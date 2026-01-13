20 New Comics By This Artist That Are Equal Parts Sweet and Silly

Positively Ghostly is a wholesome comic created by Greg Eales, who launched the series in 2020. The webcomic features two main characters: Oliver, a friendly little ghost, and his spooky-but-sweet companions, the Boo Crew, in the whimsical Spirit World. The series explores themes like kindness, self-acceptance, mental health, and finding joy in everyday moments, all delivered with heartwarming humor that readers of all ages can enjoy.

As the artist described in one of our interviews, creating these comics has been deeply personal and therapeutic. Working on Positively Ghostly helped him cope with the recent loss of his youngest sister and grandfather, two of the most important people in his life.

Scroll down to read the most recent comics from the series, carefully selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | positivelyghostly.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#2

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#3

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#4

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#5

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#6

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#7

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#8

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#9

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#10

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#11

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#12

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#13

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#14

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#15

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#16

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#17

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#18

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#19

Image source: Positively Ghostly

#20

Image source: Positively Ghostly

