“Put The Toilet Brush In The Dishwasher”: 70 Times People Took Being Unhygienic To A New Level

Everyone should know basic hygiene. Wash your hands after using the bathroom, before eating or preparing food, after touching animals, and after returning home from somewhere else. Shower every day, brush your teeth twice a day, and change your sheets and towels at least once a week. You might slack off every now and then and forget to replace the sponge in your kitchen for a few weeks, but for the most part, keeping clean isn’t too difficult.
Well, for most people it isn’t. Apparently, some adults have yet to figure it out… TikTok users have been recalling the most vile and unhygienic things they’ve ever seen someone else do, so we’ve gathered their worst stories below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you do not want to read this article while eating lunch. Good luck making your way through these stomach-churning tales, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to take a shower immediately!
#1
He vaped and specifically got mint flavors so he didn’t have to brush his teeth.
Image source: kamlikesham16, Nery Zarate / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
He’d been using the same towel, unwashed, for TWO YEARS. He said it was clean because he only used it to get out of the shower. It literally had mold on it.
Image source: dlynn5477, Gustavo Gutierrez / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
He put on deodorant every 72 hours because the stick said good for up to 72 hours… I mean purposely not washing under his arms in the shower because he didn’t want the deodorant to wash away.
Image source: divineallen, Artem Podrez / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
He took off the corner of the sheet, blew his nose into it and then put it back on the mattress like he didn’t do anything.
Image source: vanafowler1, Eryk Piotr Munk / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
I washed my ex’s brown sheets and they came out mint green.
Image source: jerbear13_, volodymyr-t / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#6
My ex left a cup of loogies on his nightstand and would empty it then refill it with more loogies.
Image source: casocoolswag, staticslayer / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#7
He was wearing the same underwear for a week straight and them turned them inside out and wore them for another week.
Image source: anikalove42, Esteban Bernal / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8
Went to his house for the first time and while we were cuddling, I notice he had a booger wall. Right by our heads and the pillows, he would wipe his boogers on the wall and leave them there to crust.
Image source: .bingbong___
#9
Put the toilet brush in the dishwasher with other regular dishes.
Image source: aeryn0484, Mishaal Zahed (Meschael Zahède) / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Not my relationship, but my friend said her husband eats his contacts every night.
Image source: the.alexis.mar, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
He spit snot into a water bottle that he kept behind his bed instead of getting up and using a tissue. You guys the water bottle was halfway full and BROWN. He used it in front of me like it was no big deal and then just put it back behind his bed.
Image source: kmz1223, robin_rednine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
He cleaned his own shoes with his toothbrush and STILL kept using it.
Image source: zzzz.yyyyyh, Nik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
Had specific socks for his shoes and never washed them because they’d just be going back in the same shoe.
Image source: susie.7.3
#14
He had a bunch of gallons on the floor of his closet, AND I THOUGHT IT WAS SWEET TEA but it wasn’t.
Image source: hellochingona, Alimentos Fotogénicos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
My roomate’s bed.
Image source: that1kid
#16
Their phone screen was dirty and they licked it to clean it. Not a spot the whole screen.
Image source: fvern.03, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
He was sleeping bare no sheet dorm mattress and had a blanket that reeked of cigs and he didn’t smoke. Asked what it was from and he said he got it at good will and hadn’t washed it yet.
Image source: meepmoopbeepboop7, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#18
He stayed the night and I asked where his toothbrush was and he said he just uses mine!!! ??????
Image source: crystalbrooke18, Mesut çiçen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
Puting chewing gum behind his ear for later.
Image source: user4828274710, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
We were chilling in his room and in the corner it looked like a pile of rice grains, i looked closer and they were toe nail clippings.
Image source: 222bunnyfluff, Yazid N / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21
He didn’t wear deodorant when we met but started after I convinced him. We shared the same deodorant and one day he told me that when his underwear were getting gross he would put the deodorant directly on them to get another wear.
Image source: sarajeanscreams, Cemrecan Yurtman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Reusing q tips and floss for weeks and yes the q tips would have ear wax and he kept using them everyday and left them out on his counter.
Image source: leahtortilla333, Daniel Dan k / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Flossing and then eating the food off the floss.
Image source: nails.madewell, Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
He didn’t use body wash at all. Just washed his body with water.
Image source: morganisbitts, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
In middle school a female friend of mine showed me a big toe nail clipping that she liked to save and chew on from time to time.
Image source: user1939561897800, Alena Gudz / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#26
He used to put his boogers that he’d pick under his game chair and one day it accidentally turned over and there were HUNDREDS.
Image source: dtlackey, Marek Ruczaj / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#27
He shared a loofah with his three male roommates.
Image source: lexi_rose_01, A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
He never used soap when washing his hands after using the bathroom.
Image source: jenna_bell2, Claudio Schwarz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
He picked food out of the trash can and ate it saying 5 second rule.
Image source: rebecca_j_93, Phạm Mạnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
Found dirty utensils in his bed that included a bowl with completely solidified ramen broth…
Image source: beltoonz, / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#31
Rewear the same jeans til they turned green.
Image source: therealamari.i
#32
I walked into his room and was trying to find whatever bad smell i was smelling, had to go to the closet to get a shirt i left and found a FULL glass of milk that had solidified half the milk have oil/water or whatever. Safe to say i found the smell. Not to mention numerous other food items ive found in the room.
Image source: skie.25
#33
Actually someone just told me they washed their pillow case for the first time since 2017 the other day and I didn’t know what the hell to say.
Image source: hazepazel
#34
I had to tell him to change out his toothbrush every 3 to 6 months. He had the same one for 7 years.
Image source: twisted_transistor3
#35
His toenails where so long. They WERE CURLING UNDERRR.
Image source: urdaddywantsalli
#36
He told me he didn’t believe in using toilet paper. Excuse me WHAT?!?!?!
Image source: hug.ur.local.kt
#37
“Washing” raw chicken over a sink full of dishes and letting the dishes & sink sit with raw chicken juices on them for 3+ days.
Image source: spicyramenheadas
#38
My parents when cooking meat will put the now cooked meat back onto the original packaging before plating it, I now know why I never felt good growing up. They still do that and I refuse to eat at their house ever.
Image source: mandowood
#39
He had cooked supper and I thought he was done with his plate because he started feeding his dog with the fork but when I looked over again he was eating with that same fork on the same plate.
Image source: christinascism
#40
My ex took one of my shirts and gave it back to me unwashed saying “it smells like me now :)” and i looked inside it and there was hella snot wipe marks on the inside of the shirt and it smelled terrible.
Image source: soggycornchip411
#41
He threw up on the floor and put a towel on it. I told him I wasn’t going to clean it up this time and he left it there until it molded and I had to hire a cleaner to clean it up.
Image source: girlthatsusinghervoice
#42
We made dinner at his place and told me he’d do the dishes later. We hung out a couple times after and i hadn’t been to his apartment since. i went maybe 4 months later and the pots and pans + the dishes we had used from that night were still there. On the sink, right where we left them. I asked abt it and he said he made pasta the other night but they were 100% growing mold.
Image source: peeneye
#43
His parents taught him to take condiments from fast food places and they’d keep them in a drawer. I asked for mustard one time for my hotdog and they handed me a pack that had expired 10 years prior. His mother said “if it ain’t green then it’s still good!” I never ate another meal at their house again.
Image source: bookofnikki
#44
He told me it was normal for his entire family to share toothbrushes..
Image source: faithyang_
#45
He had a specific glass that he would never wash. he drank milk and juice out of it and one time i decided to do some dishes and wash the cup turns out it wasnt frosted glass it was just congealed milk on the sides that had been festering for weeks if not months.
Image source: abi.in.the.wild
#46
I asked what he used in his hair because it felt like he had sand in it after taking a shower, he said he only used water, he had never used shampoo in his life and “didnt know you had too”.
Image source: bbrxxa1
#47
My ex fell asleep with an ice cream sandwich in his hand and didn’t clean it up which then caused mold to form on the sheet. He continued to sleep on it.
Image source: anne.lynn13
#48
He never washed his water bottle for a whole year because it only had water in it.
Image source: megan_lyn_11
#49
He used my face towel to wipe the bathroom floor and put it back on the rack.
Image source: sarah_m_22
#50
He slept in the same bedsheets for 8 months without washing them once.
Image source: katelyn_d88
#51
He left open milk out on the counter overnight and drank it the next morning.
Image source: chloe_m_12
#52
He left dirty dishes in the sink until fruit flies took over the kitchen.
Image source: lauren_c_94
#53
He never cleaned his retainer and it was covered in white calcified buildup.
Image source: brittany_m_92
#54
I used to date a gamer. One day, I was chilling with him in his gaming room and couldn’t figure out why the floor was so dirty. Then I crouched down to take a closer look and realized it was covered in dried boogers everywhere.
Image source: selenaxmorel
#55
-Washing rugs and dish cloths together in the same laundry load. -Cleaning the toilet first with a rag then cleaning the sink afterwards with the same rag.
Image source: harla_j
#56
He used the coffee grounds until the coffee ran clear and told me he didn’t refrigerate his lunch because it would be warm by the time he ate it.
Image source: just_tayl0r
#57
One time in 3rd grade i asked my crush what color his toothbrush was and he told me he doesn’t brush his teeth and he used his finger with toothpaste i stopped liking him after that.
Image source: ._kari_.13
#58
So I saw him at his work on Tuesday wearing his work jersey, Tuesday late afterwork he came to my place wearing the same jersey, he slept wearing the same work jersey, in the morning he didn’t take it off, he just went to his place and it was his day off. Afternoon when I went to see him, he was wearing the same jersey. And then on the next day he came to my workplace wearing that same jersey.. I just broke up with him.
Image source: phelokazinokhokho
#59
He had one single tube of toothpaste that I noticed never moved. checked it one day and the opening was like dried shut—clearly unused for a WHILE.
Image source: dreamchick03
#60
He threw up into a napkin AT THE TABLE, set it aside n kept eating.
Image source: strwbrrykat
#61
He left mold rings in the toilet. He’s been gone for two months no mold rings anymore! How?!?
Image source: jennie.got.you
#62
He scooted off the bed right after…and left a big streak.
Image source: chrystalfortune
#63
Repeated underwear after a shower. I didn’t know where to run but out the door.
Image source: this.is.stupid5
#64
He would wipe his running nose on his sleeve and leave crust marks all down his jacket.
Image source: is.this.reall
#65
He sneezed directly into his hands and then offered to make me a sandwich.
Image source: jessica_t_89
#66
He used my hairbrush to clean lint off his dirty socks.
Image source: megan_d_98
#67
I moved in with my fiance and realized he had the same loofah from his previous apartment that he lived in for 4 years prior to the one we moved into. He’s no longer my fiancé.
Image source: vibewro
#68
A sort of friendship, my friend at the time was at my house while i was doing the dishes and i was washing the outaide of the dish AS ONE DOES. and this girl asks me. “you wash the outside??”…..WHO DOESN’T??? yeah i never ate at her house EVER.
Image source: vivi7victorr
#69
I found a gallon bag of pickles that had already started molding in his couch and when I tried to wash my dish his sponge was literally cemented to the counter with mold.
Image source: hoshiumiseyecrusties
#70
A few buddies and I were on a road trip and the guy driving was eating out of a box of cheezits, mind you it’s a large box we were all sharing, he’s licking his fingers after every piece he grabs. We stopped sharing the cheezits.
Image source: darthbean_66
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