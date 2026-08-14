91 Times Mothers-In-Law Said Something So Awful It Changed The Relationship Forever

Physical pain, like stubbing your toe or getting punched in the face, hurts. But words can injure even worse. If you had to remember the worst insult you’ve ever received, who was the person chucking it at you? Was it your worst enemy? Was it an ex who wanted to hurt you as much as possible? Or was it your partner’s parent who knew just the kind of buttons to push that would bruise the most?
For many people, mothers-in-law are the people who have uttered things so hurtful they can’t forget them to this day. Bored Panda came across several TikTok videos in which people shared the absolutely worst things their in-laws have ever said to them. Forget showing up in a white dress to upstage your daughter-in-law — these comments are so brutal that most of these MILs deserve to go straight to jail.
#1
The day my mother [passed away], my MIL said how excited she was to be the only grandma.
Image source: amyrobinson2985, Pavel Danilyuk
#2
When I broke the news about my miscarriage, she said “Well, I wasn’t ready to be a grandma anyways.”
Image source: summer_12y, Pablo Merchán Montes
#3
My son passed at 2 days old. At his funeral in front of his casket said “eh I have 14 other grandkids anyways.”
Image source: emilypartin37, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#4
She introduced me to people as “This is the person carrying my grandbaby.” I laughed one time cause someone’s response was “Does the incubator have a name?”
Image source: taymadeforchange, prostooleh
#5
She called my now husband while he was 2 states away for work and told him she saw me running around town all over some guy and he was driving my car…. She didn’t know I was sitting next to him 2 states away.
Image source: minizotz, Getty Images
#6
“I was going to give you a mother’s day card but you’re not pregnant anymore”….6 weeks after a fetal demise.
Image source: youbemissing, Daniel Martinez
#7
She was livid when she found out he had a vasectomy because “what if you want more kids in your next marriage” … while I was in the room.
Image source: haleyj_115, armmypicca
#8
Ex mother in law would tell people “she doesn’t know how to be a mom because she doesn’t have one” my mom passed away when I was a baby.
Image source: sam.ypma, Age Cymru
#9
I became desperately ill at her house, and asked her to call 911. She said, “Stop being such a baby.” I had sepsis.
Image source: the_warm_jets, Getty Images
#10
She paid to fly the girl she always hoped he would end up with in for our wedding and then encouraged my husband to “spend time with her” the night before our wedding.
Image source: tiffanyhb0601, Getty Images
#11
At my wedding reception she was walking around telling people our marriage wouldn’t last longer then 6 mths. Married for almost 24 years.
Image source: summerhowardkoons, Liv Merenberg
#12
Mine tried to call my doctors office to get my therapy records to try and prove that I was an unfit mother because I was getting treated for PPD.
Image source: simplesalsa_, Centre for Ageing Better
#13
“I didn’t gain a daughter in law I lost my son.”
Image source: kezdoesthingz, zinkevych
#14
Introduced me as his “first wife.”
Image source: yvonneolivencia, Getty Images
#15
I have a mango in my insta bio. She accused me of having it as a secret message because I want my fiancé to leave “man-go”… not because it’s my favorite fruit. That would make too much sense.
Image source: lady_briii, Allec Gomes
#16
Asked me 3 days post partum with my son still in NICU if I was sure it was my husband’s because he has red hair. My family has red hair. This was after she tried to kidnap him the night he was born and the hospital went into lockdown.
Image source: tattooed.pearls
#17
She told me that if she [passed away] before her dog to have the dog put to sleep. Of course I just took Buttercup home and she’s now living her best life.
Image source: eddiehl60
#18
She told me that my son’s autism wasn’t real and we just needed to discipline him more.
Image source: ahaitsjessicawilliams
#19
My ex mother in law told me “if you weren’t dating my son I’d go for him.”
Image source: md_bronco_
#20
My ex MIL did some crazy voodoo ceremony and cut off a chicken’s head wishing for my [demise]. true story. She was so horrific that we were guests on Oprah in 2020 on an episode about bad in-laws.
Image source: jenhasnolastname
#21
She asked me to send her my period schedule so she could track my ovulation and let me know when it “was a good time.”
Image source: amandaaderholt33
#22
She leaned on me after thanksgiving one year and said “Boy Nicki, if I keep eating, I’ll end up as fat as you.”
Image source: maaahm
#23
When my husband saw me in my wedding dress he teared up and she declared ” I told you he didn’t want to marry her!” while I walked down the aisle.
Image source: rs_adventures
#24
The day after I had a miscarriage, she told me I was lucky because now I can have weight loss surgery.
Image source: em4ever2021
#25
My MIL asked when we will have real kids, after adopting 3.
Image source: christine.marie.f97
#26
I lost twin boys and was still having a hard time with it six months later. I was talking about them while at her house and she out of nowhere said, can you just get over it already?!? I didn’t talk to her for a year.
Image source: user67711977191437
#27
My MIL got gifted a package for family pictures for her birthday and begged us to be there but didnt want me to be in the pictures because “someday you guys might not work out” my husband and I had been together for 10 years and had a 6 month old daughter at the time.
Image source: batmanandbandsx
#28
Told me I wasn’t actually a real mother because I had a c section.
Image source: bodnettwife
#29
My MIL ( she passed away a while back) asked me to have my C section time moved to later in the day so she could sleep in. Baby was born at 7:35 am she showed up at Noon asking why we didn’t wait for her.
Image source: c_carlino80
#30
The family left my cat outside in a cage (mind you it’s 106 in New Orleans) I get home and he is stiff. She told me “yall had too many animals anyway, it’s just a cat” as I’m crying hysterically! That was my first baby man, I raised him from a kitten!
Image source: toksbykee
#31
“If you genuinely had cancer you would’ve lost more weight. You need to stop worrying my son” – said to me two days after I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.
Image source: _millitanner
#32
She got mad at my husband for wanting to see his wife and kids first when he returned from rehab. We cut her out. Also shout out to my husband for 4 years sobriety!
Image source: amag0902
#33
She said she felt very unwelcome and disrespected when she showed up to our house late at night while we were sleeping and the front door was locked…
Image source: courtneydewilde
#34
Told me she hopes she never has any red headed grandchildren after meeting my mom who has red hair. Joke’s on her- my youngest is a beautiful red head who gets nice comments anytime we are in public!
Image source: lil_piglet5
#35
She asked me if I ever sleep walk… I’m a full-time wheelchair user.
Image source: cozylivingwithveronica_
#36
She uninvited me to Thanksgiving because she “misses the way it used to be.”
Image source: cnoelle11
#37
“We liked his first fiancée better. She was a better fit with our family.” We’ve been married 35 years now. I think it’s going to work out.
Image source: ginnybyrd0
#38
After I had a miscarriage, I struggled with my mental health. My MIL told me to unalive myself because I went months without wanting to try again, depriving her of grandchildren. She’s never met my child btw. No contact for 5 peaceful years!
Image source: jdhammer17
#39
She stopped my husband on the way to the car after our wedding and said, “This is the worst day of my life, and I will never forgive you for this!” We have been married 35 years.
Image source: pamward445
#40
When I was in labor I told her I didn’t want her in the room when I was pushing and she said I don’t care what you want that’s MY grandchild and I’m going to be here when she’s born nobody is gonna make me leave. The nurses gave me a safe word and had her removed.
Image source: jematthews757
#41
A few days after having a miscarriage “yall didn’t need another baby anyway” “you can always have more later.”
Image source: eli_malone_28
#42
She looked at my one week old son & said “well I don’t know who this baby looks like but he doesn’t look like you or my son.” Hes 2 1/2 now & that’s the first & only time she’s ever seen him.
Image source: maggieleann7
#43
ON MY WEDDING DAY she said there was nothing to celebrate and told my husband this was his “last chance” to leave with her or he will lose everything. I opened our wedding gift from her and it was a card that didn’t even have my name on it. Haven’t heard from her since.
Image source: la999_x
#44
My in-laws are Jehovah’s Witnesses. When my first son was [passing], I allowed the hospital to give him a blood transfusion. He still ended up passing and so my inlaws told me it was my fault because I allowed him to get the blood transfusion.
Image source: philetta
#45
She didn’t say it to me. She said it about me to her whole family. I had an ectopic pregnancy and needed emergency surgery. She told everyone I had an abortion.
Image source: fatboyleroy13
#46
I was in foster care multiple times due to neglectful parents. She made a comment saying I could never understand the bond she has with my husband bc my parents don’t love me.
Image source: lizzy_in_the_sky
#47
Said I ignored her. I’m deaf.
Image source: oliviahayes51
#48
Bought me a pair of xxxxxl pyjamas bottoms for Christmas and told me I could return them if they was too small HAHAHAHAHA so then I returned her son ……
Image source: jorjafagan0
#49
Her name is Sharon — Me, “Happy birthday to my second mom!” — Her, “Thanks dear, but I think I prefer Sharon.”
Image source: stickchickdiaries
#50
“Oh your wedding dress is a size 2, mine was a 00.”
Image source: kndenae
#51
Called my daughters her “second and third favorite granddaughters” in front of them and never apologized or acknowledged that it was a hurtful and awful thing to say.
Image source: jjlee037
#52
We went no contact with my grand mother after she called my daughter her “first” grand baby in front of our oldest son. That’s how he found out he was adopted at 7.
Image source: ufunnysyrys
#53
She told me that she had a “hard time bonding” with my son (her first grandchild), because he looked too much like me. They completely ignored him as he grew up. He is now 34 and when she recently passed away I asked him if he was going to her funeral. He said “I don’t know this person”.
Image source: kathleenmccarthys
#54
My mother in law announced she was wearing white to my wedding. My mother told her that if she did she would regret it. We had a photographer for the whole weekend and I wanted shots of us all getting ready in the castle I got married in..when I got the photos back there were loads of photos of my mother on the morning of my wedding just lurking about in corridors with a large glass of red wine..
Image source: charlottewestlake1
#55
Got married and she said to my husband “You’ll be back” to him. We hit 33 years this year.
Image source: therelocatedtourist
#56
my MIL made a heartfelt video about her grandkids when she was fighting breast cancer. she included my son in it but not my daughter because she is not biologically my husband’s even though he adopted her and has been in her life since she was born.
Image source: amanda_lynn010
#57
I’m not married anymore, but when I was married my mother-in-law pulled me into her quilt room on Christmas Day. Showed me all the quilts she made for all of the other people. Then she looked me in the eye and said, “you’re the only one not getting one because you don’t love me” she was not wrong!
Image source: tracylynnstar
#58
In front of my oldest daughter before my husband and I were married “she’s not a real grandchild anyway”—Took both my daughters shopping for dresses. Hands them size smalls and says “it’ll give you something to work for.”
Image source: melle2694
#59
My MIL told me that our kids will be hers if we ever divorce and I have no say. I told her never will any of this happen. They made bets how long we would stay married. They said 2 years. It’s going to be 23 years in August.
Image source: mandy81ott
#60
I can create a giant list but the one that makes me cringe the most is when she told me my engagement ring would look better on her and asked me if she could try it on.
Image source: danaamarie
#61
I asked mine to watch my kids for an hour so I could make an appt and she said “I’ve raised my kids I’m not raising yours.”
Image source: akeasler13
#62
My MIL was asked if she wanted a picture with her 3 daughter in laws at the 3rd ones wedding. She told the photographer she only has 2. The photographer laughed and said well by the end of the day it will be 3. When she looked confused I had to tell the photographer she wasn’t including me.
Image source: katie_sadie_c
#63
“Its my right to tell family and friends that I’m going to be grandma, not yours” after she got called out to for announcing my pregnancy before my husband and I got to. She also announced the birth and her response was “ oops, did I mess up again.”
Image source: ariel.rubino
#64
“Don’t forget you’re not pregnant anymore” threatening to hit me while I was less than a week postpartum, holding my newborn, standing between her and my 5 year old who she had just tried to hit for being whiny. The 5 year old who was adjusting to starting kindergarten and having a newborn sister all at once and wasn’t sleeping well.
Image source: forlorn.optimism
#65
“I can’t wait until *her daughter* has a baby! That baby will be like my real grandchild.”-said to me while I was 8 months pregnant with apparently her fake grandchild.
Image source: mrsbayleemac
#66
While pregnant with my first, I had no desire to be intimate with my husband, he must’ve vented to her about it because one day she invited me to lunch and went on about how as his wife I was obligated to be intimate with him whether I was in the mood or not, otherwise I was giving him the green light to cheat. She went on to say she’s been intimate with her husband plenty of times out of fear that he’ll be with someone else. Insane.
Image source: anywayssssssss46
#67
“who baby is that? no one on our side has blonde hair” me with blonde hair and many family members with blonde hair…… “I just had to ask if it was his” like we hadn’t been dating exclusively since the age of 15….. he’s literally always at my house or I’m at your guys house how would I even have time or energy to find another dude. we’re 33 now and have 4 kids…. she skipped our wedding.
Image source: mtmomlife
#68
That I put myself into labor to cut her time with her son.
Image source: intuitivelibraa
#69
while i was in labor with my son i was kind enough to let her in the room with us. she tried getting my fiancé to leave the hospital and go home (an hour away from the hospital). when we told her he wasn’t going home, she said “you’re being selfish not letting him go home and get rest when you know he has to go to work tm. you’re not in that much pain, you’re jus giving birth” i had our son on a tuesday and he had off for the rest of the week. she also tried to get in between me and my mom while i was in labor. like physically tried moving my mom away from the bed. i haven’t spoken to her since.
Image source: hisgirl_aryania
#70
At my gender reveal (after she already told my husband the gender beforehand by “accident”), we were waiting for his friend to get there and I said it’s fine to wait it’s one of SO’s most important people! She said “I am the most important person in his life”, his uncle laughed SO LOUD and said umm not not anymore.
Image source: karmaismyboyfriend133
#71
“It’s a real shame I can’t pick who my sons marry.”
Image source: shundunhundun
#72
“You are not a daughter. You are not a sister, you are not a granddaughter. You need to learn your place in this family.”. She got her son back a couple years later.
Image source: wendysue321
#73
My first baby was born with a nasal cleft. She walked in the recovery room, looked at him, and said “what’s wrong with him?”
Image source: mar.aldo7
#74
I was pregnant with her first grandchild, a girl. She didn’t have girls. She said, “I’m not a girl person. I will never go to her dance recitals or girly things.”
Image source: acole1110
#75
“Surely there’s a reason he hit you.”
Image source: _littleah
#76
Told me my newborn son looked “suspiciously like my brother.”
Image source: ceecee_g97
#77
I broke up with her manchild and she looked me dead in the face and said ‘but who’s going to cook his dinner now.’
Image source: the_mobile_vetnurse
#78
“You should abort that baby cause I want my son back with his ex.”
Image source: charaliceasf
#79
After praising my husband (a chef) for how delicious the dinner was, my husband responded with “she (me) made dinner, I wasn’t even here” and her response was “oh, it was okay.”
Image source: me.lissa.c
#80
“When is this thing gonna be over.” It was my wedding day lol.
Image source: ..just.justine
#81
She kept calling me by his ex wifes name…. the ex that she hates with a passion.
Image source: omgitstacotime
#82
After becoming a vegetarian for medical reasons she gave me a gift card to a steak house for Christmas.
Image source: allisonfisher66
#83
My mother-in-law told my precious seven year-old daughter that she was hard to love. That was seven years ago and I have not spoken to her since.
Image source: bethenasia
#84
My MIL was VERY upset about our wedding date because she was wanting to go on a cruise that time. Made it WELL known how mad she was about this.
Image source: montanagirl7
#85
I was in my graduating year at University & got pregnant. I decided to take a break because my iron was so low. I didn’t want the severe fatigue & brain fog to affect my grades. She told me, “I am disappointed in you.” I literally got up & went to another room to cry. My husband defended me. My parents were actually the people who encouraged me to take a break, have a baby, recover & try again.
Image source: kendramasl
#86
My grandma on my father side told my mom (already married and pregnant with my brother) that “if only my son didn’t go to switzerland he would still be with his ex, I still have all the letters that they used to send each other.”
Image source: eleonoraatzeni2
#87
“You should NOT have a bigger ring than me” I hit her back with a “tell (husband) to buy you a bigger one then.
Image source: yagirlevey
#88
When my husband and I named our youngest Oliver after him (HER SON WHO SHE NAMED HERSELF), she insisted that we better not call him Ollie because she doesn’t like that nickname and when my daughter called her brand new brother that in front of her, she said “fine, traumatize me” to my 9 year old.
Image source: jessi.marie.prior.6
#89
I brought my 3 month old human baby over to visit wearing little tutu pants and she said it reminded her of when they put outfits on shelter dogs “to make them more attractive for adoption.”
Image source: katiegrace1027
#90
I rang her to tell her I’d had a miscarriage and she replied with ‘ok but have you got that £6 you owe me.’
Image source: meganleighparkinsonx
#91
After her son battered me black & blue, she sat there and said “well thats just what he’s like” I BEG YOUR FINEST PARDON.
Image source: luce28xx
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