26 Artifacts Considered To Be The Only Ones Of Their Kind Left Today, As Pointed Out In This Online Community

Collectors and folks who are directly affected by scarcity will know exactly what it means to have just one of something in existence. Even more of a reason to celebrate what we have, right?
Well, there is a dedicated online community that does just that. r/UniqueArtifacts posts and shares pictures of one of a kind artifacts throughout history. Mostly, it’s stuff archaeologists had to dig out from the ground, but there are some more modern submissions there as well.
Whatever the case, scroll down, check it out, and share some of your insights into whatever you see in this list, or share some artifacts that should have made it up here!
#1 The Pons Fabricus Is The Only Ancient Bridge In Rome Still In Its Original Location And Condition. The Last Major Repairs Occurred In 23 BCE
#2 Terracotta Warriors With The Original Paint Scheme
#3 The Lycurgus Cup: The Only Complete Example Of Ancient Color-Changing Glass
#4 One Of The Last Two Preserved Jolly Roger Pirate Flags Left In Existence
#5 The “Iron Man” Buddha – The Only Statue Carved From A Meteor
#6 The Only Surviving Handwriting Of A Roman Emperor (Theodosius II)
#7 The Sword Of Goujian Was Discovered Untarnished And Retains Sharp Edges After ~2500 Years
#8 The Barber Cup & Crawford Cup, The Only Two Examples Of Ancient Roman Vessels Carved From Fluorite
#9 The Only Known Color Photograph Of The Russian Czar’s Fabled “Amber Room” – Looted By The Nazi’s This Unique, Priceless Work Of Art Was Lost For Ever (Maybe?). St Petersburg, 1943
#10 One Of Only Three Papyrus Fragments Written In The Phoenician Language
#11 Intact Bottle Of Ancient Roman Wine From 325ad
#12 This Julio-Claudian Rock Crystal And Silver Spoon Is The Only Example Of Its Kind Known To Exist
#13 The Only Surviving Example Of An Iconic Roman “Scutum” Shield
#14 The Only Natural Fossil Of A Scorpion Made Entirely Out Of Copper
#15 Ancient Roman-Egyptian Crocodile Armor
#16 One Of The Two Coins Found Of The Roman Usurper Silbannacus, Who Would’ve Been Unknown Otherwise
#17 The Only Surviving Example Of A Crest From A Roman Centurion’s Helmet
#18 The Vergilius Augusteus, One Of Only Two Surviving Ancient Manuscripts To Be Painstakingly Written In Roman Square Capitals
#19 First Ever Intact Ballista Arrow Uncovered In Utrecht (Augusta Treverorum), Netherlands
#20 The Only Intact Bronze Lantern From Ancient Rome Next To A Reproduction. Housed In The Museo Archeologico Girolamo Rossi In Ventimiglia, Italy
#21 Tombstone Of Marcus Caelius, The Only Known Example Of Direct Reference To The Varus Disaster During Which 20,000 Men Were Lost To Ambush
Translation:
“To Marcus Caelius, son of Titus, of the Lemonian voting tribe, from Bologna, a centurion in the First Order of legio XVIII, aged 53; He fell in the Varian War. His bones – if found – may be placed in this monument. Publius Caelius, son of Titus, of the Lemonian voting tribe, his brother, set this up.”
#22 The Only Time A Monumental Column Was Erected And Adorned With A Statue That Was Not An Emperor Was The Early 2nd Century Gilded Bronze “Emona Citizen”. Housed In The Roman Lapidarium Of The National Museum Of Slovenia
#23 1961 Photo Of A Screw Press Used To Iron Clothes From The Bottega Del Lanarius Or Workshop Of Lanarius In Herculaneum. This Was The Only Artifact Found In The Shop, Along With Bourbon Tunnels. No Other Examples Exist
#24 The Only Surviving Example Of Roman “Cestus” Boxing Gloves
#25 The Earliest Example Of A Proper “Book”, Written In A Totally Unique Style
#26 The Misenum Statue Is The Only Surviving Bronze Imperial Image To Have Been Altered As A Result Of Condemnation. Domitian’s Facial Features Have Been Severed From The Back Of The Head And Replaced With A New Face Representing Nerva
