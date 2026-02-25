“1 In 2,000,000”: 46 Animals With Rare Genetic Mutations That Don’t Even Look Real (New Pics)

Genes are short sections of DNA that determine an animal’s traits—everything from coat color and claw strength to body shape and health. But sometimes, these genes mutate. And while the word itself sounds alarming, most mutations are harmless and invisible.

The more noticeable ones, however, can produce features that are quite rare for the species.

To give you a sense of how these fascinating genetic quirks show up in nature, we’ve put together a gallery of animals — from cats and mice to crabs, penguins, and beyond — each displaying traits that make them stand out from their peers.

#1 Olive The Cat With Sectoral Heterochromia

Image source: supremegalacticgod

#2 Albino Fur Seal Is Rare Event. This Is A Clear Albino Without Any Pigmentation Even In Its Eyes

Image source: bigdaddivladi

#3 A Cat With 2 Pairs Of Ears

Image source: Paublo_Yeah

#4 The Clompers Demand Respect

Image source: Bluelblock

#5 Cat’s Seperated Pupils. She Can See Perfectly Fine

Image source: Smelly-Cauliflower

#6 Extremely Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In US Zoo

Image source: katiecherry72

#7 Liquorice Has A Question

Image source: Bluelblock

#8 My Parents Got A Maine Coon Kitten With A Million Toes! His Name Is Chino

I don’t even know how to describe it, his front paws have almost another paw on it, like where a human would have a thumb he has this 3 toed paw. His feet are little paddles with 8-9 toe beans. I’ve never seen a cat with so many fingers. My boyfriend and I have a poly cat with one extra little thumb on his front paws but Chino is the most toed cat I’ve ever met!

Image source: Smiling-Seagull

#9 Yellow Coloured Penguin

Image source: yves_adams

#10 Do You See Fortune Cookies, Raviolis, Or Something Else? These Are Actually Albino Razorback Musk Turtle Babies

Image source: thereptilereportofficial

#11 Two Headed Python, Only One Every 100,000 Is Born With Two Heads

Image source: pythonpaintjobs

#12 This Entirely Black Penguin, A Very Rare Occurance

Image source: medardoo1

#13 Macromutation That Causes The Frog To Grow Eyes Inside The Mouth

Image source: Moncef Feddaoui

#14 These Zebras Have Pseudomelanism (AKA Abundism), A Mutation That Causes An Abundance Of Melanin

Image source: Bavelly

#15 This Raven’s Striking Pale Plumage Is The Result Of The Genetic Mutations Leucism Or Albinism

Image source: amnh

#16 A Labrador Born Green Because Of A Pigment Called Biliverdin

His name is Pistacchio and he’s doing fine! He was born in Pattada, a little village in Sardinia. The green color, which will progressively fade away, is a consequence of biliverdin, a pigment that he ingested while in the womb.

Image source: stianenko

#17 Rare Orange Shark, Costa Rica. Its Unusual Colour Is Caused By Something Called Xanthism, A Condition Which Researchers Say Is Extremely Rare In Fishes Like Sharks

Image source: Straight Arrow News

#18 This Gorgeous Fella Foraging In Our Back Forest

Image source: willabellafarm

#19 1 In Every 100,000 Seals Are Born Albino Which Makes Them Super Rare

Image source: sealrescuer

#20 Shiny Blue Curl Mouse!

Image source: mysigonek

#21 An Albino Katydid With A Rare Genetic Disease Just Chilling On A Hibiscus

Image source: HamiltonJr

#22 A Tortoiseshell Cat With An Extraordinary Orange Pattern On Its Paws

Image source: Stormaris

#23 Rare Royal Purple Princess Crabs Were Spotted In Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand

Image source: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Thailand

#24 Rare Orange Snowy Owl

Image source: exposingnaturethroughmylens

#25 This Is A Cinnamon Raccoon. This Coloration Is Typically Due To A Genetic Condition Called Leucism, Which Reduces Pigmentation

Image source: PenLakesGolf

#26 My Yard Has A Mole Problem, But I Never Thought I’d Find An Albino! Chance Of 1:100,000

Image source: 420wasabisnappin

#27 Beautiful Eyes

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Shiny Mallard

Image source: Monkey3k

#29 Cat Has A Rare Genetic Disorder That Makes Her Teeth Red And Glow Pink Under Black Light

Image source: Overall_Mind_9754

#30 Lemon Dalmatian

Image source: khaleesi.django.dalmatian

#31 This Small Stack Of A Mutant Bumble Bee I Found Early One Morning. I’m Assured This Is A Genetic Mutation And Very Rare To Witness

Image source: bug_ninja

#32 I Was Very Fortunate To Spot This White Eastern Gray Squirrel In Highlands North Carolina

The white squirrel is actually a genetic anomaly due to a mutated gene from the common Eastern gray squirrel. It is called leucism, which is a condition characterized by reduced pigmentation in animals caused by a recessive allele. Unlike albinism, it is a reduction of all types of skin pigment, not just melanin.

Image source: davidturkophotography

#33 Waffles Was Born Without Eyes Due To A Genetic Mutation And Is A Very Good Boy

Image source: jennagadski

#34 This Zebra Has Unusual Pattern That Makes It Almost Look Like Partially Transparent Against The Plains

Image source: Katkerakatkarapu

#35 Adelie Penguin With Isabellinism, A Genetic Mutation That Dilutes The Pigment In Feathers

Image source: AntarcticReport

#36 Anyone Else Have A Five Toe Chicken? I’ve Personally Never Seen One, Or Even Knew These Existed

Image source: TwistedOneSeven

#37 My Horse’s Two-Toned Mustache

Image source: skoldpadda9

#38 Caught The Lucky Trout This Morning

Image source: maxokreem

#39 Shiny Kangaroo Taking A Bath

Image source: Pencilvestor

#40 Yellow-Throated Toucan With A Genetic Condition Called Leucism. Spotted In Costa Rica

Image source: José Manuel Mora

#41 My Wild Axolotl Showing The Default Color. There Are About 18 Variants Of Axolotl Color Because Of Mutation Of Their Pigmentation Genes Due To Crossbreeding

Image source: HellknowsJS

#42 Sleepy Qizai. He Is A Very Rare Brown Panda And The Only One Living In Captivity

He was found abandoned in the wild and now lives in the Louguantai wild animal breeding and protection center. There are only 9 known brown pandas!

Image source: ac.ak.ac

#43 Leptopoma Perlucidum, Commonly Known As A Terrestrial Land Snail , But People Think He’s A Cutie Patootie Blushing

Image source: comradepilo

#44 White Kiwi Chick

Image source: Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

#45 Would You Say He Has Brown Or Blue Eyes? (Both Of His Eyes Have The Mutation)

Image source: Ok_Watch406

#46 Blue Mutated Phelsuma Laticauda

Image source: michael_gekkota

