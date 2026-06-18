76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

by

The world can be divided into two groups: those who take the time to write online reviews, and those who don’t. But all too often, consumers and customers will only bother to share their thoughts publicly when they’re unhappy with a product or service. Sometimes, their zero- or one-star reviews go completely off the rails, and deserve a review of their own. Other times, their chaotic critiques provide us with comedy gold.  

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most unhinged, hilarious, and bizarre online reviews. From the drunk soul who bought an inflatable bed thinking it was a giant ice-cream sandwich, to the person who took the time to post a review simply noting, “Did not go there.”

We also explain why, while many of these are funny, bad online reviews are no laughing matter for businesses. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 Laughed Out Loud

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: PlanetOfMemes

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

#2 Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Whiekwu_PlayzTTV

#3 Google Review From A Bakery We Ate At Today (It Was Actually Great)

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: JengT89

Some of these reviews prove that hell hath no fury as a shopper scorned. Others show us that certain people have way too much time on their hands. But while we may laugh our way through this list, the truth is that bad reviews can actually be very bad for business.

Not everyone will take the time to write a review, but research shows that the vast majority of customers will read reviews before purchasing a product. One survey of 800 shoppers found that almost all of them—95%—reported consulting customer reviews.

“Of those shoppers, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) consults reviews for every purchase they make,” adds the PowerReviews report. “Among younger shoppers, those 18-44, that number jumps to 30%.”

#4 One Way Of Describing It

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Janetaa25

#5 I’m Thinking Daniel Could Use A Free Dictionary

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: hastyttv

#6 Need The Owner To Respond “This Benefits Me In Ways You Can’t Imagine”

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: jeremysmiles

“Ratings and reviews have become a prime source of information for shoppers on their path to purchase,” cautions the PowerReviews team. “An increasing number of shoppers are relying on reviews as they decide when, where, and how to buy.”

The survey revealed that the presence of ratings and reviews ranked as the most important factor affecting purchase decisions—behind only the price of the product itself. For this reason, displaying online reviews is an expectation, not an option for businesses nowadays.

#7 This Is Good

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: mirrorballmolly

#8 This Review Triggered Me

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Kablamoz

#9 Saw This Review On Amazon For A Pair Of Men’s Heelys

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: reddit.com

Even negative reviews can help your business sometimes. Paying attention to what customers are saying, what they like and dislike, and where they feel you can improve can be a useful tool when it comes to analyzing and improving your products and/or services.

“Reviews can tell a leadership team about common obstacles to customer loyalty, like a limited selection, shipping issues and high prices,” adds a blog post published on job site Indeed. “They can also help the marketing and sales team identify popular competitors, which can help them differentiate their company from others in the industry.”

#10 Funniest Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: chuks1__

#11 It’s So Much Funnier If You Read It In The Tone His Character Speaks In

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: 79hfg3n3948rhf0

#12 I Don’t Know If That’s More An Accomplishment For The Mount Or The Installer

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: MacAndCheeks

Goodfirms is a dedicated B2B (business-to-business) research, ratings, and review platform. The site notes that positive reviews directly impact your brand’s online reputation. It adds that one of the best way’s for a brand to display authenticity is to share customer reviews.

Meanwhile, a Goodfirms survey revealed that 91% of respondents trust online reviews more than the information provided directly by marketers. It also found that a single negative review can cause major damage when it comes to consumers’ purchasing behavior and loyalty. The survey was conducted at the end of 2025, among 552 participants from more than 15 industries.

#13 Common Sense Is Not Included In The Box

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: PicturesFoIder

#14 This Is A Review On Genshin Impact In Google Play

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: AnimeIsMaLife

#15 This Bourbon Chicken Recipe Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: ang334

“When prospects search your brand, negative reviews are often the first thing they see — shaping perceptions before a single interaction occurs,” explains the Goodfirms site. “First impressions are formed in seconds. Negative reviews immediately signal risk, causing potential customers to ‘sign out’ before engaging further.”

80% of those polled said they change their purchase intent after seeing negative information online. So what action, if any, should businesses take if or when they have negative online reviews? Keep scrolling to find out.

#16 A Review I Got At My Store. My Bonus Is Affected By My Review Rating

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Archenemy627

#17 Review Left For A Local Target

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Impending_Happiness

#18 Top Review Explains The Bottom Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: ShadowFireandStorm

“Ignoring a bad review won’t make it go away,” warns the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) site. “On the other hand, responding to customer reviews can result in better ratings and improve your business’ online reputation.”

It’s important to respond promptly and professionally. Never get angry or personal, no matter what the person said. SBA’s experts advise apologizing to the customer and thanking them for taking the time to highlight issues with your business.

“Also, make sure you use the reviewer’s name and recap their specific complaint,” they add. “Customizing responses will show that your business genuinely appreciates customer feedback.”

#19 Best​ Review(S)

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: partly_kiwi

#20 Helpful Reviews For The $120,000 Samsung TV

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: eyiankes

#21 This Restaurant Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: vegandread

SBA’s team suggests adding a video or photographs to your response message. This can help to show that you’re taking the complaint seriously, which in turn can help build trust with your customers and win them over — despite their negative experience.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, customer feedback and online reviews are an essential part of improving your business. They shouldn’t be taken lightly.

#22 Your Reviews Help Other Customers

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: mr_pou

#23 Most Honest Doordash Review Ever

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: forrestgrump430

#24 The Power Of Gravity

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Acrobatic-Monitor516

“If you’ve received a negative online review, showing that you’ve taken the steps to resolve the issue could help turn a negative review into a positive one,” says the SBA team. “Once you’ve acted upon the issue your customer raised, reply to the complaint on the review site so that other customers can read what about what you’ve done.”

And to all the keyboard warriors out there, think carefully before firing off an unnecessary bad review. You might be doing a lot more harm than you actually realize.

#25 Cave Can’t Be Old Because I Said So

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: myopicbiopic

#26 This Is A Cocktail Bar With No Food

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Rich-Supermarket6912

#27 Why Do People Review Places They’ve Never Been To?

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Local Attorneys Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: i_hate_picking

#29 Bad Amazon Review Because Customer Cant Measure Properly??

I was looking for a craft supply and all the reviews are great except a few, but this one caught my eye ma’am you’re using your ruler wrong lmao.

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: socialcluelessness

#30 Mariana Trench Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Roophio12

#31 Also You Passed

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: JimmytdaKid

#32 Hole In None

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Thelittelestsandwich

#33 Not Sure What They Were Expecting From A Catholic Church

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: CounterfeitEternity

#34 Ironic, Considering They Needed A Delivery Driver To Give It To Them In The First Place

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: number1IDKfan

#35 That Poor Christian Family, Forever Traumatized

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: egguchom

#36 This Man Is A Genius

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: andreyred

#37 Peanut Boy

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: SelfApprehensive879

#38 Energy Drinks

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: KirbyFan198

#39 Smoothie

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: oldmanriver1

#40 Nice Hat But To Big

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Brilliant-Lab257

#41 Perfect 5 Review Streak Ruined Because I Didn’t Reply Within 24hrs

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Fit_Association_766

#42 Honest Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: KhalMinos

#43 I Got A Good Laugh Out Of This One

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Comeonjeffrey0193

#44 I’m Entitled To Free Drinks

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: FunctionOk7124

#45 Can’t Magically Boil Water

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: vegan_not_vegan

#46 So Excited

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: nvttles

#47 My Girlfriend Is A Dental Assistant, And Her Office Had This Review Left On Google

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Mrb1946

#48 What Were The Salads Talking About?

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: prisonlemondade

#49 One-Star Reviews

I almost overlooked these shoes due to the rating but I liked them enough to read what the issues were. Not a single negative comment.

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: MRSRN65

#50 Thank You For Your Review!

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: suurmufloni

#51 Customer Service

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: xQMA

#52 Amazon Review I Stumbled On

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: LeftyRoss

#53 Apple Should Really Review Their Reviews

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: imgur.com

#54 I Check Reviews For Fun

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: mynameispreeve

#55 Bottles

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: littlewayne321

#56 Absolute Disgraceful, The Lid Will Not Open

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: WorkAccount6

#57 Don’t Build A PC If You Do Not Understand What You Are Buying

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: FailoFishy

#58 It’s Too Sharp

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Original-Audience528

#59 I Went To This Unhinged Car Wash

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: ChalantIamNot

#60 The Haagen-Dasz Near My Old Middle School Is Run By A Family Of Idiots, And Here’s Proof

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Redqueenhypo

#61 Free Bonus Item

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: lilythewalrus

#62 Took Down Not Only The Restaurant But The Entire Star Rating System

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: AyoCaesar

#63 Just One Spoon

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: frnzferdnand

#64 We All Know Someone Who Doesn’t Like Yellow

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: nusuntcinevabannat

#65 Hamburger Bun “Donut”

A review from the deli/bakery I used to work at, which has since closed permanently.

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: crisscrosstheboarder

#66 What’s The Point Of Writing A Review If You Haven’t Even Used The Product?

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: predisapointt

#67 People Who Leave Reviews Like This

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Cheddar18

#68 Bad Review

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: raj000777

#69 Went Online Looking For A Bar To Hit Post Christmas In My Hometown. Found This Five-Star Review. Lots To Unpack Here

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Go-san

#70 The Ducks Love The Water Feature

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: HotelWestern6235

#71 Spotted This In Another Group Thought I’d Share

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Queasy_Setting6661

#72 I Hate When People Leave 1* Reviews For Something That Was Their Own Fault

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: fleshtastical

#73 Right So, I Wonder Why

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Odd-Comfortable8000

#74 Harvard University Reviews

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: TemporaryAbalone1171

#75 Too Fat To Fit In The Plane

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: RazzmatazzPlus3837

#76 Review Of A Haircutting Place

76 Online Reviews That Have No Business Being So Funny

Image source: Tiny-Economy5299

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
91 Hilarious Cartoons That Sum Up What It’s Like To Be Married with Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Moms And Dads On Twitter Share Amusing Moments When Their Toddlers Used Curse Words
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bill O’Reilly Says Maxine Waters Has a “James Brown Wig” on Fox & Friends
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
Hey Pandas, How Many Times Have You Been Bitten By The Love Bug? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Ronald Gladden’s Inspirational Journey From Average Joe to TV Star
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2024
Mattel Drops ‘Team Barbie’ With Muscular Olympians, Including Rugby Player Ilona Maher
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025