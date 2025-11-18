34 Frequent Fliers Share Unwritten Rules That Passengers Should Follow On Airplanes

Hello, pandas! Welcome aboard today’s flight. If you could please take your seats quickly and place your bags in the overhead compartments, we’ll be starting our journey shortly. And remember, even if the flight attendants haven’t explicitly told you not to disturb your fellow passengers, you definitely shouldn’t!
Traveling can be an exciting yet exhausting experience. And one thing that can instantly make it worse is being stuck on a flight with rude passengers. So to improve everyone’s flying etiquette, Reddit users have been discussing some of the unspoken rules of air travel that we should all abide by. Below, you’ll find some of their thoughts, as well as a conversation with Patrick Smith of Ask the Pilot, and be sure to upvote the rules that you would never break!
#1
Unless it is an absolute emergency, do not cop an attitude when someone does not want to change seats with you.
Image source: CaptainObvious126, Clique Images
#2
Headphones or no audio. No one wants to hear that c**p.
Image source: Doranagon, simonapilolla
#3
Know when you should buy two seats.
Had a guy a couple of years back during Covid who should have two seats and his solution was to just lift the arm rest and I’m like “nah” and called the FA.
I’m sorry. You know how big you are and it didn’t happen yesterday.
Image source: HolyCarbohydrates, Al Soot
#4
I can’t believe it hasn’t been said. But i am a woman with long legs. Regardless of size, my seat space is my seat space. And men often think it’s fine to spread their legs way over into my space. Really? I have a 6’2” arm span and 34” inseam. I keep my s**t inside my space, you can too. (Not commenting on large people that kinda spill over into my space. I am more accepting of that. But when someone sits down and already their legs over the line…. Get out.
Image source: Nerdso77, Chalabala
#5
Dont put your feet up on anyone’s seat or arm rest
Image source: Long_Analysis_8193, Pew Nguyen
#6
Do not grab the top of the seat in front of you to help you stand up. Fun Fact: Your seatback in front of you, it doubles as an actual seat, with a human sitting in it. That human could be me, who hates being flung back and forth like I’m on a carnival ride because of your lack of awareness
Image source: ksmodern, Gratisography
#7
Headphones = please don’t talk to me.
Image source: mnrainmaker, Chalabala
#8
If I’m in the middle or window seat, and the person on the aisle seat gets up to use the restroom, even if I think I *might* have to go, I go use the restroom.
Image source: Funny-Berry-807, Gerrie van der Walt
#9
No clipping finger nails
Image source: avidreader202, osbmxhouse
#10
No changing diapers on the tray table.
Image source: stayingintheknow, Oleksandr P
#11
Don’t hand your coat to the flight attendant when you’re stepping on the plane.
Sincerely,
A flight attendant
Image source: blaqbourdain, Markus Winkler
#12
If you’re traveling with kids, sit with your kids.
Image source: Jamieobda, Paul Hanaoka
#13
Flight attendants are not waiters/waitresses in the sky. They are highly trained professional who keep us safe and alive in an emergency. Don’t treat them with disrespect. They deal with horrible people all day so be nice.
Image source: thesweetestberry, jamies.x. co
#14
Your small purse and jacket do not need a dedicated overhead bin space.
Keep the perfume to a minimum please!
Image source: _AmeliaPond_, Omar Prestwich
#15
Be as quiet as possible on a flight before 8am – even if people aren’t trying to sleep we’ve all been up since o’dark thirty.
Image source: nikkitoast, doumacatherine
#16
Don’t crowd the baggage carousels. If everyone took 3 steps back we could all fit around it and grab our bags when we see them.
Image source: canttouchdeez, ashishk75
#17
Deplane one row at a time from front to back. You don’t get to go until the people in front of you are all gone (unless they’re swimming upstream to get their bags or are choosing to wait for whatever reason).
Image source: last_january, AZ-BLT
#18
Always be polite to the gate agent. Sometimes they can really help you out when they don’t necessarily
Have to.
Image source: sappslap, Pew Nguyen
#19
I’m surprised I haven’t seen this one yet;
PERSONAL HYGIENE
– Brush your teeth, or at the very least be considerate around others if you know you may have bad breath for any reason (long travel day or any other reason – please utilize gum or mints)
– Wear deodorant. For the love of everything please wear deodorant.
Especially when being packed in a smaller aircraft for a connection. If you can smell it, so can everyone else.
General rules when flying?
– Do NOT touch someone else’s window shade. If you wanted the ability to close or open it, you should have booked the seat.
– Don’t get upset when someone paid to select their seats and they refuse to switch with you or a party member.
– Stop taking your shoes off if you’re wearing closed-toed shoes. If you can smell it, so can everyone else.
– Do not clip your nails on a flight.
– Be considerate of the people behind you using their IFE. Don’t block it with your hair, coat or anything.
Image source: Traducement, Killian Pham
#20
Sit your a*s down or at least stay out of the way until your zone is called.
Image source: Badgerst8, Alex Suprun
#21
Just because we’re sitting next to each other doesn’t mean I want to be your best friend. Quite often, a flight is the only quiet time I will get in my busy day.
Image source: Swandive208, Mpumelelo Macu
#22
Keep your goddamn shoes on when going to the bathroom
Image source: mi_totino, Chalabala
#23
Wear a seatbelt even if the light is off.
Image source: yhzyhz, DC_Studio
#24
Can’t touch the strippers, and you can’t touch the flight attendants.
Seriously don’t touch a flight attendant to get their attention ever unless you are choking or you are under 2 years old.
Image source: Tralalaladey, ismail mohamed – SoviLe
#25
Don’t stick your bare or shoed feet on the walls, arm rests or any place other than the floor.
Image source: jerryberrydurham
#26
Don’t bring fish on the plane to eat
Image source: running_hoagie, Chalabala
#27
Be mindful of your bags as you make your way to your seat.
Keep everything narrow and tight and don’t swing around to look behind you when your backpack is on one shoulder hanging off the side.
Image source: VizVizerson
#28
If you recline, ease the seat back.
Image source: SirJohnCard, Man Wong
#29
Don’t touch my stuff in the overhead bin, especially if I’m in a row ahead of you.
I was in first class once with some expensive sporting gear in the overhead bin, and someone who was in coach actually *took it out* because he wanted to use the first class bins. Fortunately, he thought better of it and put it back before I used the language I was about to use.
Image source: jumper34017, Pew Nguyen
#30
If you open the overhead bin mid-flight, make sure to promptly close it; don’t just leave it open. If there’s turbulence, items can and will fall out of there.
Image source: unintentionalty
#31
Board the airplane when it’s your time to do so.
Image source: reggie321d
#32
Don’t talk on your cellphone. We don’t want to hear it. Even if the plane landed.
Image source: anon, KostiantynVoitenko
#33
If you’re a pilot, don’t tell the pilot you’re a pilot…
Image source: anon, Caleb Woods
#34
If your bag has to go in a bin behind your row, you have to sit in your seat until THAT row leaves. Then, you can get your bag.
Image source: I-suck-at-golf, Chris Brignola
