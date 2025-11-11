What It’s Like To Live With 4 Cats

I heard someone say recently “A cat is useless.” But an animal, whatever it may be, doesn’t have to be of any use. Man is not above animals, it simply shares the same planet, nothing more. That being said, had that person shared their life with an animal, they would have found out that animals have the power to soothe your heart, because they love you no matter the circumstances. And by doing so, they teach us to, in turn, love unconditionally and with no judgement the people around us. In short, a cat makes humanity grow.
This is why my girlfriend and I share our lives with four of them.
More info: Facebook
Our daily lives are very fun because we live with 4 cats
Moo is the most playful one
She doesn’t really understand boundaries
Or private space
She goes wherever she feels like
Django is the wildest one
And funnily enough, he’s the most chicken-hearted one! You’ll often find him on high grounds, running away from a pigeon who got to close to the window
He also gives the most intense face rubs
Aragon is the newest member of the gang, and he definitely woke up Moo’s maternal instincts
And contrary to my girlfriend, he doesn’t mind the camera
Nope, he reaaaally doesn’t
He’s also the perfect desk cat
Although he can get a little distracting sometimes
This here is Gribouille, the king of the house, and the patriarch
He’s also the laziest one
Can you tell?
And so he too makes for a pretty good desk cat!
To be honest though, they’re all kinda lazy
They’ll sleep anywhere
They’re also quite invasive when comes diner time
Especially Aragon!
Gribouille has a more subtle way of letting you know he’s hungry
When we come home, they always wait for us on the balcony!
So you see now why we love cats?
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us