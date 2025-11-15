For This Year’s April Fools’, I Wanted To Share 40 Unique Culinary Creations That Are Not What They Seem

by

Hi, I’m the Wondersmith and I love designing recipes that look like one thing but are actually another… perfect for April Fool’s Day! Many of these recipes can be found on my blog, and the rest will be going into a series of books I’ve been working on for almost five years now! You can follow along for updates on my social media.

Happy day of trickery!

More info: thewondersmith.com | Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com

#1

The three oranges in the front are actually marzipan-covered orange and orange blossom cheesecakes, with a marmalade filling. Yum!

#2

I designed these buns because so many people told me they wanted to eat lava… a red pepper bread is filled with molten cheese sauce that’s the perfect combination of creamy and spicy. A crackle topping gives some crunch and a realistic lava appearance.

#3

These confectionary geodes sparkle like the real thing, and get their color from natural herbs, spices, and fruits!

#4

This mysterious rowan berry cake is topped with hand-sculpted marzipan bird skulls!

#5

All you need to make this realistic stinging nettle moss cake are some spring greens and creativity! It tastes bright and lemony and looks just like moss!

#6

Daffodils are toxic, but these ones, made from wafer paper flavored with saffron and rose water, are totally safe to eat! They top an edible flower buttermilk pie. Yum!

#7

These creepy rune-covered bones are actually pretzels and caramel coated in white chocolate. They are my take on a Christine McConnell creation.

#8

These hollowed eggs are deceptive; they actually hold a blueberry elderflower cake inside!

#9

Pretty little tea cakes? Nope! These are my take on a savory Peruvian potato dish called “Potatas Causa.” Different colors of potatoes and sweet potatoes create a vibrant palette for piping beautiful flower designs around a vegan “crab” salad made out of mushrooms!

#10

These grouchy mandrakes are filled with a hemp seed rice crispy treat with toasted dandelion root for a roasted caramel flavor. Even the potting soil is edible!

#11

These aged pirate coins are a gourmet take on chocolate coins, flavored with smoked nettle salt.

#12

This super-detailed blue crab is actually a delicious breakfast bun, colored naturally with butterfly pea flowers!

#13

Aren’t these pinecones realistic? They’re formed from pine nut fudge and almond slices.

#14

Have you ever had the desire to eat rocks or drink cement? These black sesame smoothies and fudgy rocks are a much more delicious alternative.

#15

This special chocolate cake covered in homemade berry fondant may look like a sea urchin, but it tastes like a dream. Plus doesn’t it match my homemade tea set perfectly?

#16

These may look like sweet sunflower cupcakes, but they’re actually savory breakfast muffins filled with late summer veggies and cheese. The “frosting” is mashed potatoes!

#17

These amanita mushrooms are far more edible than their wild counterparts – they’re made of spiced cookies, naturally red icing, and cookie stalks.

#18

This ancient book holds a deep secret: it’s actually a yuzu elderflower cheesecake sandwiched between gingerbread shortcrust pastry.

#19

That big hunk of labradorite is actually wild ginger and green tea gelatin dessert. It shimmers perfectly in the sunlight.

#20

Yikes! These bats are shockingly realistic, but no animals were harmed in the making of this vegan dish: gluten-free pasta stuffed with olive and served with preserved lemon puree, purslane, roasted cauliflowers, and a zesty sauce

#21

These spring bulbs are an edible appetizer: roasted garlic and chestnuts in puff pastry served on a complex acorn mole and crumbled rye bread for soil.

#22

Have you heard of the Japanese botanical art of Kokedama? I’m obsessed! These homemade cheese and spruce tip cheese balls to eat as an appetizer are proof of that obsession!

#23

This beautiful bouquet of flowers is misleading… the tulips are edible, and stuffed with a tasty seafood salad. The greens are roasted asparagus, and even the shimmery bow is delicious and edible!

#24

No butterflies were harmed in the making of this balsamic strawberry tart with edible monarch butterfly decorations.

#25

They may look like little cakes, but these are actually savory tea cakes with an herbed cream cheese violet piped on top.

#26

These cute little hedgehogs are actually chaga-infused steamed buns.

#27

This is how I would imagine a real opal to taste: fresh, full of fruity flavors, and with the gentle perfume of honeysuckle. This plant-based cheesecake is my ode to the beautiful gem.

#28

Not only is this gorgeous terrarium entirely edible, but it’s also totally plant-based to boot! Avocados sneak into the chocolate mousse, zucchini creeps into the chocolate cake, and that bright moss is crumbled cake baked with spinach! You won’t taste the veggies in this decadent treat, though, I promise.

#29

Oh look, what a lovely cake! Yes, except it is far more savory than you might guess… this Scandinavian-inspired sandwich cake is full of the flavors of a good pizza!

#30

As if Kokedama-inspired appetizers weren’t enough, these hanging balls of botanical beauty are actually CAKES! They’re pea and sweet woodruff cakes with coconut ganache icing, and they are absolutely delicious.

#31

Mmm, a delicious bowl of poke… made totally plant-based with marinaded watermelon and amaranth “tobiko,” it was even more refreshing and delicious than the tuna version!

#32

These millefiori designs are brightly-colored sushi rolls full of foraged plants and lots of veggies.

#33

This frosty branch is actually coated in sugar crystals. Pour some hot water over for a sweet and delicious cup of tea.

#34

These big rose tarts are surprisingly savory! Thin pickled radish slices cover layers of spiced chickpeas and eggplant for a hearty lunch.

#35

These ethereal sea urchins are actually hollowed-out pickled turnips filled with a savory seaweed and pickled vegetable salad!

#36

These colorful autumn leaf hand pies are full of wild mushroom goulash – yum!

#37

Beautiful salmon pink marzipan oyster mushrooms grow from a blog of torrone in their own gingerbread greenhouse. They’re based on the real pink oyster mushrooms I grew around the same time!

#38

As realistic as it looks, the tart in the middle is actually made from apples nestled into wild rose curd. These tarts were part of a wild rose tasting menu featuring both sweet and savory delights!

#39

Crepe cake? Nope! Try Green Enchilada Cake, a special treat for a friend’s birthday.

#40

This pearl-bedecked cake hides a secret ingredient: a can of beans! It’s actually a moist and delicious cake filled with wild violet creme filling. The pearls are homemade fondant rolled in edible luster dust. Lovely!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
