90 Hilariously Bad Tattoo Decisions That Turned Into Real “Ragrets” (New Pics)

A tattoo is usually described as a way to express yourself, commemorate something meaningful, or proudly carry a piece of art with you forever. But then there are the tattoos that seem to have taken a completely different approach: “Let’s make a permanent decision and hope for the best.”
We’re talking about designs that look unfinished, bizarre ideas that somehow made it onto someone’s skin, and spelling mistakes that probably should have been caught before the tattoo gun ever touched the needle. Some are badly executed, some are simply confusing, and others leave you wondering how everyone involved looked at the finished result and thought, “Yep, that’s exactly what I wanted.”
To find some truly unfortunate examples, we dove into the r/badtattoos subreddit and collected some of the most memorable ink fails. Consider this your unofficial guide to what not to get permanently tattooed on your body. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might want to double-check your next tattoo idea after this.
#1 Dude Went Through With This And Then Posted It Proudly
Image source: anon
#2 Dude Is Holding Back Tears
Image source: 4rm4ros
#3 I Could Have Gone My Whole Life Without Seeing It
Image source: PlattyXDaddy
#4 On A Watch Sub…legit Check
Image source: ferniekid
#5 A Lot To Unpack Here. The Caterpillar Eyebrows Aren’t Even The Worst Of It
Image source: MyMuddyEyes
#6 Found This On Fb – Just Why
Image source: FinemImmort87
#7 Absolute Gem From A Fb Group For Beginner Tattoo Artists
Image source: BootlegPageant
#8 Scrolled Past This On Reels Just Now
Image source: Username00555
#9 So It Has Two Mouths?
Image source: chubby_c
#10 Property Of Daddy
Image source: uhhhnic
#11 I Think The Impact Font Isn’t Big Enough
Image source: Bledka
#12 Guy Said Great Prices
Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338
#13 Everything Happens For & Raisin
Image source: TommyChongUn
#14 Yo Gimme That Maggot Infestation Look
Image source: Diseasd
#15 From A Shop Called “No Regrets” In My Hometown
Image source: BattleSwallow
#16 Frankly… No Words
Image source: jennalauren333
#17 I Love My Family And I Need To Show It With Bleeding Eyes
Image source: BeePrestigious2009
#18 Butterbird Lioncest?
Image source: crystalizedwolf
#19 That’s Supposed To Be A Minimalist Pup. I Don’t See It Either
Image source: Fun_Accountant_653
#20 A Weird Tattoo I Saw
Image source: Successful_River497
#21 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: Redjivel
#22 Benjamin Frankwho
Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338
#23 Not Pretty, But Is It Bad?
Image source: Saltfoot
#24 She Can’t Fully Blame This On AI
Image source: Ok_Investment_3941
#25 Cross This Person, And You’ll Go On The List
Image source: DecadentEx
#26 Life’s A Gamble
Image source: samtheref
#27 Amazon Tattoo Gun Review
Image source: kellythebuissnesbtch
#28 Found In The Wild
Image source: IndividualChange1731
#29 Want A Costco Tattoo?
Image source: ferniekid
#30 Oh Noooooooooooo
Image source: anim2dweeb
#31 This Artists Page Is Driving Me Insane
Image source: dykesoda
#32 No Comment On This
Image source: v_dk4
#33 I Can’t Tell What It Is And Nobody Else I Asked Can Either (Not On Me)
Image source: Snotboc
#34 I Never Thought I’d Catch One In The Wild
Image source: moonlitlittle
#35 What Did They Do The Tattoo With? The Chainsaw?
Image source: QueenFreek
#36 Helen Keller On The Neck Too
Image source: anon
#37 Dundalk, MD Class Right Here
Image source: Far_Perspective6228
#38 Found On Facebook
Image source: PaleKid4L
#39 Bad Tatto From A Guy In My Town (Just Scratching The Surface)
Image source: RoaringKit1312
#40 Everyone Was Hyping It Up
Image source: anim2dweeb
#41 Line Delicioyly
Image source: Clean-Ad-8872
#42 Allegedly, A Baguette
Image source: SociopathWithABox
#43 I’m Getting This Removed
Image source: Appropriate-Credit25
#44 This Is Just Wong
Image source: omfresh
#45 Evereyone Deseres The Chane To Fly
Image source: SpikyBalloonAnimal
#46 Found On Instagram From A Shop I Follow
Image source: scottiedoedottie
#47 Got This Done 3 Years Ago By Someone
Image source: linksmistress666
#48 What Do You Guys Think? I’ve Never Seen Feet Done Like This Before
Image source: UrMad_ItzOk
#49 Found In The Wild On Fb
Image source: Wide-Personality1301
#50 Local Tattoo Artist I Know Had This Done From Another Local Artist
Image source: Context-False
#51 Found Out My Mom’s Eyebrow Tattoo Artist Also Started Doing Regular Tattoos
Image source: Mental-Ad5730
#52 Saw This On Ig . A Star Wars Back Piece .. Why Does Vader Look Concerned?
Image source: 619to970
#53 I Cannot Tell What This Is
Image source: m4dD3b
#54 Another Caught In The Wild On Facebook 😭
Image source: celestial_beiiing
#55 Thought It Was Some Sort Of Sarcophagus At First
Image source: anon
#56 My Niece Has A Big Stance On Angles
Image source: imnotwhiteimpolish
#57 Charging $1,500 For A Flash Design With This Level Of Quality 🥀
Image source: GarbageOpossum
#58 Tattoo Done Good, Idea Not So Much
Image source: Individual-Rough-903
#59 Some Guy In A Facebook Group Posted His Lion Bra
Image source: Keksverkaufer
#60 Found On Facebook
Image source: michanjon98
#61 Found In The Wild
Image source: fluffysucculentleaf
#62 Work Colleague’s Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun Off Of Amazon
Image source: Cumulus-Crafts
#63 Saw This From A Local Artist…
Image source: NoWeb7990
#64 Let’s Go Knicks!
Image source: ichbineinschweinhund
#65 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: summertol
#66 Texas ‘Tattoo Artist’ Bragging About His ‘Cover-Up Skills’
Image source: rickyhorror
#67 AI Gibberish “Viking” Tattoo Found On Fb
Image source: Skauher
#68 -1000 Points From Every House
Image source: Abbnostic
#69 Local Artist Tattooing Out Of Their Shed
Image source: bdsm25
#70 I’m Speechless, Really…
Image source: beepybunz
#71 Another Unfortunate Find On A Dating App
Image source: Critical_Pack_5421
#72 Found In A Swiftie Group… Glad She’s Happy With It But…
Image source: bushwackus
#73 Allowed A Friend In Training To Tattoo On Me, Still Laughing
Image source: levogira
#74 Cover-Up – Thoughts?
Image source: AlaskanGnomes2
#75 My Favorite Worst Tattoo. The Butter Knife
Image source: grainsophaur
#76 This Was My Fate
Image source: idkmaam
#77 Love The Idea, But…. Ick. As Seen In A Fb Group
Image source: TieredTrayTrunk
#78 It Reminds Me Of The Chicken Skin Bear
Image source: Recent-Bat436
#79 Found On Faceboo
Image source: crowluvr
#80 Thought It Was Water At First!
Image source: Professional-Gur2556
#81 How The Hell Do You Mess Up A Cube Like That?
Image source: 4rm4ros
#82 Was Pretty Shocked To See This
Image source: RacoonJr1948
#83 What Is It? I Have Absolutely No Clue!
Image source: Satisfier-68
#84 This Belongs Here, Right? (Found On TikTok)
Image source: Bluu_Nebula
#85 The Original Bad Design
Image source: anon
#86 How Cooked Is This
Image source: GreatMoment5296
#87 Tribute To Princess Diana
Image source: alipooley
#88 Saw This On Threads And Everyone Was Gassing It Up
Image source: m_sizzzle
#89 Local “Artist”. The Blackout Hurts. She Just Upped Her Fee To $160/Hr
Image source: Kim-Kartrashian-
#90 Found In The Wild, Title Said This Was A Re-Work
Image source: themostboringchick
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