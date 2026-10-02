61 Relationship Fights That Went From Petty To Completely Unhinged

If you’ve ever been in a relationship, you already know how a tiny disagreement can get blown way out of proportion. Most of the time, you eventually calm down and move on. But every now and then, someone decides forgiveness is overrated and starts plotting.
We found partners doing some truly unhinged things to get back at each other, and honestly, they are 100% guaranteed to leave you absolutely flabbergasted. These are the kind of moves that make you stop halfway through, stare into the distance, and wonder how a relationship got to this point.
Scroll down for the wildest stories of relationship revenge, and watch people turn pettiness into an Olympic sport.
#1
I found out he was talking to a coworker so I got him fired and applied for his job. Got the position and became that girls boss.
Image source: SweetWendy 🩷, Kelly Sikkema
#2
We both work from home. He unplugged the internet (he pays). He was going to leave to go to a Starbucks and work. I turned off all electricity (I pay). He couldn’t open the garage to leave.
Image source: cflores820, muravev
#3
I do his income tax every yr and made the deposit to my account after he cheated. Told him he owed taxes and didn’t get anything back.
Image source: Evelyn martinez, Microsoft 365
People can get pretty creative when they feel wronged by a partner. Research on revenge in romantic relationships suggests that people may retaliate because they want their partner to understand how much they were hurt or change their behavior.
This can make creative revenge feel like a way to get a message across, even when the method is questionable.
#4
I gave away EVERYTHING he owned after cheating, including his social security and birth certificate. If I didn’t exist in his eyes he didn’t exist to the state of California.
Image source: Amber
#5
i posted his cheating messages and pics to his IG account for everyone to see and tagged the girls in it and then changed his password.
Image source: Patty, Kate Torline
#6
He cheated on me so I gave all his info to scientology.
Image source: TOKKI ⁷, Alexey Taktarov
A study on reactions to perceived betrayal found that revenge is driven more by emotion than careful thought. People may also fail to consider whether their revenge will actually achieve anything.
Anger is not exactly known for helping someone make rational decisions. You can be furious in the moment, do something completely ridiculous, and realize later that it was wildly unnecessary.
#7
Ripped our marriage certificate during an argument. its taped together and framed.
Image source: napnell19, Fotógrafo Samuel Cruz
#8
My aunt threw her bf out the window. He called the cops on her and had her arrested, then bailed her out. She brought him to Christmas that year, where my other aunt asked how it felt to fly.
Image source: 💜💕Jenna💕💜, Ethan Sykes
#9
She got a restraining order on me then she had me drive her to the court date.
Image source: kay🪽, unsplash.com
When you’re angry, even small things can get under your skin and make you do crazy stuff. For couples, it doesn’t have to be something significant; everyday frustrations can trigger resentment and retaliatory behavior.
In fact, this research on “phubbing,” or feeling ignored because your partner is busy on their phone, found that people reported more anger and an urge to be petty on days when they felt like their partners weren’t paying attention to them.
#10
I went to go drain our bank account after an argument. he showed up and took my car battery. Cops convinced him to come and put it back. 14 years and counting.
Image source: V.Altamirano, Newpowa
#11
She pepper sprayed my car door handles and I near crashed when I rubbed eyes on my way to work.
Image source: val montalvoo, Markus Spiske
#12
TOOK HIS 3 tires and rims off his car, gave it to his dealer and when he came to buy new rims and tires the dealer sold those same rims & tires back to him and the dealer and I split the profit.
After a fight, the way partners respond can shape what happens next, especially when one person has gone all-in on getting revenge. A study has found that after disagreements, partners may try to reconnect, keep the conflict going, or pull away from each other.
That makes you wonder how some of the couples in this list managed the aftermath of their arguments. After doing something this unhinged to your partner, do you just wake up the next morning and ask what they want for breakfast?
#13
He was yelling as I was trying to sleep, so as soon as he went to sleep, I pulled the fire alarm in his apartment complex, went to my mom’s house to sleep in peace and turn off my phone.
Image source: b0uncy_b0ng, iSawRed
#14
Had a promise ring We were arguing and I gave it to him and he threw it then started crying cause he couldnt find it but i found it and hide it and made him buy me a more expensive one lol.
Image source: Danielle, Karina Thomson
#15
Distributed his entire beloved Jordan collection to those less fortunate.
Image source: Angelica Marice Gonzalez, Mick Haupt
Forgiveness plays a huge role in how couples recover from conflict. Research on married couples has linked forgiveness and positive responses with better conflict resolution. Revenge-oriented responses, on the other hand, have been associated with unhealthy dynamics.
This doesn’t mean anyone has to forgive their partner for doing something outrageous. But it does suggest that keeping score can make it harder for couples to move past an argument and build a healthier, stronger relationship.
#16
I found out he had a wood foundation on his house and hatched termites in his yard.
Image source: Albssss, Sushanta Rokka
#17
My ex bought the Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set. (7541 pieces.) When we broke up I took a bag that had a few LEGO pieces. He’ll never be able to complete it set was like $800.
Image source: Mariee Mariee, Eugene Chystiakov
#18
He was too into video games so I opened his ps4, disconnected and took it apart, put it back together and he thought it stopped working and quit playing.
Image source: User7596976275611443, Anthony
If this collection teaches us anything, it is that common sense tends to leave the group chat the second someone gets angry. When your partner annoys you, taking a breath before plotting revenge might save you from doing something you will regret later.
You may feel completely justified in the moment, but the aftermath can be much messier than the original argument, especially if the relationship doesn’t survive it.
#19
I took his ID before a boys trip so he wouldn’t be able to get on his flight, and acted like the supportive partner excited for his trip.
Image source: diannajann, Henry Thong
#20
I threw chairs, tables and glassware all over the house then went to sleep. He woke up the next morning cleaned it up and bought me 7 bouquets of flowers and cooked breakfast.
Image source: mygoalisfun, jessie daniella
#21
I know a guy who forgot his girls day and she listed him on fb marketplace for $10.
Everyone has their moments, but some people clearly take a disagreement to places the rest of us would never even consider.
Have you ever done something petty during a fight that seemed completely justified at the time but makes you cringe now? Tell us in the comments. We promise we’re not judging, because after this list, we’ve seen enough.
#22
we were arguing and he told me that he was going to leave, i said ok. he went to showe and i took out his catalytic converter. you ain’t goin no where.
Image source: Kaz 🖤, Sara Canonici
#23
Not together anymore (thank god) but got in a fight and stole each others cars and drove around looking for each other.
Image source: Ali Paquette Crosby, Bhavik Nasit
#24
We both went to jail. He got deported, he’s back though.
Image source: Kenia, Matthew Ansley
#25
Found out he cheated and his best friend was covering for him
kept dating him and started an affair with his best friend
cheated on both of them with the girl they covered for.
Image source: Natasha Toua, A. C.
#26
Where’s the girl who broke into her cheating boyfriend’s house at night and gaslit him into thinking he was being haunted so he checked himself into the psych ward?
Image source: K8, Getty Images
#27
In the heat of an argument told me the only reason he was there was he couldn’t afford to leave. I cut him a $10k check and told him to get out. He went to a bar then came home with the check torn up.
Image source: WineAndCorgis, Money Knack
#28
He cheated on me and I told him to tat my name and I’d take him back got my name tattooed and I left him a week later lol.
Image source: Abbie Campos, Getty Images
#29
He had an irrational fear of raccoons, needless to say he came home to a house full of them after cheating and ended up in the er with a panic attack over it.
Image source: Heidi Jo, Joshua J. Cotten
#30
Having a petty fight, broke things, called the cops both got arrested and got out of jail at the same time and got in the same uber back home together. Lol.
Image source: Moriah, Erik Mclean
#31
5 years ago she rage drove us straight off a lil 20ft bridge into the river, now we’re engaged.
Image source: 💔
#32
My fiance and I were in a fight and he didn’t wanna talk about it anymore and locked me out our room and told me to go sleep in the guest room and I ripped the door off and said “peek a boo mf” he was shocked I would say.
Image source: 🧸Boy MaMa🧸
#33
He was at a friends house cheating on me and drinking beers so I waited outside, watched him leave and called the cops for a drunk driver. He got a DUI and license revoked for 5 years also put him on.
Image source: Jay Bowtique
#34
We both had black eyes at the same time.
Image source: N
#35
Not me but my best friend got into an argument so she took his registration sticker off because she paid for it.
Image source: peachcobbler_95
#36
We were arguing in the car, he grabbed my Chanel purse and hung it out the window so I pulled the E break while he was driving and we spun out then we went home and cuddled.
Image source: raylineexx_
#37
I’ve never been so deep in a comment section before.
Image source: Haylee Becker ᛑᛗᛛ
#38
He’s the reason I got into OF. I stayed.. then caught him still talking to women online. Met a millionaire and left.
Image source: Samantha Ortiz
#39
Made him think I donated his clothes to the goodwill. Had him wearing the same 3 outfits until his grandma died and had to give him clothes for her funeral.
Image source: Gabby Rom
#40
I just got off of working, I’m also on my period and it’s a HEAVY FLOW kind of day. My husband wanted to corner me and argue, not letting me go to the BR. So I shoved my dirty pad in his mouth.
Image source: Ms.Angel4
#41
Wow me going and getting Wendy’s behind his back one day while pregnant, and rubbing it in his face sounds a lot less petty now.
Image source: black_dahlia351
#42
He bought 4 brand new pairs of Hermes sandals and i cut them all in half when i was crashing outsurprisingly he gave me shopping money shortly after.
Image source: angelicamdaily
#43
He was out of town and I packed his entire house up as if he was moving, but I was the one that left. It still makes me laugh thinking of him having to unpack everything.
Image source: Linds11
#44
He had celiac disease and he was extremely violent. After a bad fight I made him gluten free peanut butter cookies but the fork was sticky so I had to dip it in flour ex now, thankfully.
Image source: 🌺 Denelle 🌺
#45
I asked to swap cars because his was bigger and I always had the baby. He said no…. I went to the car lot and bought a bigger car. Brand new zero miles.
Image source: Denise Danielle Durán
#46
My baby daddy stabbed my tire with a butcher knife. He was so trashed he didn’t know he had it upside down and cut his fingers off and they were hanging by a thread. I took him to the hospital.
Image source: Bgrace92
#47
I changed the phone number of every sus girl in his phone by one digit.
Image source: kao32894
#48
We got an argument and i woke up in the middle of the night emptying water bottles in every single shoe..He was trying all morning to find a dry pair to go to work.
Image source: M.vvs
#49
Went outside to sit in my car to cooldown during an argument. He came outside, hit the hood of my car and called me a (unt so I put it in drive and gave him a little tap. He went airborne.
Image source: Ryanne Pink
#50
He ABANDONED me at the bar bc we got in a fight so I called the cops saying he was swerving he got an OWI.
Image source: n
#51
He made me mad one time so I told him to drive me to go get some snacks at the gas station. When he got off I went in the drivers seat & drove off and left him at the gas station & made him walk home.
Image source: Emeryrose568
#52
Keyed his car every time I walked by… to the point he said “would you PLEASE quit keying my car already!??”
Image source: mommyshark510
#53
he cheated, so i deleted from his phone every trace of me and his ex girlfriends. all the chats, pictures, including posts and stories archive on instagram, bereal archive etc.
Image source: lera
#54
My friend cut one sleeve off of each shirt in his closet (the one facing inward) so everytime he pulled out a shirt to wear it was missing one sleeve.
Image source: Brittany DeRigge
#55
He left abruptly during a family gathering and I followed behind him in my car honking the entire way home.
Image source: Desiree💖🐆
#56
He’s non confrontational. He usually walks away during arguments.. one time he ran out no shoes and all and I chased him all over town because I wanted answers! We’ve been married for 10 years.
Image source: Osiris
#57
Argued a DAY before our court wedding. Ended up ripping our marriage license and still got married the next day like nothing happened.
Image source: ɱα૨เα დ
#58
He wanted to go out and I poured ex lax in his orange juice…couldn’t go no where and I was cackling around the corner.
Image source: Your mum
#59
ny ex husband and I got into a huge fight about money and he was gaslighting me to get another job while I was in school and he had an internship. I up and sold his ps4 and games the next day.
Image source: Heather 💛
#60
Found out about a female, rubbed latex all over his cars leather seats. Even the area that would touch the back of his legs. (He’s allergic to latex).
Image source: Kristina
#61
Not me. But my dad was a smoker and he told my mom he quit. Well she found cigs in his truck so she rented a storage unit and hid his truck in it and told him he could have it back when he quit.
Image source: Jay Grady
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