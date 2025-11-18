Golden Hour Gems: Aaditya Bhat’s Stunning Sunset Photo Stories (20 New Pics)

Aaditya Shrirang Bhat is a talented young photographer from India who loves capturing the beauty of sunsets. His photos are known for their warm and peaceful feel, often featuring the golden light of the setting sun along with people, plants, and insects.

Aaditya has a deep connection to nature, which he showcases in his work by blending natural elements into his pictures, creating emotional and storytelling compositions. He also enjoys wildlife photography, taking pictures of animals he encounters during his forest walks. Through his lens, Aaditya not only captures the fleeting beauty of sunsets but also highlights the interconnectedness of life in nature. His photos tell unique stories and celebrate the harmony found in the natural world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

