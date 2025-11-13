Here Are 13 Unique Gifts That I Created For Pet Owners By Painting Portraits Of Their Pets On Shoes

I am an artist based in Western Australia and I use my creativity to hand-paint custom shoes and artworks.
As an animal lover and vegan, I have a passion for painting animals. One of my most popular requests is pet portrait shoes. Every pair of shoes is individually commissioned and has a special meaning to the wearer. Each portrait is painted freehand with great detail working from life or from photographs. They have either been painted to remember a pet that has passed on or as a gift for a pet lover.
