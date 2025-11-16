Netizens Jokingly Ask Rich People These 30 Questions

Riches and resources are something that people have been fighting over since humans first appeared on the surface of the Earth. No wonder people who, for one reason or another, have plenty of goods so many individuals are craving, have long been sparking the imagination of all the rest of us.
People on Twitter were sharing their observations about the funny and brutal things rich people do. They are often out of touch with reality – well, at least that’s what the tweets lead us to believe, anyway, so scroll down, and read the best of them from the internet.
#1
Image source: lsa6elle
#2
Image source: Nichola38180285
#3
Image source: LethalityJane
#4
Image source: PokeKellz
#5
Image source: Hegotme4
#6
Image source: Izzyalright
#7
Image source: honestsportz
#8
Image source: IntoTheGrey13
#9
Image source: Jayde8700
#10
Image source: EllietheCourier
#11
Image source: cowwaard
#12
Image source: MintPossum
#13
Image source: laiba_naz18
#14
Image source: realteaemoji
#15
Image source: DianaUmuhoza__
#16
Image source: OurNewHomecoach
#17
Image source: Nolwazii_K
#18
Image source: izzybffr
#19
Image source: AnisaTheGreasy
#20
Image source: Sarah747571
#21
Image source: Basseyworld
#22
Image source: lovespampi
#23
Image source: Trojanman2002
#24
Image source: aqcosua_n
#25
Image source: archquaye
#26
Image source: HodgkinsonRoger
#27
Image source: PrianonRSA
#28
Image source: Brayden__H
#29
Image source: blumenfeld
#30
Image source: Tiffanydloftin
Follow Us