30 Unique Cat Breeds That Stand Out From The Crowd

There you are, scrolling through your social media feeds, getting lost in a sea of sameness — yet another grumpy-faced tabby, yet another domestic shorthair caught unceremoniously in a box. Cute? Undeniably! But don’t you ever yearn for a bit of feline diversity in your life? If you’ve been feeling the itch for a more extraordinary, eclectic cat experience, this is the moment to learn more about different cat breeds.
That’s where we, your feline-obsessed friends at Bored Panda, come in. We’ve done some digging to bring you something a little… scratch that, a lot different. Our mission? To introduce you to some of the most different types of cats out there. Because the world is finally ready to know more about some unique cats that deserve their time in the limelight, too.
These rare cat breeds are anything but your average tabby. From the uncommon cat breeds that are age-old legends to the ones that have only recently stepped into feline fame, we’ve got a diverse lineup that’s just waiting to purr its way into your heart. These unique cat breeds are all about breaking the stereotype of “just another house cat.” They are quirky, they’re distinctive, and they’ve got cattitude to boot!
Our exclusive selection will pump your brain with facts about rare cats (or at least, cats that are not exactly the most common), hopefully leaving you longing for more. When you’re done, we would love to hear which of these purr-fectly unique cat breeds has captured your heart. So, don’t be shy, and let us know in the comments below. Are you a fan of the regular fluffball, black cat or do you prefer a cat that stands out from the crowd? Let the cat debate begin!
#1 Ragdoll
Radiating an irresistible charm, the Ragdoll cat is renowned for its striking blue eyes and playful yet easygoing behavior. These feline friends are famous for their floppy, ragdoll-like posture that makes them go limp when picked up by their humans. Known for their unwavering loyalty, Ragdolls eagerly greet their owners at the door and share a harmonious coexistence with both children and dogs. Their tranquil disposition and insatiable craving for affection make them comfortable even around strangers, enhancing their appeal as the perfect family pet.
Image source: norman.ragdoll, en.wikipedia.org
#2 Norwegian Forest Cat
The Norwegian Forest Cat is a living piece of folklore that originates from the frosty landscapes of Norway and possibly the fabled companions of Vikings on their seafaring raids. Their lush, voluminous coats are naturally designed for the icy Scandinavian climes they’re accustomed to.
Image source: merry_pippin_pauli, en.wikipedia.org
#3 Abyssinian
With an Abyssinian cat, expect an unbreakable bond of friendship. Always ready for a fun-filled adventure, these energetic felines enjoy being in your company. With small faces and large, almond-shaped eyes, it shouldn’t surprise that we decided to include them among unique cat breeds. Notably intelligent, Abyssinians are agile climbers — so an outdoor garden or a cat tower is a great fit. Above all, they cherish their human family, making them affectionate companions.
Image source: kitty_in_the_big_city, en.wikipedia.org
#4 Egyptian Mau
Sporting an elegant spotted coat and a historical lineage, the Egyptian Mau is an exceptional breed that brings exotic charm to any home. With their medium-sized yet muscular bodies, longer hind legs, and high-speed agility, they’re the speedsters of the domestic cat world. Their sensitivity to cold climates makes them ideal for warmer environments. Their lively nature benefits from a spacious outdoor area. Loyal, cheerful, and affectionate, Mau cats are perfect for those seeking an energetic companion who also enjoys a good snuggle.
Image source: madam.mau, en.wikipedia.org
#5 Khao Manee
Hailing from Thailand, the Khao Manee, also known as Khao Plort, is a unique breed featuring a pristine white coat and jewel-toned eyes, often of differing colors. Treasured for their luck-bringing reputation, they thrive on attention and are well-suited for families.
While they may sport patterns as kittens, they achieve a pure white coat by 18 months. Their striking eyes, muscular, lithe bodies, and chatty, social nature make them highly sought-after. However, they crave constant companionship, meaning they may not suit owners who are often away. Regardless, this rare and precious breed offers a unique, rewarding pet experience.
Image source: icciboyboy, en.wikipedia.org
#6 Savannah
The Savannah Cat is a testament to the wild beauty of the African plains, being a crossbreed of a domestic cat and the medium-sized serval, a native African feline. This magnificent breed claims the title of the tallest domestic cat, potentially weighing up to 30 pounds. You can easily distinguish it by its large ears, dark tear stands, and markings reminiscent of a cheetah.
Image source: shurocat_, en.wikipedia.org
#7 Siamese
Siamese cats stand out for their stunning blue eyes, triangular faces, large ears, and slender frames. Known for their vocal expressiveness and a resonant meow that’s hard to ignore, they also shine with exceptional intelligence and sociability. Their dog-like social demeanor has often led owners to adopt them in pairs to prevent them from experiencing solitude.
Image source: lunaiscat_, en.wikipedia.org
#8 Bengal
The Bengal cat’s lineage can be traced back to a remarkable blend of domestic cats and the Asian leopard cat, boasting striking gold-spotted coats and a powerful physique. While their wild aesthetic might intimate some, they are incredibly social, nurturing a deep affection for their families, including children and other pets. Certain cities have banned or restricted Bengal ownership due to their wild heritage.
Image source: mickeyandmort, en.wikipedia.org
#9 Singapura
Singapura cats, with their infectious spirits, are all set to capture your heart! These felines, often found basking in the sun or hiding under duvet covers, have a playful and friendly nature. Being among the smallest cat breeds, their cute eyes and oversized ears stand out like a lightbulb in the dark. They’re a bundle of energy and curiosity, always ready to chase a ball or entertain you with their playful antics. With a good-natured disposition similar to the Burmese breed, Singapuras are well-suited to indoor living, coexisting harmoniously with other pets.
Image source: faizenn, en.wikipedia.org
#10 LaPerm
LaPerm cats belong to the Rex breed, known for their unique curly coat. These full-of-energy cats can weigh up to 10 pounds in males and 8 pounds in females, and there are both short- and long-haired varieties. Their extroverted, intelligent nature makes them an excellent choice for families and kids, bringing a lively presence to any household.
Image source: kiwi.and.comet.laperms, en.wikipedia.org
#11 Lykoi
The Lykoi cat, often compared to a werewolf, is as intriguing as it is adorable. Short, lighter fur around their features creates a unique, werewolf-like pattern, amplified by their scraggly salt-and-pepper coat. Their playful, affectionate nature completes their fantastical appearance.
Known to occasionally shed their fur, Lykoi can resemble the Sphynx cat, though they share genetics with Domestic Shorthairs, not Sphynxes or Devon Rexes. Their unusual coats, resulting from a genetic mutation, once raised concerns about potential health issues, but rest assured, these ‘little beasties’ are totally healthy.
Image source: kiwi_lykoi, en.wikipedia.org
#12 Japanese Bobtail
Known in Japan as Mi-Ke, meaning “Three Colors,” the Japanese Bobtail is an endearing breed with white fur and orange and black patches. This breed’s most striking feature is its rabbit-like short tail. These bobtails are known for their affectionate nature, making them ideal lap cats.
Image source: yumiino, en.wikipedia.org
#13 Minuet (Napoleon)
The Napoleon cat, named for its small size reminiscent of Napoleon Bonaparte, is a charming breed resulting from the union of Persian and Munchkin cats. Rarely exceeding 9 pounds, these cats are known for their sociable disposition, thriving in the company of humans and other pets. With a coat that varies in length and color, Napoleons captivate with their gentle and playful nature, making them perfect companions.
Image source: waffle_n_bekko, en.wikipedia.org
#14 Peterbald
Born in St. Petersburg in 1994, the Peterbald is a distinguished Russian cat breed. This breed, known for its hairless, gray-silver skin, slanted face, and large pointy ears, was born out of experimental breeding between a hairless Donskoy and an Oriental Shorthair.
With its distinctive appearance, the Peterbald quickly gained popularity in Russia. However, their hairless condition necessitates a warm indoor environment and weekly bathing to prevent their coats from becoming oily. Despite these additional care requirements, their loyal, affectionate nature makes them delightful companions. Their energetic and loyal personality, often compared to that of dogs, makes them an engaging presence in any home.
Image source: nordandneil, en.wikipedia.org
#15 Devon Rex
Meet the Devon Rex, a breed embodying mischief and affection, also endearingly known as the “pixie cat.” Emerging in the late 1950s in England, these cats are sociable companions who enjoy the company of family, children, and other pets. With their slender bodies, long legs, and large eyes, they exude a unique charm. Their love for high places and interactive play, like fetching, calls for stimulating environments with perches or cat trees. Unlike other breeds, the Devon Rex’s fur is delicate, so it’s better to use a cloth to gently rub it instead of brushing.
Image source: devongrinch, en.wikipedia.org
#16 Ocicat
The Ocicat, with its wildcat-like appearance, is an affectionate breed that loves to be at the center of attention. Created from a mix of Siamese, Abyssinian, and American Domestic Shorthair, this breed boasts a smooth coat with multicolored hairs and diverse markings.
Ocicats engage readily with their surroundings, transforming ordinary household items into playful toys. They cherish companionship, welcoming both familiar faces and strangers alike. To keep their sharp intellect and high energy levels satisfied, they require stimulation, possibly from the company of a feline sibling. Fun fact: most of them love water!
Image source: evexcats, en.wikipedia.org
#17 Sphynx
The regal Sphynx, famous for its near-hairless body, is a high-spirited breed that brings joy with its playful antics. Contrary to popular belief, its body is not totally nude but presents a light layer of fuzz. Despite their austere facade, these cats are cheerful acrobats, lighting up their homes with boundless energy and curiosity. Nevertheless, the Sphynx requires attention due to its susceptibility to sunburn and cold. To protect them, indoor living (plus the occasional cat sweater fashion) is advised.
Image source: hermes.the.sphynx, en.wikipedia.org
#18 Selkirk Rex
The Selkirk Rex, with its adorable plush, curly coat and expressive, almost smiling face, is truly a ‘cat in sheep’s clothing.’ Their curled whiskers and big round eyes only enhance their appeal. Sociable and attention-seeking, these fur babies love to cuddle and will often follow you around. Despite their luxurious coats, they require only occasional brushing and are not prone to tear duct issues like other flat-faced breeds. They may not be the most active cats, but their gentle nature and love for interactive play make them the perfect lap companion for quiet evenings.
Image source: selkirkrex_koenigreich_locke, en.wikipedia.org
#19 American Bobtail
American Bobtails, with their short tails, tufted ears and toes, and short necks, look like they were made for cuddles. Initially a feral cat, the breed began its domestic lineage in the 1960s, emerging as a playful and friendly companion for families.
Exhibiting a similar personality to that of a golden retriever, these cats are loyal, interactive, and incredibly nice with strangers. Their intelligent and inquisitive nature makes them fond of puzzles, games, and fetching. The adaptable and easygoing American Bobtail is a curious explorer who happily embarks on travels and outdoor excursions.
Image source: susanblackfootandhazel, en.wikipedia.org
#20 Highlander Cat
The Highlander cat captivates with its exotic allure, marked by a short tail and uniquely curled ears. This beautiful feline is partially descended from wild-domestic hybrids.
Image source: the_mauiverse, en.wikipedia.org
#21 Scottish Fold
Equipped with unique folded ears that give them an almost earless appearance, Scottish Folds cut a memorable figure. Their round faces and large, circular eyes contribute to their charmingly owlish expression. The breed owes its distinct look to Susie, a cat from Scotland, discovered by a shepherd in 1961, who had the breed-defining folded ears.
Image source: lalalalalouis, en.wikipedia.org
#22 American Curl
The American Curl, named for its uniquely curled ears, is a cheerful breed known for its affectionate and chatty demeanor. Originating from a particular genetic mutation, this relatively young breed is known for its curiosity, intelligence, and love for human company. A perfect fit for families, Curls display their affection with adorable head bumps and leg rubs. With a high activity level that persists into their senior years, the American Curl is an adaptable and engaging pet.
Image source: twins_hiromu, en.wikipedia.org
#23 The Dwelf
The Dwelf is a recent breed with a unique combination of elf-like features and dwarf stature. Weighing no more than 9 pounds, this hairless breed was developed through a mix of the Sphynx, Munchkin, and American Curl breeds. Their sociable nature, often likened to that of dogs, makes them perfect companions. Dwelfs appreciate human company and enjoy participating in family activities, making them a great addition to any family.
Image source: dwelf_elf_beauty, petguide.com
#24 Pixie-Bob
Reminiscent of a wild bobcat yet domestic in size, the Pixie-Bob breed is distinctive and intriguing. The breed’s standout traits are their bobbed tails and propensity for polydactylism (polydactyl cats have extra toes on their feet), adding another layer of fascination to their wild-at-heart appeal. Their breeder Carol Ann Brewer contends that their origins trace back to naturally occurring bobcat hybrids.
Image source: roarythepixie, en.wikipedia.org
#25 Ukrainian Levkoy
The Ukrainian Levkoy, a relative newcomer recognized only in 2005, is a unique breed characterized by its minimal hair and distinctly folded ears. Its rarity might explain why it’s not widely known, but its distinctive look ensures it’s not easily forgotten once seen!
Image source: patricia_zawitowska, en.wikipedia.org
#26 Munchkin
Since their debut in the 1990s, Munchkin cats have become renowned for their short-legged stature reminiscent of dachshunds. This characteristic has sparked controversy among breeders, with some hesitant to officially recognize the breed due to potential health concerns. Despite this, their peculiar look has earned them a unique niche in the feline world.
Image source: llluubbi, en.wikipedia.org
#27 Minskin
The Minskin, first developed in Boston in 1998, is a distinctive breed with a stocky body and short legs. This breed was developed by crossbreeding a Munchkin cat with a Sphynx to ensure a healthier immune system. This breed rapidly rose in popularity, with 50 officially recognized Minskins by 2005.
Image source: minnie.the.minskin, en.wikipedia.org
#28 Exotic Shorthair
With their low-maintenance coats, Exotic Shorthairs are often called the ‘laid-back’ version of Persians, offering the same endearing facial features but with less grooming demands. This medium-sized breed forms strong bonds with its humans, demonstrating its affectionate nature with both humans and other pets. Despite their relatively low energy levels, these cats have a playful streak, contentedly engaging with interactive toys. Their easygoing temperament and minimal grooming needs make Exotic Shorthairs a top choice for first-time owners.
Image source: waintobunta, en.wikipedia.org
#29 Teacup Persian
Not a separate breed but a variant, the Teacup Persian is the result of breeding Persians to be extremely small. Some are small enough to nestle into the palm of your hand, thus their name. However, this breed has sparked debate about the potential health complications of breeding such small sizes.
Image source: meowingmarshmellow, en.wikipedia.org
#30 Manx
The long-haired Manx cat, often referred to as a “cabbit” due to its absent or short tail, is a breed that can’t help but make people curious. Although there’s no biological basis for the legend of it being a cat-rabbit hybrid, the idea persists due to its unique appearance. Their dense, plush coats make them fantastic lap cats.
Image source: chonk_and_slonk, en.wikipedia.org
