5 Unusual Wellness Habits Experts Swear By, Including Humming

In this age of booming social media, wellness trends are everywhere. Some vanish overnight, while others surprise us by earning the approval of doctors and research-backed practitioners.
These aren’t your typical “drink more water” or “go for a walk” tips, but rather odd-sounding habits that no one really talks about.
From humming to calm your nervous system to drinking coffee for its unexpected health perks, and even a handful of other rituals that seem strange at first glance, these quirky practices might actually be more powerful than they appear.
A group of experts across various fields spoke exclusively with Bored Panda, breaking down exactly how these unusual techniques work.
According to the specialists, these surprising habits can boost your mood, soothe your mind, and improve your overall quality of life by tapping into the body’s natural rhythms rather than relying on expensive gadgets or complicated routines.
So, here are 5 weird-but-proven health hacks that experts genuinely swear by, along with the science that makes them worth trying.
Medical Disclaimer: All content in this article is provided for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
#1 Humming For Anxiety Relief
Humming creates gentle vibrations inside the throat, sinuses, and chest, areas rich with branches of the vagus nerve, which plays a key role in regulating stress, mood, and heart rate.
These vibrations, combined with the naturally long exhale required to hum, send the body a clear signal of safety.
According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, long-term heart rate variability (HRV), one of the body’s strongest indicators of stress resilience, was assessed across four daily activities – humming, physical activity, emotional stress, and sleep.
The results showed that humming produced the lowest stress index compared to all other activities, revealing a uniquely calming effect on the body.
The science behind this habit was explained by Sam Bloomfield, Dance Movement Psychotherapist and Humanistic & Integrative Psychotherapist at the UK Council for Psychotherapy.
Bloomfield shared, “The nervous system responds to cues of safety. Humming is often patterned in the nervous system as an early response to warm and comfortable relationships and surroundings. Think of a cat purring! [Humming] is our own form of cat purr.”
Simone Hatiel, an Integrative, Somatic, and Transpersonal Therapist based in the UK, also emphasized the powerful link between humming and vagus nerve activation.
She explained, “Humming creates vibration along the pathways where the vagus nerve lives.”
These vibrations “provide gentle bottom-up stimulation to the parasympathetic system,” signaling to the brain that “I’m safe enough. I can settle.”
From a nervous-system perspective, anxiety is a physiological state of perceived threat that pushes the body into cycles of panic, agitation, shutdown, or numbness.
Explaining how this vibrational practice breaks the anxiety cycle, Hatiel noted that, “Humming interrupts the loop of fight, flight, or freeze by offering the system a predictable rhythm, soothing vibration, and gentle exhalation, unlike other somatic practices that may feel intense.”
“It restores regulation without overwhelming the system.”
While both experts agree there is no single “perfect” approach, Simone often uses Peter Levine’s well-known “Voo” sound method, where you “take a small, easy inhale through your nose and then let out a long ‘vooooo’ until the breath naturally ends.”
She recommends 3-5 repetitions, usually lasting no more than 1-3 minutes.
Research also suggests that playful humming works best for children, teenagers tend to prefer humming softly along with music, and older adults benefit more from shorter, more relaxed hums with plenty of pauses.
#2 Pillow Between Knees Eases Lower Back Pain
Placing a pillow between your knees while sleeping may look like a small adjustment, but experts say it can make a surprisingly big difference for people dealing with lower back pain.
When you lie on your side without support, your top leg naturally falls forward, causing your hips to twist and your spine to rotate throughout the night.
Research from the National Library of Medicine estimates that up to 23 percent of adults worldwide live with chronic back pain, and poor sleeping posture is one of the contributors.
By placing a pillow between your knees or thighs, you help your body maintain a neutral pelvis and the natural alignment of your spine, reducing the stress placed on inflamed muscles and ligaments.
Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Jitendra Khachariya from HealthHub Clinic in Dubai explained the mechanics behind this simple fix.
“A pillow between the knees keeps your hips, spine, and knees aligned, reducing pressure on joints and nerves and making side-sleeping more comfortable,” he said.
According to him, this position is especially beneficial for “patients with lower back pain, sciatica, hip pain, and elderly patients after surgery.”
While this method is generally considered safe and effective for most people, Dr. Khachariya noted that there are a few exceptions.
“In some cases like hip injury or knee deformity, it can worsen the symptoms,” he cautioned, emphasizing the importance of personalized care when dealing with chronic pain.
Overall, aligning your hips and spine during sleep with a supportive pillow is one of the simplest, low-cost adjustments you can make to ease nighttime discomfort and potentially improve long-term back health.
#3 Drinking Coffee For Longevity (In Moderation)
While coffee has long been viewed with suspicion for its caffeine content, an increasing number of studies now suggest that moderate coffee consumption may actually support longevity.
Research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, which tracked more than 170,000 adults over seven years, reported that people who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups daily, even with a teaspoon of sugar, were up to 30% less likely to pass away early than non-coffee drinkers.
Notably, both caffeinated and decaf coffee offered similar benefits.
Clinical Nutritionist Sanjana Rao, Founder of Nutri Ami, explains that the magic lies not in caffeine alone, but in the hundreds of bioactive compounds present in a single cup.
Rao said, “Although several large studies show an association between moderate coffee consumption and lower mortality, it’s important to clarify that coffee does not directly make people live longer.”
Instead, she notes that the benefit comes from how coffee supports essential biological systems, as it is “rich in polyphenols, which have a strong anti-inflammatory effect, helping reduce low-grade inflammation, and its antioxidant compounds also help reduce oxidative stress and protect cells from long-term damage.”
Nutritionist Sonia Narang echoed these findings, emphasizing the drink’s powerful impact on liver and metabolic health.
“Moderate coffee consumption correlates with lower mortality risk because of its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. The liver is the showstopper when it comes to coffee, it reduces fat accumulation in liver cells, slows the progression of fibrosis, and lowers inflammation driven by chlorogenic acids and polyphenols.”
Narang also highlighted coffee’s protective effects on the brain and metabolic system, noting that “it improves insulin sensitivity, lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, and reduces neuroinflammation, which can lower the risk of cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.”
However, both experts agree that more isn’t always better. While 2-4 cups per day appears optimal for most adults, Narang cautioned that the exact threshold depends on factors like pregnancy, blood pressure, and individual caffeine sensitivity.
She warned, “Too much coffee can lead to anxiety, heart palpitations, insomnia, or acid reflux for many.”
In other words, your morning brew may indeed help you live a longer, healthier life, but only when enjoyed in moderation and balanced with healthy lifestyle habits.
#4 Do Not Rinse Your Mouth After Brushing
It’s natural to spit out the foamy toothpaste after brushing, but many people instinctively rinse their mouths with water right afterward.
While this feels refreshing, experts recommend skipping the immediate rinse, as it can actually help protect your teeth.
Fluoride, the key active ingredient in most toothpastes, works by strengthening enamel and making teeth more resistant to acid attacks.
Dental Surgeon Dr. Vibha Arora from Dental Vision Clinic in India explains, “The more rinsing we do, the less fluoride content we retain from the toothpaste in the oral cavity. So at least the taste of your toothpaste should be removed, but we do not recommend rinsing a lot and completely removing it.”
“One or two rinses to clear the foam is enough.”
Paediatric Dentistry expert Dr. Waraf Al-Yaseen from Cardiff School of Dentistry adds that by not rinsing immediately, “a thin layer of fluoride remains on your teeth. This gives the fluoride more time to work, helping to rebuild enamel and make it harder for acids to attack.”
In simpler terms, he says, “Imagine painting a wall, if you rinse the wall immediately, the paint gets diluted. If you let it sit and absorb, it sticks better. The fluoride is like that paint on your enamel.”
Over time, this approach can help reduce cavities, slow the progression of small enamel lesions, and strengthen teeth overall.
However, both experts caution that there are exceptions. Dr. Al-Yaseen notes, “After eating very acidic foods, your enamel may be temporarily softened. Rinsing with plain water first to help neutralize the acid, then waiting before brushing, is recommended.”
“Some patients may have a strong reflex (for example, children who swallow toothpaste) or may be unable to completely spit out, so in those cases the usual ‘no rinse’ may need adaptation or supervision.”
The bottom line is that for most adults, leaving the toothpaste on your teeth for a few extra minutes after brushing, without rinsing immediately, can maximize fluoride’s benefits and support stronger, healthier enamel in the long run.
#5 Eat More To Eat Less
This might sound contradictory to many, but experts say “eating more to eat less” is a simple way to control appetite and manage calorie intake without feeling deprived.
The strategy focuses on consuming high-volume, low-calorie foods, think vegetables, fruits, soups, salads, and fiber-rich meals, which fill your stomach and trigger natural satiety signals.
Clinical Nutritionist Sanjana Rao, Founder of Nutri Ami, explains, “When we eat high-volume, low-calorie foods, the stomach stretches earlier, activating stretch receptors that send fullness signals to the brain through the vagus nerve.”
“This physical expansion, combined with slower gastric emptying due to fibre and water content, keeps you full for a longer period.”
She adds that higher-volume foods also stimulate the release of key satiety hormones like GLP-1, PYY, and CCK, while lowering the hunger hormone ghrelin, and “because these foods are naturally lower in calorie density, you end up consuming fewer calories overall despite eating larger portions.”
Nutritionist Sonia Narang agreed with these sentiments, highlighting how the approach also helps avoid the pitfalls of ultra-processed, calorie-dense foods.
“High-volume, healthy foods stretch the stomach, trigger satiety hormones, and allow the brain to register fullness. Processed foods, on the other hand, are engineered to be eaten quickly, contain minimal fiber or protein, and don’t activate these fullness signals effectively.”
Both experts note that while this approach works for most people, individual factors still matter.
Rao explains that “people who eat quickly, overeat out of habit, or face frequent cravings often experience the strongest results,” from this habit.
Narang also adds that those with very high energy needs, athletes in a bulking phase, or individuals with sensitive digestion may need a more tailored approach.
“For some, protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates may provide satiety better than simply increasing food volume.”
Hence, it’s important to adjust the approach to your individual appetite, digestion, and lifestyle.
Image source: user21473825 / freepik (not the actual photo)
