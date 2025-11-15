50 Times The Universe Decided To Troll One Person Specifically And It Resulted In These Funny Pics

Some days it just feels like the whole world is against you… With car keys left in a vest you just handed to the dry cleaners and your little daredevil shooting their entire breakfast content right on your brand new shirt like an Olympic discus throw champion, you could easily press “skip” and restart the day tomorrow.

But what if I tell you that this is not just a feeling? Sometimes, the universe plays an evil game with us by targeting one person and making it rain all over their head. In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit, “Eff You In Particular,” dedicated to precisely such instances.

The community describes itself as “the home of photos, GIFs, and videos of people/things taking comical injuries/beatings/general physical discomfort, while being singled out,” and it really feels all too relatable.

So scroll down through this painfully funny “been there and done that” collection of pics that make you wonder what are the chances… Proving the chances are pretty darn high.

#1

Image source: ImgursHowUnfortunate

Image source: ImgursHowUnfortunate

#2

Image source: iminiki

Image source: iminiki

#3

Image source: AvoidMySnipes

Image source: AvoidMySnipes

#4

Image source: You-OK-Hun

Image source: You-OK-Hun

#5

Image source: JohnZ117

Image source: JohnZ117

#6

Image source: analgrunt

Image source: analgrunt

#7

Image source: JksG_5

Image source: JksG_5

#8

Image source: thorn773

Image source: thorn773

#9

Image source: cseellis

Image source: cseellis

#10

Image source: CountZapolai

Image source: CountZapolai

#11

Image source: Vargorx

Image source: Vargorx

#12

Image source: Alaskan_Lost

Image source: Alaskan_Lost

#13

Image source: bad_at_thinking

Image source: bad_at_thinking

#14

Image source: sendintheotherclowns

Image source: sendintheotherclowns

#15

For $5, this shelter will write the names of people you hate in the litter box

Image source: meister2a

Image source: meister2a

#16

Image source: afaber003

Image source: afaber003

#17

Image source: ItsOriginalUsername

Image source: ItsOriginalUsername

#18

Image source: TVjanbaaz

Image source: TVjanbaaz

#19

Image source: RayJW

Image source: RayJW

#20

Image source: Matt_Feddi

Image source: Matt_Feddi

#21

Car sinks into ground in Mumbai India, amid heavy monsoon

Image source: vk23621322362232

Image source: vk23621322362232

#22

Image source: giorgiozamp

Image source: giorgiozamp

#23

Image source: nevernude143

Image source: nevernude143

#24

Image source: Zee_Ventures

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#25

Image source: J0shn

Image source: J0shn

#26

Image source: NotARedd-itor

Image source: NotARedd-itor

#27

Image source: iminiki

Image source: iminiki

#28

Image source: chestertravis

Image source: chestertravis

#29

Image source: bishcraft1979

Image source: bishcraft1979

#30

Image source: alecks23

Image source: alecks23

#31

Image source: thefanum

Image source: thefanum

#32

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#33

Image source: Boojibs

Image source: Boojibs

#34

Image source: King-Osvald

Image source: King-Osvald

#35

Image source: sonofabitch

Image source: sonofabitch

#36

Image source: Mahalobitch

Image source: Mahalobitch

#37

Wasps made a nest on my anti-wasps spray bottle

Image source: Cymet06

Image source: Cymet06

#38

Image source: SebasCbass

Image source: SebasCbass

#39

Mother-in-law just served me this piece of cake

Image source: egg1234567890

Image source: egg1234567890

#40

Image source: heavydisme

Image source: heavydisme

#41

Image source: EatsRSL

Image source: EatsRSL

#42

This fortune I received while in grad school

Image source: -GeraltofTrivia-

Image source: -GeraltofTrivia-

#43

Image source: UnsolicitedPotatoPic

Image source: UnsolicitedPotatoPic

#44

Of all the places for a pipe to burst…

Image source: Ipromisetobehonest

Image source: Ipromisetobehonest

#45

Image source: LordMarcusrax

Image source: LordMarcusrax

#46

Image source: BuffMaClass

Image source: BuffMaClass

#47

Image source: kasssassin

Image source: kasssassin

#48

Image source: DepressedPancake4728

Image source: DepressedPancake4728

#49

Image source: beaverkc

Image source: beaverkc

#50

247 seats in my section of the concert hall. I got this one.

Image source: rajackwhoop

Image source: rajackwhoop

100% secure your website.