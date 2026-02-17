68 Wildly Questionable Thrift Store Treasures That Feel Like They Escaped Another Dimension

I started thrifting in college because it was the only place I could afford proper winter jackets for the brutal northern European cold. The first time I walked into a thrift shop, it felt like I was part of a treasure hunt. After that, it became a ritual.
I still go to second-hand shops now, and sometimes I’ll pick up a cool lamp or a book I’ve been meaning to read (I once found the entire Game of Thrones series just sitting there waiting for me).
But more often than not, thrift stores also stock things I wouldn’t dare take home even for free — and that’s exactly why I love them.
Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most unhinged charity store finds people have stumbled upon. There’s a vomit clock and a fish-shaped teapot, even a packet of doll parts labeled “property of Jeffrey Dahmer.”
There’s also a panda chair that’s so bizarre that if we’d seen it first, it might already be sitting in our office.
We also spoke to Augsburg College Associate Professor Nancy Fischer who has done a sociological analysis of the second-hand and vintage clothing industry.
#1 This Painting At An Old Thrift Shop
Image source: Sdavis2911
#2 Found This Today At Value Village
Image source: thriftstorecat
#3 Could Not Leave Bernie At The Thrift Store
Image source: TeaTimeAtThree
Thrifting isn’t just a niche hobby anymore. It’s blowing up like crazy across several nations.
While money is the driving force pushing people inside second-hand shops, those coming from high-income households are also leaning toward thrift to make their wardrobes more unique.
A recent poll of 2,000 American adults found that 66% of them are thrifting on a regular basis. And nearly one in six of them are thrifting as often as once per week, with Gen Z second-hand shopping more each week (28%) than other generations.
While 72% said they hit the thrift stores to save money, 51% of them said they enjoy the thrill of finding a good deal.
Most of them said they enjoy searching for unique, one-of-a-kind things, while 28% are on the lookout for collectible items.
#4 My Mom Got This At A Thrift Store And Thinks It’s Cute. I Dunno, I Don’t Like It
Image source: Killerzeit
Augsburg College Associate Professor Nancy Fischer tells Bored Panda that thrift shopping has been a marker of hip individual style since the 1970s.
Her perspective comes from both her academic research — including her article ‘Vintage: The First 40 Years’ — and her personal experience as an avid second-hand and vintage shopper since the 1980s.
“What changes is which decades’ styles are ‘in’ — it might be 60s mini dresses one moment and oversized 90s blazers at another. While fast fashion is affordable, it is considered conformist. Thrift shopping requires a ‘hunt,’ and therefore marks the thrifter’s skills and personal style as unique. Even if what they are finding is the fast fashion of five years ago, when it’s the one item on the rack or in the bin, it suddenly looks original.”
#5 Passed Up This Gem Recently
In a pile of decorative plates but this one was the clear standout.
Image source: Ok-Worldliness-8055
#6 Found This At A Thrift Store Once Back In The Day
Image source: uh_im_dj
Sustainability is another big part of why thrifting has exploded in popularity.
Shopping second-hand is a way for many people to give clothes and items a second life, keeping them out of landfills and reducing demand for fast fashion.
Research shows up to 40 % of all clothing produced never even gets sold.
About 99% of a UK clothing item’s life is spent in the closet, only being worn for less than 5 days on average.
There’s even something called Second Hand September — a month‑long challenge started by Oxfam in the UK where people pledge to buy only second-hand clothes for all of September. The idea isn’t just to save money, but to actually make us think twice about how much new stuff we buy.
It’s a reminder that fashion is one of the biggest polluters on the planet.
#7 Saw In Burgaw, NC
Image source: Laura Lukas
#8 My Most Cursed Find To Date
Image source: RaaRaa101
#9 Still Thinking About This Dress
Image source: rhinestonecowgrl
There’s something about going to a thrift store that also reminds me of my grandma’s house, and I know I’m not alone in this feeling.
The quiet and slightly dusty warmth where I can spend hours opening drawers and peeking into corners usually takes me back to my childhood.
Research shows that people who shop at thrift and second-hand stores tend to be more nostalgia‑prone. They’re more likely to be drawn to older items because of emotional connections to the past.
#10 Panda Chair At Local Thrift Store
Image source: Sherylize
#11 I Don’t Even Have Words To Describe This. Dear Gods. Forgive Me My Sins. What Did I Do To Deserve Seeing This With My Own Eyeballs?
Image source: Kat_Smeow
#12 Paper Mache Human
Image source: TuxedoFloorca
There’s even a thrift‑shop mindset some people call catch and release. It’s that moment when you see a great vintage jacket or quirky ceramic cup, pause to admire it (or take a pic), and then put it back on the shelf because you aren’t actually buying it.
This practice satisfies the thrill of the hunt without cluttering your home.
It also makes you curious about the unhinged things that some people buy. Just like in this listicle, weird paintings, homemade art, or some of the craziest looking dolls are enough to make you laugh. You may also wonder what kind of stories these items could tell.
#13 You Gotta Be Kidding Me
Just a chunk of granite for $5
Image source: Thehiddenink98
But Fischer believes that thrifting might be reinforcing consumer culture.
“People who thrift shop might actually buy more clothes than those who shop fast fashion because of the feeling that ‘I may never see this item again, I’d better buy it now!’”
“There is a psychological phenomenon called moral licensing, which occurs when we feel we’ve done something virtuous, such as purchasing second-hand, and then we feel morally justified in buying more. This helps support the ‘firsthand’ market by clearing out closet space for new purchases,” she says, adding that there is now a huge surplus of used clothing in the world, resulting in mountains of clothing in landfills worldwide.
#14 Today’s Catch And Release
Image source: Different-Ad-3657
#15 Found This At An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It
Image source: max_bruh
Over the past few years, thrifting has moved from bargain basement to mainstream.
Online resale apps like Depop, ThredUp and Vinted are part of the reason young people are embracing pre‑loved shopping even more.
They are turning what used to be an occasional treasure hunt into a lifestyle and a way to express personal style.
“The consumer mindset is transforming. The stigma around buying used clothing is slowly going away, replaced by an embrace of better product value and alignment with consumer ‘values.’ While alignment with their sustainability values is a key motivator, the current economic climate and rising prices on new clothing have made second-hand a critical financial value play,” says ThredUp’s chief strategy officer Alon Rotem.
According to a Forbes projection, the US second-hand apparel market is projected to grow from $49 billion in 2024 to $74 billion by 2029.
#16 There’s So Much To Take In. The Animal Print, The Rhinestones, The Google Product Placement
Image source: Charlie Atkins
#17 Somewhere, A Couple Broke-Up And This Was The Only Thing Neither Of Them Wanted. Found And Left At Super Thrift In West Palm Beach
Image source: Ryan Lilly
#18 Stopped At A Thrift Store And Told My Daughter She Can Pick 1 Thing Out Of The Store. She Chose His. We Got Home And Now She Doesn’t Want It And Either Do I
Image source: Nowak Kasia
Social media has turned thrifting into not just a smart and eco‑friendly choice, but a vibrant culture in itself. Finding a quirky vintage jacket or a weird lamp can make you feel cool and part of something bigger online.
The trend has also turned casual treasure‑hunters into online personalities who make a real impact on how people shop and think about clothes.
“I get DMs from young followers saying: ‘I really want to thrift, but my mom said it will make people think we’re poor.’ There are all these preconceived classist notions from our parents and grandparents. I feel like presenting thrifting in a way that aligns with how people digest typical fashion content has made it look more attractive and fun,” says Macy Eleni, known as the ‘Thrift Queen’ on social media and author of ‘Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting.’
#19 Just Why? Found In Goodwill In Calgary, Alberta
Image source: Tammy Dasti Fisher
Macy Eleni has over 500K followers on TikTok where she posts videos of her regular thrift hauls, stopping by estate sales and large second-hand shops and uncovering jaw‑dropping treasures along the way.
“Having voices showing younger people that this is actually cool and important. It’s not just cool because the clothes are stylish; it’s cool because you’re not harming other human beings. You’re usually pouring money into local and small businesses and low-income people selling things at markets. It’s actually a beautiful thing,” she says.
#20 This Art Project Was Found At My Goodwill
Image source: Dominic Pinto
#21 When The Local Second-Hand Shop Gets Creative
Image source: Tom Evans
#22 Found A Cursed Tiger Painting. If My House Burns Down, This Is Why
Image source: reddit.com
If you’re new to thrifting, experts and influencers have some great tips. Start by creating a vision board and make yourself familiar with the online thrift world.
Take note of the brands and styles you like, and then check sites like Poshmark, ThredUp, Depop, and others.
Whether you pop into your local thrift store once a week or dig through a neighborhood yard sale, you’ll be amazed at the weird, wonderful things people made, bought… and eventually decided to give away.
#23 Weird Grass Flip-Flops Found At Thrift Store
Image source: imgur.com
#24 Why Did They Make The Chicken?
Image source: Competitive-Speed806
#25 Just Went To The St. Vincent Depaul In Sun Prairie, WI And Came Across This Doll For $75. It Did Not Come Home With Me
Image source: Kati Lidstrom
#26 Homemade Stool For Sale $15.99
Image source: Ughhelp_
#27 This Has Been At My Location For Weeks. You’re Telling Me No One Wants To Store Weed And Snacks In Here? I Should
Also you know it’s sad and you’re a regular when you’re recognizing stock thats not been turned over lol.
Image source: Top-Matter8226
#28 Catch And Release At $249.99
Image source: Death2Leviathan
#29 Did I Get The $7 Fish Teapot On Sale For $6.01? Yes. Did I Need The Fish Teapot? Also Yes
Image source: DrywallAnchor
#30 Catch & Release
Image source: Betty-Gay
#31 Someone Obviously Put A Lot Of Work Into This “Humpty Dumpty” But The Eyes Are Spooky. It Remains For Sale At A Local Pet Save Second Hand Shop
Image source: Lisa Schroer
#32 Left For Another Lucky Thrifter At The Goodwill Outside Of Denver
Image source: Hailey McSpadden
#33 Inside Had Slight White Powdery Residue
Image source: Rachael Stanziani-Fazio
#34 This Thing At Goodwill In Verona. The Photo Doesn’t Do Justice To How Large And Gold She Is
Image source: Azizah Syarif
#35 Found A Vomit Clock In The Wild
Image source: Kellie Parker
#36 Take A Good Look At This Weird One. It’s A Little Strange. I Couldn’t Not Buy It
Image source: Tyler Davenport
#37 The Shop Owner Was Weirder Than The Items In The Store. Left With Nothing
Image source: Alex Serna
#38 Found This Little Figure At The Thrift Store
Image source: Egotlib
#39 Cashier Said It Was Creepy, Which Is Why I Was Drawn To It. My Husband Asked Why, I Said Cause It’s Probably Haunted
Image source: khrayzeelady
#40 Anyone In The Market
For a TFIFENY & CO. NEW YORK SINCE 1837 deflated basketball for….checks tag $34.99?!
Image source: Ok-Handle-8546
#41 Found These Fake Jordans At The Thrift Store
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Don’t Be Creepy… And Creepy It Is
Image source: phixer00
#43 Fiancee And I Are Collecting Books With Weird Titles – $2 At Local Book Resale
Image source: Foxien
#44 I Think About This Lamp Often. Found At A Goodwill Near Indy
Image source: princesscoldhands
#45 Found Waiting For A New Home At A Goodwill Thrift Shop I
I don’t find many dolls creepy, but two elderly, gray faced dolls plus a black eyed, bow-legged girl had me avoiding that section.
Image source: blueskysunny1
#46 My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder
I cannot stop laughing. I got this thing at Opp Shop for 25 cents and decided it’s the perfect night guard holder. Supposedly it’s made for milk and cookies or tea bags.
Image source: loveandcrafting
#47 I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!
Image source: BrokenPickle7
#48 Uhh… Merry Christmas?
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Two-Headed Dog Found With The Yard Sculptures At Just Thriftin In Capitola
Image source: David James Keaton
#50 Spotted Yesterday At The Antique Store
Image source: Thrifted Together
#51 Found At A Thrift Store Today. Was Told You All Would Enjoy This Creepy Plate
Image source: need1more
#52 Alright But What Is This
Image source: FoxMatty
#53 These Bunnies From A Thrift Store
Image source: Small_Bread_69
#54 Cursed Winnie The Pooh Blanket
Image source: snowblind1972
#55 Hell Nah They Put Santa In The Renal Failure Urine Snow Globe
i know it’s supposed to be coca-cola (i hope so at least).
Image source: fat_frog_fan
#56 Those Smaller Carrots Are Suspiciously Placed
Image source: Inevitable-Plant-475
#57 This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any
It was $20 but I couldn’t find it in me to haggle her down. She told me she made the suit by hand. My new fav office decoration!
Image source: Apostleguts
#58 I Found This While Browsing A Local Thrift Store. To Bad It’s 300$
Image source: Dead_Skull
#59 Found This Painting In A Thrift Store
Image source: okayokie
#60 Found This Doll At The Thrift Store. Those Teeth
Image source: miauccellino
#61 Found This Bill Clinton Gargoyle At Savers In Massachusetts For $2.99. Have Put It In A Strategic Location In My House To Creep Out My Family
Image source: stealthanie
#62 Ohio Valley Antique Mall Has Been Invaded
Image source: Travis Walden
#63 They Were Literally Crunchy
Image source: Sufficient_Theory975
#64 Sketchy Alleyway Thrift Store Find
My daughter and her friend went to a sketchy alleyway thrift store to check it out, and she found this in the bottom of a dusty bookshelf filled with various CDs, VHS tapes, and questionably stained stuffed animals. How many times do you come across a dirty zip lock baggie filled with barbie heads and torsos labeled “Property of Jeffrey Dahmer”?
Image source: velocity__wagon
#65 Mickey Mouse I Found In A Thrift Store
Didn’t buy because he looked haunted.
Image source: EdgyEmoUmbreon
#66 GW Hand Candle Holders
Picked up these creep candle holders for a buddy and his wife.
Image source: grinman12
#67 Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He’s Just So Weird
Image source: Kiswan Haerani
#68 You May Enjoy Garbage Trucks, But Do You Love Them This Much?
Found at the thrift store. Who would need this? Was it for an event? Or did someone just wanted to wear their love of garbage trucks all over their body?
Image source: angeltay
