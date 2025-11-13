Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

by

I am an artist based in Western Australia and I use my creativity to hand-paint custom shoes and artworks.

As an animal lover and vegan, I have a passion for painting animals. One of my most popular requests is pet portrait shoes. Every pair of shoes is individually commissioned and has a special meaning to the wearer. Each portrait is painted freehand with great detail working from life or from photographs. They have either been painted to remember a pet that has passed on or as a gift for a pet lover.

More info: Facebook

#1

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#2

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#3

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#4

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#5

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#6

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#7

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#8

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#9

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#10

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#11

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#12

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

#13

Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best TV Sitcom Dads of the 80s
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2020
You Got Me Wonrg: Series Of Photos Based On Misunderstandings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Can’t Decide If They Support Mom Who Unalived Research Monkey Who Invaded Her Backyard
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
House of Cards
Are Show Cancellations the Right Moves Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations?
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
“If He Ever Comes Back, It Will Probably Be In A Body Bag”: Tyler Robinson’s Lover Disappears
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Sleeping Baby Has No Idea She Becomes The Star Of Cosplay During Her Naps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.