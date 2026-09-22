90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

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A tattoo is usually described as a way to express yourself, commemorate something meaningful, or proudly carry a piece of art with you forever. But then there are the tattoos that seem to have taken a completely different approach: “Let’s make a permanent decision and hope for the best.”

We’re talking about designs that look unfinished, bizarre ideas that somehow made it onto someone’s skin, and spelling mistakes that probably should have been caught before the tattoo gun ever touched the needle. Some are badly executed, some are simply confusing, and others leave you wondering how everyone involved looked at the finished result and thought, “Yep, that’s exactly what I wanted.”

To find some truly unfortunate examples, we dove into the r/badtattoos subreddit and collected some of the most memorable ink fails. Consider this your unofficial guide to what not to get permanently tattooed on your body. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might want to double-check your next tattoo idea after this.

#1 Dude Went Through With This And Then Posted It Proudly

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anon

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

#2 Dude Is Holding Back Tears

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: 4rm4ros

#3 I Could Have Gone My Whole Life Without Seeing It

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: PlattyXDaddy

#4 On A Watch Sub…legit Check

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: ferniekid

#5 A Lot To Unpack Here. The Caterpillar Eyebrows Aren’t Even The Worst Of It

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: MyMuddyEyes

#6 Found This On Fb – Just Why

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: FinemImmort87

#7 Absolute Gem From A Fb Group For Beginner Tattoo Artists

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: BootlegPageant

#8 Scrolled Past This On Reels Just Now

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Username00555

#9 So It Has Two Mouths?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: chubby_c

#10 Property Of Daddy

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: uhhhnic

#11 I Think The Impact Font Isn’t Big Enough

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Bledka

#12 Guy Said Great Prices

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338

#13 Everything Happens For & Raisin

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: TommyChongUn

#14 Yo Gimme That Maggot Infestation Look

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Diseasd

#15 From A Shop Called “No Regrets” In My Hometown

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: BattleSwallow

#16 Frankly… No Words

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: jennalauren333

#17 I Love My Family And I Need To Show It With Bleeding Eyes

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: BeePrestigious2009

#18 Butterbird Lioncest?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: crystalizedwolf

#19 That’s Supposed To Be A Minimalist Pup. I Don’t See It Either

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Fun_Accountant_653

#20 A Weird Tattoo I Saw

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Successful_River497

#21 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Redjivel

#22 Benjamin Frankwho

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338

#23 Not Pretty, But Is It Bad?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Saltfoot

#24 She Can’t Fully Blame This On AI

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Investment_3941

#25 Cross This Person, And You’ll Go On The List

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: DecadentEx

#26 Life’s A Gamble

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: samtheref

#27 Amazon Tattoo Gun Review

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: kellythebuissnesbtch

#28 Found In The Wild

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: IndividualChange1731

#29 Want A Costco Tattoo?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: ferniekid

#30 Oh Noooooooooooo

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anim2dweeb

#31 This Artists Page Is Driving Me Insane

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: dykesoda

#32 No Comment On This

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: v_dk4

#33 I Can’t Tell What It Is And Nobody Else I Asked Can Either (Not On Me)

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Snotboc

#34 I Never Thought I’d Catch One In The Wild

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: moonlitlittle

#35 What Did They Do The Tattoo With? The Chainsaw?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: QueenFreek

#36 Helen Keller On The Neck Too

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#37 Dundalk, MD Class Right Here

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Far_Perspective6228

#38 Found On Facebook

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: PaleKid4L

#39 Bad Tatto From A Guy In My Town (Just Scratching The Surface)

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: RoaringKit1312

#40 Everyone Was Hyping It Up

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anim2dweeb

#41 Line Delicioyly

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Clean-Ad-8872

#42 Allegedly, A Baguette

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: SociopathWithABox

#43 I’m Getting This Removed

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Appropriate-Credit25

#44 This Is Just Wong

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: omfresh

#45 Evereyone Deseres The Chane To Fly

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: SpikyBalloonAnimal

#46 Found On Instagram From A Shop I Follow

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: scottiedoedottie

#47 Got This Done 3 Years Ago By Someone

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: linksmistress666

#48 What Do You Guys Think? I’ve Never Seen Feet Done Like This Before

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: UrMad_ItzOk

#49 Found In The Wild On Fb

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Wide-Personality1301

#50 Local Tattoo Artist I Know Had This Done From Another Local Artist

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Context-False

#51 Found Out My Mom’s Eyebrow Tattoo Artist Also Started Doing Regular Tattoos

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Mental-Ad5730

#52 Saw This On Ig . A Star Wars Back Piece .. Why Does Vader Look Concerned?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: 619to970

#53 I Cannot Tell What This Is

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: m4dD3b

#54 Another Caught In The Wild On Facebook 😭

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: celestial_beiiing

#55 Thought It Was Some Sort Of Sarcophagus At First

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#56 My Niece Has A Big Stance On Angles

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: imnotwhiteimpolish

#57 Charging $1,500 For A Flash Design With This Level Of Quality 🥀

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: GarbageOpossum

#58 Tattoo Done Good, Idea Not So Much

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Individual-Rough-903

#59 Some Guy In A Facebook Group Posted His Lion Bra

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Keksverkaufer

#60 Found On Facebook

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: michanjon98

#61 Found In The Wild

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: fluffysucculentleaf

#62 Work Colleague’s Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun Off Of Amazon

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Cumulus-Crafts

#63 Saw This From A Local Artist…

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: NoWeb7990

#64 Let’s Go Knicks!

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: ichbineinschweinhund

#65 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: summertol

#66 Texas ‘Tattoo Artist’ Bragging About His ‘Cover-Up Skills’

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: rickyhorror

#67 AI Gibberish “Viking” Tattoo Found On Fb

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Skauher

#68 -1000 Points From Every House

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Abbnostic

#69 Local Artist Tattooing Out Of Their Shed

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: bdsm25

#70 I’m Speechless, Really…

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: beepybunz

#71 Another Unfortunate Find On A Dating App

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Critical_Pack_5421

#72 Found In A Swiftie Group… Glad She’s Happy With It But…

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: bushwackus

#73 Allowed A Friend In Training To Tattoo On Me, Still Laughing

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: levogira

#74 Cover-Up – Thoughts?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: AlaskanGnomes2

#75 My Favorite Worst Tattoo. The Butter Knife

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: grainsophaur

#76 This Was My Fate

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: idkmaam

#77 Love The Idea, But…. Ick. As Seen In A Fb Group

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: TieredTrayTrunk

#78 It Reminds Me Of The Chicken Skin Bear

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Recent-Bat436

#79 Found On Faceboo

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: crowluvr

#80 Thought It Was Water At First!

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Professional-Gur2556

#81 How The Hell Do You Mess Up A Cube Like That?

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: 4rm4ros

#82 Was Pretty Shocked To See This

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: RacoonJr1948

#83 What Is It? I Have Absolutely No Clue!

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Satisfier-68

#84 This Belongs Here, Right? (Found On TikTok)

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Bluu_Nebula

#85 The Original Bad Design

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#86 How Cooked Is This

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: GreatMoment5296

#87 Tribute To Princess Diana

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: alipooley

#88 Saw This On Threads And Everyone Was Gassing It Up

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: m_sizzzle

#89 Local “Artist”. The Blackout Hurts. She Just Upped Her Fee To $160/Hr

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: Kim-Kartrashian-

#90 Found In The Wild, Title Said This Was A Re-Work

90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

Image source: themostboringchick

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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