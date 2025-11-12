I Created An Heirloom Portrait Of My 11 Amazing Children

I never thought I would have a large family. In fact, when I was a kid, I swore up and down I’d NEVER have children. It’s pretty crazy how life changes!
Fast forward a couple of decades, and we now have a big, wonderful family of 13! Our 11 children (7 boys and 4 girls) range in age from 20 years on down to almost 2 years old. It has been so much fun raising this crazy, awesome crew of kids over the years. The 2 eldest are now grown and in college. I can’t wait to see where each of their lives takes them. Each personality is so special and distinct.
I have wanted to create a beautiful, unique, family portrait of my children for many years now; something that can be passed down through the generations and appreciated for many years to come. Now that our family is complete, I came up with the idea of taking dramatically lit portrait photography shots of each child and stacking them in order of age. Comparing the different genetic traits inherited by each child has been so fun; who shares the same nose, chin, lips, etc.
Each of these black and white photos was taken using natural light from a north-facing bedroom window. The backdrop was simple black felt fabric. You don’t need expensive lighting gear or backdrops to take beautiful photos of people. Natural light is my favorite and it is always available, free to use. I absolutely love how this family photo turned out and am excited to share it!
More info: ljhollowayphotography.com
