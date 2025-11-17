30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

by

Ever had that eerie feeling when you step into a place that’s both familiar and foreign? That’s the magic of liminal spaces. These are the spots that give you a sense of “I’m not sure where I am, but I’m definitely somewhere.”

Liminal spaces often give people a sense of being in a surreal moment, and they’ve become a popular subject for online communities who appreciate their unique and sometimes eerie atmosphere. Thanks to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, boasting 661k members, we’ve got a treasure trove of these uncanny pics to admire. From empty waiting rooms to desolate hallways, there’s something inexplicably intriguing about these in-between places.

So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams. And don't forget to upvote the most peculiar places below!

#1 Train Station In Denmark

Image source: Vinnie1103

#2 Proof It’s Not Flat

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#3 Old Water Reservoir

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: OkProperty2576

#4 Starting To Look Like Christmas

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Deep_Second835

#5 I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What’s Next ?

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: HELLorLIFE

#6 Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: NeraGroup

#7 This Makes It Feel So Much Worse

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: TheSaltyBiscuit

#8 Who Loves Nature?

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Biff_666

#9 An Apartment Building In My City

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: a-non-y-mous-

#10 Seattle Public Library – Love The Red Floor

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Pesto57

#11 Everything Looks So Perfect And Beautiful, Which Is Not Normal

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: _RERO_

#12 Found On A Camera Phone From 2009

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: pollypooter

#13 My Sister Took This Picture, I Don’t Like This

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: villasukkalol

#14 I Got To Pull An All Nigther In A Mall And This Was So Eery

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Marllyka

#15 End Of Life Care?

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: kiki-chann

#16 A “Green Space” Being Built In A Hospital

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Some_College_Kid13

#17 My Hotel Room Feels Like It’s Straight Out Of The Backrooms

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Flightyler

#18 Garden

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: HlebJEST

#19 I Have A Liminal Space Outside My Window

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Ancient-Oil-8162

#20 Was Told This Would Fit Here. A Pic I Took From Our Hotel Balcony In Turkey On A Family Holiday

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Highway62

#21 The End Of Time

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: AwesomeNerdyCat

#22 If You Wander Through A Khazakstani Exclusion Zone, You’ll Eventually Be Surrounded By Irradiated Alien-Like Metal Structures. These Are Known As The Geese And Sit On The Site Of The Most Nuclear-Bombed Site In The World. Semipalatinsk

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: TheLiminalWeeb

#23 Is It Just Me, Or Does Barbieland Feel Liminal To You Too?

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: ____kevin

#24 Visited My Childhood Mall, It Always Had So Many People. I Can Still Hear Them But… I Don’t See Anybody

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: Son_of_iptuous

#25 Think I Captured The Liminal Feeling

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: ReadingMovies

#26 A Hotel My Mom Worked In Growing Up, Closed In 2013ish

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: downpinkfall

#27 My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: 1IcedC0ffee

#28 Bedroom With A Pool

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: LoRdPeEp35

#29 My Local Indoor Playground Is Really Creepy In My Opinion

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: EskeKiilerich

#30 Went To The Therapist. Greeted By This

30 Unnerving Pictures Of Liminal Spaces That Look Like The Backrooms

Image source: EgonAndChill

