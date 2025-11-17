30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Ever had that eerie feeling when you step into a place that’s both familiar and foreign? That’s the magic of liminal spaces. These are the spots that give you a sense of “I’m not sure where I am, but I’m definitely somewhere.”
Liminal spaces often give people a sense of being in a surreal moment, and they’ve become a popular subject for online communities who appreciate their unique and sometimes eerie atmosphere. Thanks to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, boasting 661k members, we’ve got a treasure trove of these uncanny pics to admire. From empty waiting rooms to desolate hallways, there’s something inexplicably intriguing about these in-between places.
So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams. And don't forget to upvote the most peculiar places below!
#1 Train Station In Denmark
Image source: Vinnie1103
#2 Proof It’s Not Flat
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#3 Old Water Reservoir
Image source: OkProperty2576
#4 Starting To Look Like Christmas
Image source: Deep_Second835
#5 I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What’s Next ?
Image source: HELLorLIFE
#6 Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone
Image source: NeraGroup
#7 This Makes It Feel So Much Worse
Image source: TheSaltyBiscuit
#8 Who Loves Nature?
Image source: Biff_666
#9 An Apartment Building In My City
Image source: a-non-y-mous-
#10 Seattle Public Library – Love The Red Floor
Image source: Pesto57
#11 Everything Looks So Perfect And Beautiful, Which Is Not Normal
Image source: _RERO_
#12 Found On A Camera Phone From 2009
Image source: pollypooter
#13 My Sister Took This Picture, I Don’t Like This
Image source: villasukkalol
#14 I Got To Pull An All Nigther In A Mall And This Was So Eery
Image source: Marllyka
#15 End Of Life Care?
Image source: kiki-chann
#16 A “Green Space” Being Built In A Hospital
Image source: Some_College_Kid13
#17 My Hotel Room Feels Like It’s Straight Out Of The Backrooms
Image source: Flightyler
#18 Garden
Image source: HlebJEST
#19 I Have A Liminal Space Outside My Window
Image source: Ancient-Oil-8162
#20 Was Told This Would Fit Here. A Pic I Took From Our Hotel Balcony In Turkey On A Family Holiday
Image source: Highway62
#21 The End Of Time
Image source: AwesomeNerdyCat
#22 If You Wander Through A Khazakstani Exclusion Zone, You’ll Eventually Be Surrounded By Irradiated Alien-Like Metal Structures. These Are Known As The Geese And Sit On The Site Of The Most Nuclear-Bombed Site In The World. Semipalatinsk
Image source: TheLiminalWeeb
#23 Is It Just Me, Or Does Barbieland Feel Liminal To You Too?
Image source: ____kevin
#24 Visited My Childhood Mall, It Always Had So Many People. I Can Still Hear Them But… I Don’t See Anybody
Image source: Son_of_iptuous
#25 Think I Captured The Liminal Feeling
Image source: ReadingMovies
#26 A Hotel My Mom Worked In Growing Up, Closed In 2013ish
Image source: downpinkfall
#27 My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-
Image source: 1IcedC0ffee
#28 Bedroom With A Pool
Image source: LoRdPeEp35
#29 My Local Indoor Playground Is Really Creepy In My Opinion
Image source: EskeKiilerich
#30 Went To The Therapist. Greeted By This
Image source: EgonAndChill
