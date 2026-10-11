55 Creepy Mysteries From Around The Web That Continue To Baffle Experts

Sometimes you feel like there’s nothing new to learn and that everything that matters has long been answered. All it takes is a few minutes online to realize just how wrong that statement is. The world is full of bizarre mysteries that infuriatingly refuse to be solved.
We’re featuring the biggest and creepiest mysteries, from the popular and aptly named ‘Mystery’ community, to give your brain a workout and send chills down your spine. Ready to awaken your inner Sherlock Holmes?
#1 Why Does This Phenomenon Occur? Has Anyone Experienced It Personally?
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#2 Just Got This Message On My Phone… What Is It? I Was Washing Dishes And When I Came Back This Message Was On My Phone
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#3 In 1984, Three Siblings Were Abandoned In A Barcelona Train Station — Their Parents Vanished A Year Earlier And Have Never Been Found!
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Mysteries are so alluring to us, human beings, because they strike a delicate balance between fear and curiosity.
They both terrify us and tap into our utter fascination with the unknown. It’s a paradox many of us love. And it’s why so many people are so fascinated with detective stories, crime thrillers, puzzles, hidden truths, etc.
Sam Goldstein, PhD, explains that mysteries engage our brains. They trigger our sense of curiosity and reward our ability to solve problems.
#4 Strange Package In The Mail
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#5 Natalie Wood Lived Her Life Afraid Of Dark Water. She Disappeared Off Her Yacht In 1981. No One Can Explain How She Got In The Water
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#6 In 2018, 16-Year-Old Karlie Gusé Went To A Party. However, In The Early Morning Hours, Karlie Disappeared From Her Home And Has Not Been Seen Since
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According to Goldstein, people’s evolutionary past has shaped the tendency to “seek answers and unravel the unknown.”
Our ancestors needed to stay curious and analytical in order to survive. These skills allowed them to find hidden threats, get to grips with patterns in nature, and understand others’ intentions. In short, problem-solving gives human beings advantages in their environment.
Aside from sparking curiosity and keeping your imagination active, adding mystery to your life also keeps your thinking skills sharp.
#7 Can We Agree The Roanoke Colony Mystery Is Completely Ridiculous?
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#8 In 1876, 14-Year-Old Karolina Olsson Went To Bed In Her Home In The Village Of Oknö, Sweden, To Remain Asleep For 32 Years, Baffling Doctors And Fascinating The Public
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#9 A French Tourist Disappeared In Japan In 2018. Her Belongings Were Left Behind, And Her Phone Data Suggests Something Went Wrong Inside Her Hotel
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“Our brains are wired for curiosity. When we sense something unknown or ambiguous, our cognitive faculties kick into high gear, seeking resolution. This phenomenon is driven by the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine when we solve problems or make discoveries,” Goldstein explains in a piece on Psychology Today.
“Mystery stories, whether classic whodunits or thrilling crime novels, tap into this neurological reward system. They create a sense of suspense, compelling us to assemble puzzle pieces and anticipate the resolution. When we finally reach that “aha!” moment, the brain experiences a surge of satisfaction, reinforcing our love for unraveling mysteries.”
#10 Five Children Vanished During A House Fire In 1945. Their Parents Spent The Rest Of Their Lives Believing They Survived. What Actually Happened To The Sodder Children?
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#11 My Gps Randomly Was Set To Guide Me To Arcana Imperii In Miami Beach Yet It Doesn’t Seem To Actually Exist Nor Did I Ever Search This. Googling The Name Only Turns Up A Weird Definition
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#12 On July 16, 1996, Freelance Journalist Susan Walsh Left Her New Jersey Apartment To Make A Phone Call. She Was Never Seen Again.
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Mysteries engage different parts of our brain. For example, they activate our prefrontal cortex, which we use for problem-solving and logical reasoning, as well as our limbic system, which processes emotions.
The result? Mystery-focused content stimulates us both intellectually and emotionally.
#13 I Think I Found Mel’s Hole 30 Years Later!
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#14 A 4 Year Old Boy Vanished From A Remote Australian Sheep Station After Being Left Alone For About 30 Minutes. Months Later Police Say Someone Who Lived There May Be Responsible
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#15 On January 24, 2006, 24-Year-Old Jennifer Kesse Disappeared From Her Orlando Condo Days Later, Her Car Was Found And Surveillance Captured An Unidentified Person
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“Storytelling, one of the oldest forms of human communication, often revolves around mysteries and moral lessons. Ancient myths and legends were filled with enigmas that challenged listeners to think profoundly and uncover hidden truths. This love for narrative puzzles has persisted throughout history, evolving into today’s mystery novels, detective films, and psychological thrillers,” Goldstein writes.
“From an evolutionary perspective, mysteries also serve as cognitive exercises, sharpening our minds and keeping our problem-solving skills active. They encourage critical thinking, pattern recognition, and deductive reasoning—abilities that have historically helped us adapt and thrive in an unpredictable world.”
#16 Stone Inside The Head Of A Lobster
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#17 In March 26 1998, 13-Year-Old Tristan Brübach Left School With A Backache And Was Later Found Unalive In A Frankfurt Tunnel
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#18 In January 2012, Teachers At A School In Sydney, Australia Discovered 1.5 Litres Of Blood Inside A Children’s Cubby House
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Mystery-related content allows us to safely put ourselves in the shoes of detectives, investigators, or even criminals, Goldstein notes.
In a nutshell, we can explore some of the darkest, most unsavory aspects of the human experience from the complete safety of our homes. It is both thrilling and terrifying.
#19 On The Afternoon Of Halloween 1969, Two Teenagers: Patricia “Patty” Spencer And Pamela “Pam” Hobley, Left Their High School Together And Vanished. No Trace Of Either Girl Has Ever Been Found
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#20 The Haunting Disappearance Of Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon: A Decade-Old Mystery That Still Chills Me To The Bone
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#21 Just Got Back From Egypt And Was Sorting Pictures. Phone Detected A Phone Number In The Hyeroglyphs ?!
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Solving unsolved mysteries might not happen this week, next month, or even next year, but that doesn’t mean that you’re completely powerless.
Time moves forward, technology advances, new approaches and ideas gain popularity, and people gain new toolsets and mindsets to tackle old problems.
According to the National Institute of Justice, new scientific technologies and investigative practices can lead to breakthroughs in cold cases. This approach can “provide the families of victims with reassurance that law enforcement continues to search for answers.”
#22 The Tromp Family Case – 5 People Flee Their Home With No Phones Or Money In A Real-Life Mystery That Still Makes No Sense (Australia, 2016)
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#23 Diego Fernández Lima Disappeared In Buenos Aires 41 Years Ago. His Remains Have Just Been Found
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#24 The Sullivan Siblings Case (Canada, 2025)
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However, there are no guarantees that old and cold cases will be resolved, even with modern methods.
“The tools available today may certainly further the case by clearing and closing it, but oftentimes you will still conclude that the case remains unresolved. In these instances, the benefit comes from knowing that all of the evidence and information you’ve re-evaluated and that you’ve entered into the investigative repositories will now live on in perpetuity for future investigators,” the NIJ states.
This adds investigative integrity to the case.
#25 Found An Envelope From 1937 In An Attic In San Francisco Full Of Mystery Black Powder, What Is The Powder?
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#26 The Last Known Images Of Peter Bergmann Were Captured On Cctv — His Real Identity Has Never Been Found
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#27 Shelly Miscavige, Wife Of Scientology Leader David Miscavige, Was Last Seen In Public In 2007. She Then Vanished Without A Trace
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Since 2009, when it was founded, the ‘Mystery’ online group has been spooking and entertaining the internet with stories about the things that humankind can’t understand and what defies explanation.
The community unites a whopping 314k mystery-lovers from around the globe. The group mainly focuses on discussing:
- Mystery media
- Disappearances
- Lost artifacts
- Historical mysteries
- Online mysteries
- Unresolved Crimes
- Mysterious people
- The paranormal
- General unexplained phenomena
#28 The Disappearance Of Celina Mays: A Pregnant 12-Year-Old Who Vanished Into The Night
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#29 The Mystery Of The Icon Preserving Been
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#30 In 2001, 17-Year-Old Alissa Turney Vanished After Leaving School Early In Phoenix. Her Phone, Money, And Backpack Were Found At Home, But She Never Returned
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After you’ve read through all of these creepy unsolved mysteries, we want to hear your perspectives in the comments, Pandas.
What is the biggest mystery you know of that you’d love to finally get the answers to?
Meanwhile, what are the creepiest, oddest, and most uncomfortable things that have recently happened in your day-to-day life that have left you completely baffled?
Share your insights, speculations, and stories below.
#31 On March 31, 2006, Brian Shaffer, 27, Finished His Final Exam And Went Out With Friends For A Bar Crawl In Columbus. Surveillance Caught Him Outside The Ugly Tuna Saloona Talking With Women Then He Vanished
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#32 A Humboldt University Student Plans To Go Camping With Some Friends, When They Arrive They Find The Campsite Set Up But No Trace Of Madden Or His Dog
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#33 Photojournalist Sean Flynn, Son Of Hollywood Actor Errol Flynn, Disappeared In Cambodia In 1970 During The Vietnam War. To This Day, His Body Hasn’t Been Found
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#34 Amazon Prime Glitched On The Ps4. It’s Probably Just A Loading Error But It’s Interesting That Only Certain Phrases Are Readable
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#35 26 Year Old Australian Tourist Sally Contarino Disappeared From Las Vegas, NV On June 20th, 2026. There’s Been No Trace Of Her Since
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#36 There Is An Abandoned Subaru Near The Appalachian Trail In GA With Expired 2024 Maryland Tags And Personal Items Left Inside. The Driver Window Is Cracked
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#37 Found This Weird Brick Structure With A Rusted Over Metal Sheet On Top. I Can’t Figure Out What Its Used For
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#38 Nine Years On And Still No Answers In The Disappearance Of Elaine Park
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#39 Something’s Just Not Quite Right In Virginia…
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#40 The Springfield Three – One Of The Strangest Missing Persons Cases You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
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#41 A College Student Spent 13 Hours Sitting In His Car, Told His Parents He Was Fine — Then Vanished Forever
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#42 On March 22, 2011, Disney Cruise Crewmate Rebecca Coriam Disappeared From The MS Disney Wonder, Having Last Been Seen Making A Distressed Phone Call At 5:45am
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#43 Today In The Slovak Media There Was A Report About Sounds Coming From A Grave In The Village Of Bijacovce
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#44 13-Year-Old Scott And 8-Year-Old Amy Fandel Vanished From Their Alaska Cabin On The Night Of September 4th, 1978
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#45 In 1994, A Body Was Pulled From The North Sea. He Was 6’5″, Wearing British Shoes And A French Suit. His Bones Say He Grew Up In Australia. 31 Years Later, Nobody Has Ever Reported Him Missing
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#46 On 5 May 2017, A Man Jogging Pushed A Woman Onto The Road On Putney Bridge In London. The Woman Was Almost Hit By An Oncoming Bus
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#47 This Photo Taken By A Western Tourist Shows Hundreds Of People On Top Of A Roller Coaster In North Korea. It’s Still Unclear What Exactly They’re Doing
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#48 Creepy Book Found In Campus Library. The Book With No Ending (Mystery) Hoping This Post Can Help Figure Out What It Is Hoping Everyone Is Okay!
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#49 Found In An Abandoned Backpack Along A Hiking Trail In California, Along With An Assortment Of Old World Maps From The Early 1900’s
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#50 The Lost Boys Of Pickering
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#51 19 Month Old Shane Walker & 2 Year Old Christopher Dansby Disappeared From The Same Play Park Beside The Martin Luther King Jr. Towers Housing Project In The Space Of 3 Months
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#52 Three Babies Abandoned In London
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#53 On Aug. 27, 1992, 13 Year Old Leigh Occhi Of Tupelo, MS Vanished While Home Alone During Hurricane Andrew
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#54 Pvt. Gregory – Missing For Nearly A Year, Army Immediately Labeled Him Awol – Discovered His Remains In A Shallow Grave Just Miles From Base. His Car Was Found Nearby, Abandoned. The Case Remains Unsolved
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#55 Kyron Horman – 7 Year Old Missing From Portland, Or Since June 4, 2010. New Statement From His Best Friend May Shed Light On The Mystery
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