From Area 51 To Jack The Ripper, Folks Are Desperate To Demystify These 40 Unsolved Mysteries

Some mysteries are so fascinating that they linger in the back of our minds for years, quietly demanding answers we’ll probably never get. Whether it’s a baffling disappearance, a centuries-old legend, or a case with one clue too many and no clear solution, there’s something oddly irresistible about trying to connect the dots.
And some of us have been there. It’s 2 a.m., you’ve opened 17 browser tabs, and you’re somehow convinced you’ll be the one to solve a mystery that’s baffled investigators for decades. Even if we know we’ll never crack the case from our couch, that certainly won’t stop us from trying. And it also hasn’t stopped these netizens from sharing the unsolved mysteries that keep them up at night.
More info: Reddit
#1
Who was jack the ripper and how was Damascus steel originally made. That s**t has carbon nanotubes in them somehow.
Image source: Teyrnon815, R. Taylor (R. & E. Taylor (Firm))
#2
I hate to be cliché, but I really want to know what’s in Area 51.
Image source: Agyr, Oliver Pacas
#3
Malaysia Airlines flight 370. Would do anything to learn what actually happened on that flight.
Image source: TillytheWall, Saim Munib
The fascination with unsolved mysteries often comes from something deeply rooted in human psychology: our desire to understand the unknown. Psychology Today explains that mysteries combine uncertainty, suspense, and the possibility of discovering meaning, which naturally draws people in. When there are unanswered questions, the brain begins searching for patterns and explanations, creating a strong urge to find closure.
This is why cases involving disappearances, strange events, or unexplained discoveries can remain interesting for years. The appeal is not only in the mystery itself, but also in the emotional satisfaction that comes from trying to make sense of something that initially seems impossible to explain.
#4
**What was in the chamber under the Sphinx?**.
Image source: djinnisequoia, Hongbin
#5
JFK. Never actually had a confirmed k****r. Witnesses testimonies didn’t add up. Nobody knew where the shots came from or how many there were. Prime suspect m******d before trial.
Image source: Macro_Knight, Cecil W. Stoughton
#6
Lars Mittank
He was last seen running for his life from an airport in a yellow t shirt in July 2014. Why did he run? What did he see/have happen to him? Where did he go?
Image source: ratdarkness, BKA Germany/ Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany) – BKA Germany/ Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany)
Another reason certain mysteries stay with people for so long is the way the brain handles unfinished information. Simply Psychology highlights the Zeigarnik Effect, which describes how incomplete tasks or unresolved situations tend to remain more memorable than those that have already been completed.
When a story lacks a conclusion, the mind continues returning to it, almost as if it is trying to complete the missing pieces. This helps explain why unsolved cases can remain fascinating across generations, as unanswered questions create a lingering curiosity that keeps people searching for possible explanations long after the original events occurred.
#7
Amelia Earhart’s d***h. She was this close to finishing her trip around the world when she went missing.
Image source: _Chonkyboi_, Underwood & Underwood
#8
There are a lot of undeciphered languages out there. A large portion are because the languages either grew up in isolation or didn’t leave any descendants. I often wonder what those languages recorded that we’ve never seen.
Image source: axw3555, zhendong wang
#9
D. B. Cooper.
The fact that the moment he jumped out of the 727, nothing about him was ever uncovered again. Did he d*e? If not, what happened to him?
Image source: RedShirtCashion, Roy Rose – FBI.gov
The fact that some mysteries remain unsolved for decades also has practical explanations beyond human curiosity. According to National Geographic, cold cases often become difficult to resolve because evidence can deteriorate, witnesses may forget important details, and original leads can disappear over time.
Even when investigators revisit old cases, breakthroughs do not always come from advanced technology alone. Sometimes a case moves forward because someone provides new information, a forgotten detail is uncovered, or a person who stayed silent for years finally decides to speak. These unexpected developments show why even decades-old mysteries can suddenly return to public attention.
#10
The Villisca Axe M*****s because a whole family and a couple of their kids friends were violently m******d via axe. The k****r was never caught (I’m assuming because it happened in 1912). I’m going to school for forensic investigation and one of my friends told me about how one of her professors had made her class write a paper analyzing the m*****s and stuff (I had to do a paper on the important evidence of the O.J. Simpson trial).
Image source: MusicalPigeon, Tá Focando
#11
The origin of Basque language. A linguistic teacher of mine said that it origin isn’t greek or latin related, nor germanic or nordic. One theory telled us by him said that basque is a protoindoeuropean language because of its unknown origin.
Image source: Hykewoofer, azerbaijan_stockers
#12
The mysterious d***h of Elisa Lam. She was a Canadian student that traveled to L.A and stayed at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where her body was found in the water tank. She was caught on elevator camera doing some strange hand motions and generally acting really weird. Something I’ve been researching with a lot of fascination.
Image source: YoungBoiTX, LAPD
Curiosity itself may be part of what keeps people invested in searching for answers. Big Think explains that curiosity benefits the brain by strengthening learning, memory, and mental flexibility. When people become interested in a question, the brain’s reward and memory systems become more engaged, making the process of discovering information feel more rewarding.
Curiosity also changes the way people view uncertainty, turning the unknown into something exciting rather than simply confusing. This may be why mysteries continue to attract attention, they encourage exploration, problem-solving, and the feeling that there is always something new left to uncover.
#13
I think either who Zodiac was, or who k****d Elizabeth Short.
Image source: azazelbee, San Francisco Police Department
#14
The true identity of Master Fard Muhammad. Despite having a report on him that spans several hundred pages, no one in the FBI or anywhere else can say for sure who he really was…Apart from being a street preacher who founded the Nation of Islam. He showed up in Detroit in 1930, and disappeared in 1934.
Image source: euripides_eumenides, Nation of Islam
#15
The Dytalov Pass Incident.
What happened? What went wrong? What was so urgent that they cut themselves out of their tent and ran out into a snowstorm?
And what caused their injuries? What creature could do such damage?
The world won’t know. All we can do is guess. Maybe one day they’ll find the truth. Or maybe this will go down as an unsolved mystery to the end.
Image source: WinterKing975, Дмитрий Никишин
At the heart of our fascination with unsolved mysteries is something deeply human. and that’s the need to make sense of the unknown. Somehow, these stories remind us that not every question has an answer, and that’s precisely what makes them so compelling.
Of course, not all mysteries capture our attention for the same reason. Some draw us in because they’re genuinely chilling, others because they seem almost solvable, and a few simply refuse to leave our minds no matter how much time passes.
#16
The Voynich Manuscript. It’s a book that’s totally undeciphered, and written in an unknown language, with pictures of plants that aren’t any identifiable plants, and other strange things like women coming out of pipes. It’s carbon dated to the 1400’s but nothing else is known about its origin, and all attempts to figure it out have been debunked.
Image source: ShinjukuAce, Unknown author
#17
The Black Dahlia m****r, it was so visceral and gross I cant believe she was the only victim of that sick b*****d, I know there was another person m******d in a similar way but there was no other leads or anything, no proof to tie anyone in nothing.
Image source: magpyre, Los Angeles Police Department
#18
I think people know what they think happened, but Madeleine McCann. I’ve always hoped for an outcome to it as it was massive news .
Image source: Brennik
Curious about why certain mysteries grip us so tightly, and what psychology has to say about our obsession with the unexplained? Keep reading to discover the science behind our love of the unknown, along with some of the internet’s most intriguing unsolved mysteries. Better yet, perhaps you have some unsolved mysteries that you’re invested in and would like to share? We would love to hear from you!
#19
JonBenet Ramsey, I just really want to know what happened in the Ramsey house that night.
Image source: mmagicss, Randy Simons
#20
Where is Shelly Miscavige and why does her creepy husband David seem to get away with everything?
Image source: jippyzippylippy
#21
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft of $500 million worth of art on March 18, 1990.
There’s a **reward of $10 million** for return of the stolen art from Boston’s museum.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isabella_Stewart_Gardner_Museum_theft.
#22
What happened to Maura Murry? College girl gets in a car crash near Woodsville, New Hampshire, abandons her car and is never to be seen again. There are several theories – the most commonly agreed case is that she succumbed to the elements.
Image source: BajaBlast90, http://www.mauramurray.com
#23
The 1962 escape from Alcatraz ( https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/June_1962_Alcatraz_escape_attempt) I want to know if they really made it or not!
Image source: beaksy88, Jdreed
#24
Who put Bella in the Wych Elm. It always facisnated me, mostly because of the Graffiti that popped up after the body was discovered and how some people connected it to WWII spies.
Image source: anon, David Buttery
#25
The disappearance/d***h of Natalee Holloway, because she lived in a neighboring city about 20 minutes away from me.
Image source: the-littlest-penguin, Natalee Holloway yearbook photo
#26
Idk if this one counts but Cicada 3301. Ever since I’ve first heard about it I’ve spent hours every night just thinking about it, and Idk if there will ever be an explanation but d**n if I don’t wanna know what it is.
Image source: SneccMasterX, Cicada 3301
#27
A woman in my town went missing a year or so back on st Patrick day. She was at a bar late with friends and went out the back door to take a phone call and no one has seen her since. It really shook the whole community up and now we are all just waiting for her body to show up at this point.
Other than that the Ramsey, which also happened near me, really gets to me. There was so much time for that family to plan and clean up tracks if they did it, but at the same time some details don’t make sense like the a*****t matching none of the families DNA. I personally think the mom did it and so do officers that still work in the town.
Image source: Ky3031, Sophie Popplewell
#28
Melungeon people in Appalachia.
A somewhat dark skinned, Mediteranian looking population of people that lived deep in the mountains in western North Carolina that claimed they were the descendents of stranded Portuguese sailors. Their culture was very European, but by all accounts they were there when other white people moved west. We’re they actually descended from runaway slaves? Some think so. Nobody really knows where they came from.
They over time intermarried with Cherokee peoples and their story got forgotten. My grandmother’s last name is listed as a common melungeon name and her family came from that area 150 years ago. That is why I am interested.
Image source: anon, Arch Goins by Barbara Goins
#29
The money pit. I just want to know what’s at the bottom, even if it’s just water, dirt, and logs.
Image source: alexredodt, Richard McCully
#30
I would like to find out about those reporters who tried to warn the world about the coronavirus who all ended up going missing. We all know it wasnt by accident.
Image source: anon, engin akyurt
#31
What happened to Harold Holt?
Image source: Filligrees_daddy
#32
Asha Degree! It just seems that there are no leads or suspects whatsoever.
Image source: meepbleepbleep
#33
[Kryptos](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kryptos) a sculpture of 4 coded messages located on CIA grounds. 3 have been solved, One is still active. 30 years and even the CIA cant crack it.
Image source: Usual_Sign
#34
I wanna know what happened to the husband of that B***H CAROL BASKIN!
Image source: Koloblikin1982
#35
As someone from Chicago who loves /r/UnresolvedMysteries I would love to find out who was behind the [Max Headroom broadcast signal intrusion.](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Headroom_broadcast_signal_intrusion)
It’s been over 30 years and we still have no idea who was behind that incredibly bizarre hijack. There was [a thread](https://old.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/eeb6e/i_believe_i_know_who_was_behind_the_max_headroom/) a while ago of someone that thought they had figured it out that seemed very possible, but it was updated and they were ruled out as suspects.
[Here is the infamous video](https://youtu.be/oqgeM6rWSkw) for those that have never seen it.
Image source: -eDgAR-
#36
Where in the world is carmen sandeigo.
Image source: anon
#37
The Austin yogurt shop m*****s in 1991 and The Burger Chef m*****s in 1978. To this day no clue.
Image source: adolfoblanco74
#38
Long Island Beach m*****s.
Image source: anon
#39
The Sodder children.
Image source: beekeysword
#40
I have two: Johnny Gosch and Mitrice Richardson. I really want to know if Johnny’s mom did see him, if he really was involved in some horrific child s*x cult, etc. And I also really want to know what happened to Mitrice, why the police so hastily gathered up and transported her remains, without the coroner’s approval and without being careful enough to make sure they had all her bones!! Fishy, for sure.
Image source: madd-eve
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