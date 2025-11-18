“A Cow On A Roof”: 50 Wild Pics Of Mother Nature Doing Things On Its Own Terms (New Pics)

by

Some weather we’re having today, huh?

Striking up a conversation about the sunshine or rain might seem cliché, but the weather is genuinely not a bad topic to discuss. Everyone knows about it, is affected by it and has an opinion on it. And if it’s severe, it’s the only thing most of us want to talk about!

We’re well into summer storm season in many countries at the moment, so there’s a good chance you’ve experienced some intense weather recently. But if you haven’t, count your blessings. Because it can be a nightmare to deal with. Bored Panda has gathered photos down below of some of the worst luck people have had with extreme weather. From flooding to snowstorms, Mother Nature never seems to give us a break! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics you’re glad you didn’t take.

#1 Storm Today In Vilnius, Lithuania

Image source: unknown_name

#2 This Is Not Snow. It’s A Hail Buildup Near A Door In Eastern Colorado From Storms Last Night

Image source: Spiritual_Ear_3456

#3 The Size Of The Hail In My State Last Night

Image source: TravellingWino

#4 Guess My Neighbor Is Staying Home Today

Image source: AbysmalMoose, randomsryan

#5 Thunderstorm In Guatemala Began Simultaneously With The Eruption Of Mount Fuego

Image source: habichuelacondulce

#6 It Looks Like It’s Only Raining Over One House

Image source: chalupa4me

#7 An Ef2 Tornado In Colorado, USA, Approaches A House [oc]

Image source: CuStateStormChasing

#8 A Tree Limb Penetrated The Neighbor’s Roof And Landed Between Their Legs While Sleeping

My 84-year-old neighbor and his wife were sleeping in bed when this more than 20-foot-long tree limb broke off during a wind storm and crashed into their house. This happened around 1:00 AM. They called me for help, and my neighbor was laughing as he explained that the tree limb landed between his legs while he was sleeping on his back on that side of the bed. He crawled back in bed to show me. The limb was inches from his groin area.

Image source: Low-Algae-2928

#9 Goodbye My Beautiful Cherry Blossom Tree

The tree I used to play in as a child, which held bird feeders and hammocks and many a cat, which would drop so many blossoms in the autumn that me and my dad would make a day of raking them, which gave me shade on a sunny day to read, which stood rain wind and shine for over 30 years.
It was dying for a few years as the roots became infected, but we had some strong wind recently and it was finally felled. Goodbye, old friend.

Image source: Mountain_Sector7647

#10 Heat Wave In Rovaniemi, Finland (66°30′n)

Image source: FinnishEvilBot

#11 It Was Not Fun Being In It, Let Me Tell You

Image source: thelensofpeet

#12 My Sister Got Struck By Lightning Driving On The Highway

Image source: mrmackz

#13 The Beach Didn’t Really Like The Storm

Image source: martinitoren23_01

#14 Why Is Life Like This? Miata vs. Baseball Hail. We Got Some Baseball-Sized Hail In My Area Sunday Night, And It Completely Obliterated The Neighborhood. I Think The Hail Won This One

Image source: TheGuero

#15 Images From Marietta, OK Tornado. Would Appear As If Cars And Semis Were Tossed Off The Interstate Last Night Next To The Dollar Tree DC That Was Impressively Shredded To Bits

Image source: Cp5k, AaronRigsbyOSC

#16 That’s Not Snow. Hailstorm In Bloemfontein, South Africa

Image source: _invalidusername

#17 Strong Winds Yesterday Blew This Window And Frame Right Out Of The Wall

Image source: Desperate_Bill883

#18 Flooding Outside (And In) NYC Apartment, 9/29

Image source: Scott_A_R

#19 Trees Fell On Both Of My Cars Yesterday

There was a fifteen-minute storm that passed by my house. Fifteen minutes. It was terrible and the winds were super intense. I heard a crash and looked outside only to find both of my cars had been crushed by two trees.

Image source: SnooPeripherals1595

#20 A Cow On A Roof In Lismore

Image source: sophie_walsh9

#21 English Weather: Hailing, Overcast, And Sunny

Image source: Dr_Jre

#22 Houston Just Had Severe Weather

Image source: Houstonfootbal3

#23 My Mother-In-Law’s House Flooded Last Night

This is from a storm. There’s a pond out back and that’s the main culprit. On a normal day, you’d think there’s no way it would ever reach the house, no matter how much it rained, but sure enough it did.

Image source: benslack

#24 Texas Snowstorm + Burst Pipe = Bad

Image source: juntawflo

#25 This Storm Uprooted A Tree, Then Blew It Over My Neighbor’s House

Image source: Confident-Chef7018

#26 Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian

Image source: itsbethbooker

#27 My Siblings Using A Basin To Explore The Forest Flooded By The Donau In Hungary

Image source: gamerleo_1

#28 My Wife’s And My Home Was Destroyed In A Tornado This Weekend In Nashville, TN

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Dad’s Coworker’s Truck Was Struck By Lightning Last Night

Image source: stowboy1995

#30 Effect Of Heavy Rain In The UAE

Image source: kenyos1234

#31 Heavy Storm In Buenos Aires, Argentina Today

Image source: MarioDiBian

#32 Here Is The Truck That Drove Into The Tornado In Iowa

Image source: Five-Figure-Debt

#33 My Parents’ Backyard Right Now, From Less Than 20 Minutes Of Rain. It Was Dry This Morning

Image source: SpiritualWanderer95

#34 Hurricane Idalia In Southwest Florida

Image source: Matt Devitt WINK Weather

#35 A Direct Hit Of Lightning From A Strong Thunderstorm Over Brandon/Valrico, Florida

Image source: FOX 13’s Paul Dellegatto

#36 My Art Tent Got Destroyed By A Flood

Rain came out of nowhere and the sirens were going off and saying seek shelter immediately so I trusted my tent to keep my art safe while I took shelter in my car. Came back once the storm was clear to find my life’s work in a heap. They said they found my canvases all the way down by the highway that had been carried away by what they described as a river flowing where there was supposed to be a road. It will cost me thousands to replace all of my prints and my tent. I’ll be okay. I know I will bounce back. This is just a big hit and it hurts me so bad emotionally to see my artwork lying in muddy puddles on the road. I am very thankful for the people that stayed and helped me clean up the mess afterwards.

Image source: LongFineArt

#37 Insurance Lapsed 59 Minutes Earlier

My father-in-law lives in a 5th wheel and during an ice storm, a tree crashed through his roof and completely destroyed it. He has a brain tumor and gets confused, so my husband filed the claim saying it happened at 1 AM. The insurance called the next day and said that my father-in-law didn’t renew his insurance plan, and it had lapsed at 12:01, so nothing was covered.

Image source: Penny-Pants

#38 Snow Ride

Image source: featEng

#39 A Trampoline Flew Into Electrical Lines During A Storm

Image source: Charlene Hawkinberry

#40 I’m Never Driving Through Detroit In The Rain Again

Image source: Phil_Lewis_

#41 Be Careful, It’s A Bit Windy Out Today

Image source: Eldritch_Pink

#42 Vilnius, Lithuania Today. Biggest Storm Since 1993

Image source: LiudvikasLTU

#43 Happened A Few Weeks Ago But We Had Just Gotten Enough Money Together To Pay Rent With The Late Fees, Then A Tree Went Through Our Roof After A Bad Storm

Got it fixed, then our step broke in half. It’s always something.

Image source: crysis501

#44 Hurricane Idalia In Florida

Image source: AaronMesmer

#45 My Wife’s Greenhouse Blew Away And Crumpled Last Night

We’ve had it for about two years and it has withstood some hellish weather. Something about the wind last night caught it just right. The frame was bolted to 4x4s and those were secured to the ground with spikes that went about 8 inches deep.

Image source: Draxtonsmitz

#46 Aftermath Of Today’s Thunderstorm Near York University Markham

Image source: imissedmyoldusername

#47 We Bought The Car Two Weeks Ago

Image source: dcfdanielleagain

#48 Flooding In Pittsburgh. The River Level In Downtown Was The Highest It Has Been Since 2005

The river level in Downtown was the highest it has been since since 2005.

Image source: ballsonthewall

#49 We Ain’t Afraid Of No Storm. It Was A Bit Of A Challenge In 91-Mph Winds, But The Caravan Is Back On Both Wheels

Image source: City Cabs Recovery

#50 Texas Has Experienced Some Wild Weather In The Last Week Or Two. This Is The Result Of Hail Damage On A Solar Farm

Image source: ntrpik

#51 I Forgot To Close The Moon Roof Last Night And It Rained

