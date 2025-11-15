50 Times The Universe Decided To Troll One Person Specifically And It Resulted In These Funny Pics

Some days it just feels like the whole world is against you… With car keys left in a vest you just handed to the dry cleaners and your little daredevil shooting their entire breakfast content right on your brand new shirt like an Olympic discus throw champion, you could easily press “skip” and restart the day tomorrow.
But what if I tell you that this is not just a feeling? Sometimes, the universe plays an evil game with us by targeting one person and making it rain all over their head. In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit, “Eff You In Particular,” dedicated to precisely such instances.
The community describes itself as “the home of photos, GIFs, and videos of people/things taking comical injuries/beatings/general physical discomfort, while being singled out,” and it really feels all too relatable.
So scroll down through this painfully funny “been there and done that” collection of pics that make you wonder what are the chances… Proving the chances are pretty darn high.
#1
Image source: ImgursHowUnfortunate
#2
Image source: iminiki
#3
Image source: AvoidMySnipes
#4
Image source: You-OK-Hun
#5
Image source: JohnZ117
#6
Image source: analgrunt
#7
Image source: JksG_5
#8
Image source: thorn773
#9
Image source: cseellis
#10
Image source: CountZapolai
#11
Image source: Vargorx
#12
Image source: Alaskan_Lost
#13
Image source: bad_at_thinking
#14
Image source: sendintheotherclowns
#15
For $5, this shelter will write the names of people you hate in the litter box
Image source: meister2a
#16
Image source: afaber003
#17
Image source: ItsOriginalUsername
#18
Image source: TVjanbaaz
#19
Image source: RayJW
#20
Image source: Matt_Feddi
#21
Car sinks into ground in Mumbai India, amid heavy monsoon
Image source: vk23621322362232
#22
Image source: giorgiozamp
#23
Image source: nevernude143
#24
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#25
Image source: J0shn
#26
Image source: NotARedd-itor
#27
Image source: iminiki
#28
Image source: chestertravis
#29
Image source: bishcraft1979
#30
Image source: alecks23
#31
Image source: thefanum
#32
Image source: reddit.com
#33
Image source: Boojibs
#34
Image source: King-Osvald
#35
Image source: sonofabitch
#36
Image source: Mahalobitch
#37
Wasps made a nest on my anti-wasps spray bottle
Image source: Cymet06
#38
Image source: SebasCbass
#39
Mother-in-law just served me this piece of cake
Image source: egg1234567890
#40
Image source: heavydisme
#41
Image source: EatsRSL
#42
This fortune I received while in grad school
Image source: -GeraltofTrivia-
#43
Image source: UnsolicitedPotatoPic
#44
Of all the places for a pipe to burst…
Image source: Ipromisetobehonest
#45
Image source: LordMarcusrax
#46
Image source: BuffMaClass
#47
Image source: kasssassin
#48
Image source: DepressedPancake4728
#49
Image source: beaverkc
#50
247 seats in my section of the concert hall. I got this one.
Image source: rajackwhoop
