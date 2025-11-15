“I Told Her That Was Not An Appropriate Outfit”: Dad Doesn’t Take His Daughter To A Wedding Because Of Her Dress

College years are a time you’re probably not BFFs with your parents. And if you’re staying at their place, the chances are there will be a lot of arguing, disagreement and tension.
This story from a dad of a 19-year-old, Jill, a community college student, documents one such instance when the family was getting ready for a cousin’s wedding. “The dress code was semi-formal so men were expected to wear suits and women in dresses,” dad added in his post.
It turns out, Jill was “taking her sweet time getting ready” as dad was nagging her to go, until she showed up wearing “some kind of black, spaghetti strap halter top thing with leggings” and ready to go. As you may suspect, dad was far from impressed and conflict quickly escalated from here. Scroll down through the full story below and be sure to share your thoughts on the incident!
This dad has recently shared a conflict he had with his daughter who wanted to wear a halter top and leggings to her cousin’s semi-formal wedding
Bored Panda reached out to the dad behind this story who told us that he received a lot of positive feedback, but also a fair amount of negative as well. “I will admit that maybe my initial approach to the situation was harsh, but I stand by my decisions,” he added.
The dad continued that “with all 3 of our daughters we have always strived to have an open and honest dialogue about all things. Sometimes this works better than others, as seen in this case. Because we work hard to build trust and honesty with our kids, we don’t have a lot of disagreements.” He concluded that teenagers are gonna be teenagers and emotions run hot sometimes.
A semi-formal dress code for a wedding: what is it?
It’s no secret that couples silently pray their wedding guests will get the dress code right. Because even if the invitation has it all laid loud and clear, the chances are some guests may find it rather complicated to stick to it. And how can you judge them? Deciding what to wear for such a huge event is not easy in the first place, especially if an invitation says the dress code is “semi-formal.”
For anyone who’s wondering, semi-formal attire calls for a more relaxed look than what’s required at a formal black-tie event. It’s commonly used to let the wedding guests know that they should wear something nice but they are not required to purchase or rent an expensive gown or tuxedo.
According to Brides.com, floor-length gowns are beyond what the semi-formal dress code requires. Women guests might better opt for a cocktail dress or a polished set. Moreover, semi-formal also translates to shorter hemlines, bold prints, or elevated separates like a festive top paired with tailored dress pants.
On the other hand, a semi-formal dress code doesn’t mean you should wear an out-of-the-ordinary outfit. “Focus on the level of refinement versus the type of clothing,” Kaila Rudolph, head of merchandising at Brideside, suggests. “A killer jumpsuit or tailored pantsuit with refined accessories can have the same impact as a cocktail dress or even a long, flowy gown. Flirty details like ruffles, sleeves, slits, or high-low hemlines also work,” she suggested.
