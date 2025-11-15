Unique Heart Pendants Collection I Made From Watch Parts In Steampunk Style For Valentine’s Day

My name is Ernoldas, I’m from Lithuania and creating steampunk jewelery made by hand using old wrist and pocket watch movements & parts. Jewelry making is my hobby, which started few years ago. I enjoy creating new items from old watch parts or movements and bring back them to life as a Steampunk jewelry. Pendants are made from tiny, real watch parts (gears, cogs, etc.) that are positioned in a heart shaped base and sealed with a clear resin.
More info: Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us