
UPS Dogs.
Charlottesville, Virginia
Image source: UPS Dogs
#14
Vision loves UPS and especially Darla! He even has his own uniform! Snohomish County WA.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#15
Lily loves Chris – and his beard!
Soquel, California
Image source: UPS Dogs
#16
Dakota, a UPS driver in Clarksville, TN
Image source: UPS Dogs
#17
Oh what patience our UPS Nathan has while holding Finn and Lincoln, our Golden puppies. Chillicothe, Ohio
Image source: UPS Dogs
#18
Lloyd has been our ups person on the Northside of Richmond Va, in excess of a decade… Storm finally got a chance to meet him!
Image source: upsdogs
#19
My dog use to bark at him but one day we just let her check out the truck. I love how he was so happy to finally make a new doggie friend we would love for her to be on ups dogs !!
Scotts Valley, CA.
Image source: upsdogs
#20
This little black puffball is so amazed at the sight of my truck that he hasn’t even noticed the biscuit that I tossed to him…
Image source: Scott Hodges
#21
My name is Kyle from Greenfield, OH.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#22
This is Sharon Barbour in Dunedin, FL saying Hello to Daisy, Toby, and Bentley.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#23
One of my favorite route dogs, Augie, gave ME a biscuit today!
Image source: Scott Hodges
#24
My pleasant SC, Josh with “Alex Morgan” “Mia Hamm” and the blur is Pippa.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#25
THE DOUBLE BLEP!
Image source: Scott Hodges
#26
This is our dog Bear. He’s 13 years old. We got him 11 years ago as a rescue. He was living with a homeless man in Chicago, Illinois who had to surrender Bear to allow the owner to go to a men’s shelter. He wanted him to go to a family with young kids. Bear was so used to eating fish out of the lake, it took us 6 months to get him used to eating dog food.
Wylie, TX
Image source: UPS Dogs
#27
My husband Kyle with one of his dogs on his route in Shaftsbury, Vermont. He loves this part of his day
Image source: UPS Dogs
#28
Lily, American Molossus. Crestwood KY with her UPS driver Chris.
Image source: upsdogs
#29
She loves taking pictures with me! ❤
Newburgh, IN
Image source: UPS Dogs
#30
Jake greeting our wonderful UPS driver! Evergreen, CO.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#31
Smiling boi
Image source: Scott Hodges
#32
Lemon with her ups driver today.. Nolanville, Texas
Image source: UPS Dogs
#33
Dogs name is Buddy. Roanoke Alabama
Image source: UPS Dogs
#34
Golden Jackpot!!!
from Mountain Home, AR.
Image source: upsdogs
#35
Maggie loves Mark and barks and barks until he stops at our house with her treats! Oviedo, Florida
Image source: UPS Dogs
