115 Unique Rugs That Bring A Whole New Level Of Pizazz

What’s a rug if not a piece of art? One might even go as far as to call it a real pièce de résistance that ties an area in your home together and adds both charm and luxurious comfort. Yeah, it is safe to say that we love ourselves a cool rug! And if you do, too, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up a list of the most unique rugs for you to choose, google up, and bring straight to your home to give it that extra pizazz only unusual rugs are capable of.
Right-o, so what kind of unique loom rugs lie among the submissions below? Now that’s an excellent question, and we’ll try to describe them as best as we can so you know exactly what you are getting into before you scroll down below and check out these unique area rugs that we found. For starters, there are lots of abstract creations that beg to be classified as artworks and would shame no house if hung on a wall. Maybe even framed.
Then there’s a whole slew of funky, acid-style fruits of imagination that you’d either need to be a teenager to get or, well, reach an altered state of mind. However, if you’re not that into this whole wonky handmade rugs vibe and maybe need something a bit classier, we’ve included some samples of the most astounding Persian and Turkish rugs, too. And, lastly, if you don’t have that much floor space but want a tiny little pièce de résistance nevertheless, we’ve also peppered our list with unique bathroom rugs that will make you use the phrase awesome sauce more than you would’ve expected.
Hopefully, we’ve painted a pretty vivid picture of the rugs that lie beneath the text and have successfully piqued your interest in what’s to come. So, ready to take a plunge into the world of unique rugs? If so, scroll down below, check out the cool rugs, and give the ones you liked the best your vote!
#1 Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed’s Melted And Pixellated Rugs
Image source: zakuria44
#2 Look Close… I’m Hoping My Wife Won’t Notice
Image source: Cdizzle32
#3 Rainbow Cloud Rug
Image source: anchorball
#4 My Grandfather Has A Mosaic Tiled Rug In His Kitchen
Image source: lexmarmil
#5 Cat Gets Her Own Little Rug So She Can Join Her Family’s Prayer Time
Image source: fahmitsu
#6 I Made This Illusion Rug. Banana For Scale Lol
Image source: jmcman55
#7 Tufted Jardin Rug
Image source: anthropologie.com
#8 Unique Rug
Image source: girlwitharug
#9 Parent’s Dog On Near Identical Rug
Image source: Psydreus
#10 Tell The Dude I Think I Found His Rug
Image source: ventanaman
#11 I Looked Down To Find My Shoes Matched The Rug
Image source: victoriousship
#12 Tom Rug
Image source: tuft_patooties
#13 I Got A New Ugly Rug But It’s Soft And I’m Sure It Will Look Cool While Tripping
Image source: uphigh_studio
#14 Scored This Handmade In Peru Alpaca Wool Unicorn Tapestry
Image source: copperdigger
#15 Go Away Rug
Image source: ziggythestardustkitty
#16 Shenron Custom Rug Handmade In My Workshop
Image source: codayoda
#17 I Made A Pom-Pom Snuggle Rug For My Daughter. 250 Handmade Poms, 3 Miles Of Yarn, 1500 Knots And Several Months Work
Image source: bunneeboo
#18 Jordygiftz Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom
Image source: etsy.com
#19 My Friend Recently Bought Her First House. This Was The Housewarming Present That She Received From Her Sister
Image source: Cute_Girl_Ugly_Coat
#20 Bought A New Doormat, Now I Can Rickroll Everyone Who Visits My House
Image source: EggplantAstronaut
#21 Moss Rug
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Leaf Rug
Image source: missmantismakes
#23 Dog Rug
Image source: an.rug
#24 My Boss’s Mousepad Shaped Like A Tiny Rug
Image source: stellarecho92
#25 Tiki Mask Rug
Image source: therugs.hub
#26 Pokémon Card Rug That I Handmade!
Image source: kaylunakami
#27 Skull Rug
Image source: sanyasanya__
#28 Tom Rug
Image source: dragon.rug
#29 nuLOOM Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Yoshi Rug
Image source: loleficarugs
#31 Unique Rug
Image source: rug.deal
#32 Homer Simpson Hiding In My Rug
Image source: LeontiosTheron
#33 LEGO Human Rug
Image source: sanyasanya__
#34 Just Finished This Cool Kirby Rug. What You Guys Think?
Image source: manzanorugs
#35 Cute Flower Rug
Image source: waytootuft
#36 Spongebob Being A Little Sneaky!
Image source: werugz
#37 Wednesday Rug
Image source: acrylic_rugs
#38 Uno Card Rug
Image source: girlwitharug
#39 Custom Rug
Image source: rugsvstheworld
#40 Cat Rug
Image source: locarpet_indonesia
#41 Pattern In Rug Looks Like Pennywise
Image source: Sneegles
#42 My Socks Match This Rug Almost Perfectly
Image source: mortayro
#43 My Girlfriend Made This Wicked Cool Raymond Rug
Image source: PhilosophiWill
#44 Baby Yoda Rug
Image source: houndhuthobbies
#45 He Is King, The Goat – Kobe Bryant
Image source: therugs.hub
#46 Dog Rug
Image source: tuftpuff_rugs
#47 Cute Fire Rug
Image source: really.great.rugs
#48 Handmade Scooby Doo Rug
Image source: Substantial_Change93
#49 Smiley Faces Tufted Rug Collection
Image source: ruggybagystudio
#50 Soft Grass Rug
Image source: miracle_rug
#51 Unique Rug
Image source: woolofhell
#52 My Finished Venom vs. Spiderman Rug
Image source: Rugaddictionco
#53 Low Battery Mode Rug
Image source: rugswithus
#54 This Rug Really Ties The Room Together
Image source: pdmcmahon
#55 This Rug Made Of Jorts
Image source: Flash_ina_pan
#56 Bic Rugs
Image source: ignorantrugs
#57 Urban Outfitters Quinton Tufted Rug
Image source: urbanoutfitters.com
#58 Lazy Cat Abstract Rug
Image source: etsy.com
#59 Homer Rug
Image source: kustomthings_wa
#60 Sonic Rug
Image source: createyourug
#61 Pokemon Rug
Image source: bigcutrugs
#62 Smurf Rug
Image source: mai.rugs
#63 Incredibly Unique Vintage Afghan Baluch Rug From The 1970s, Never Seen Anything Like It Before
Image source: Alivefocord
#64 All Cash No Credit
Image source: rugsvstheworld
#65 Steal Your Face Ying Yang
Image source: chicreativecrafts
#66 Pig Rug
Image source: sergei_tufting
#67 Handmade Luffy Rug
Image source: GenericName375
#68 H&M Monster-Shaped Rug
Image source: hm.com
#69 RareRug Rug Tufted Custom Smile
Image source: etsy.com
#70 Rainbow Friends Handmade Tufted Rug
Image source: ig.rugs
#71 Ed, Edd & Eddy Rug
Image source: notmyrvgs
#72 Unicorn Rug
Image source: waytootuft
#73 Carrot Rug
Image source: rugs.mk
#74 Nendoroid Ice Kirby
Image source: rugplug_lv
#75 Milk Can Rug
Image source: twix.rug
#76 Cool Alligator Taxidermy
Image source: SarcasticHiker
#77 My Schools New Rug
Image source: TrashBastionMain
#78 My New Handmade Waddles Rug
Image source: _bbrug_
#79 Nike Rug
Image source: coolestrugs
#80 Cat Rug
Image source: coolestrugs
#81 CatDog Handmade Custom Rug
Image source: ig.rugs
#82 Simpsons Rugs
Image source: ruggybagystudio
#83 Cute Rug
Image source: yunsil.official
#84 Slips Matched The Airbnb Rug
Image source: catsonstacks
#85 Haribo Rug From Late 80s My Stepfather Has
Image source: toddlerMJ
#86 Alien Rug
Image source: not.only.rugs
#87 Made One Of My Followers A Custom Handmade Rug. Blue Eyes White Dragon!
Image source: anoxicalrugs
#88 Demon Rug
Image source: flufty_tufty
#89 Pikachu Rug
Image source: yafa_rugs
#90 Pizza Rug
Image source: 420galaxy.rug
#91 Nike Rug
Image source: solotap_soft
#92 Bart Rug
Image source: fnls.world
#93 My Lighter Is Very Similar To My Rug
Image source: Olived83
#94 Baby Yoda
Image source: langji_tufts
#95 Cartoon Rug
Image source: carpet.nerd
#96 Cute Rug
Image source: taichi8420
#97 Boot Rug
Image source: oopsiedaisyrugs
#98 Dog Rug
Image source: ptat_studio
#99 Rick Rug
Image source: neloworks
#100 Baby Yoda Hockey Rug
Image source: pure.tuft
#101 Spongebob Rug
Image source: henryhamiltons
#102 Joke’s On You Rug
Image source: mad_by_maja
#103 Crab Rug
Image source: tufty_tuff
#104 Tennis Rug
Image source: mr.tufting
#105 Cute Rug
Image source: shemakesrugs
#106 Hot Babe Rug
Image source: nick.comito.tufting
#107 Unique Rug
Image source: _catfur
#108 Kid Goku Rug
Image source: _t.rugz
#109 Unique Rug
Image source: hmstr.rugs
#110 CeeMeeDesignerRug Quirky Dogs Series Area Rug
Image source: etsy.com
#111 Clone Helmet
Image source: hmstr.rugs
#112 Crocodile
Image source: tufty_tuff
#113 Duck Rug
Image source: tuftingwind
#114 Chucky Rug
Image source: offrugz
#115 Mark Zuckerberg Rug, Because Why Not
Image source: Iwk_
