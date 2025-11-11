Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless

by

When Troy Alexander, posted pictures of a mysterious structure he had found in the Peruvian Amazon, he had no idea that the scientific world would be completely unable to name the creature that might have made it. But that’s exactly what happened. After coming cross this strange fence- and spire-like construction on June 7 and failing to identify it himself, he posted a picture on “whatsthisbug” subreddit in the hopes that somebody could. And yet nobody had a clue!

The creative creature behind this structure remains a secret even to scientists who specialize in the field. William Eberhard, an entomologist with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, said, “I have no idea what made it, or even what it is.” “I’ve seen the photo, but have no idea what animal might be responsible,” said Norm Platnick, curator emeritus of spiders at the American Museum of Natural History. Entomologist Gwen Pearson summed it up best by saying, “We are all guessing. We have no freakin’ clue. And that’s my expert opinion.” We’ll keep you posted if the weird creature is revealed!

Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless
Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless
Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless
Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless
Unidentified Creature Builds Fence Around Eggs, Scientists Clueless

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Veneers Before And After: Photos Of 15 Celebrities With The Most Dramatic Smile Makeover
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
52 Stories About People Who Left A Mark In The Movie And Music Industries
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 1 Episode 12 Review “Brotherly Love”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2017
The Problem With The Holt And Kevin Storyline In The Final Season Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
Why Are Show Seasons Becoming Way Shorter?
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
The Reason Why Ray Donovan Has Been Canceled After Season 7
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.