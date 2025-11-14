50 Posts That Go From ‘Innocent’ To ‘Not Anymore’ Pretty Fast

Welcome back, our dear Pandas. We know you’re meme-hardened internet veterans who have seen more jokes than most others. There’s probably nothing that could faze or befuddle you anymore, right? Well, to that I’ll say, “Wait just a minute,” because we’ve got some great pics to make your jaws drop while you do a double-take.
This is where the ‘Hol Up!’ subreddit comes in. The online community is dedicated to images, memes, and dark jokes that make you raise an eyebrow and wonder what the ever-loving heck is going on there. Upvote the pics that confused you, made you laugh, and made you say ‘hold up!’ as you scroll down. Enjoy! Just remember, some of these are not for the faint of heart. However, one recent study has indicated that lovers of dark humor also tend to be more intelligent, less aggressive, and have a better time fighting off the blues.
Comedy writer, musical comedian, and ‘pop star in waiting’ Ariane Sherine told Bored Panda that dark humor is surprising and that this surprise, along with misdirection, make us laugh. “We laugh out of shock at the inappropriateness of the joke—it’s a kind of ‘that shouldn’t be allowed, but it’s really funny as a result’ laughter.” Read on for our full interview with Ariane, as well as for our chat with the founder of the r/HolUp subreddit, Susan, aka redditor Siouxsie_siouxv2, and a handful of other moderators who were all very humorous and lighthearted. “r/HolUp is stupid and terrible, but it’s our stupid and terrible,” the founder said.
#1 Brain Damage
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Unacceptable
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Holup
Image source: DonnieHinkle
#4 Good Parenting
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Well Technically
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Putting This On My Vision Board
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Nightmare
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Hol Up
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Badass Dad
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Are They Dead Yet?
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Ded
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Doll
Image source: FaithKMoore
#13 El Capitan Americo
Image source: reddit.com
#14 He’s Right Wolv- Wait What The
Image source: LeBearGirdle
#15 That Man Is A Treasure
Image source: reddit.com
#16 He’s Not Wrong…
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Are You Taking It?
Image source: chrispurchase
#18 Wait A Minute
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Never Have I Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#20 A Very Good Boy
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Holup
Image source: reddit.com
#22 True Alpha Whale
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Holup
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Well…
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Don’t Do That
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Regular WiFi
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Not Again Kermit
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Bear With Him
Image source: DennisFarrell
#29 Nice Qualifications You Got Here
Image source: Dadsaysjokes
#30 Run Along Now Child Go Play
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Only In America
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Wholesome Holup
Image source: Shenaniglenns
#33 Definitely
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Hol Up
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Hold On
Image source: reddit.com
#36 A Classic
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Hol Up
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Yeah Grandmaaaaahhhhhhh!!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Playin 4d Chess
Image source: arfmeasures
#40 I Mean He’s Not Wrong
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Harvard Law School
Image source: autogynefiles
#42 Sorry Dad
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Y’all Better Thank The Bus Driver
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Wait A Minute …
Image source: reddit.com
#45 So Caring
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Hol Up
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Holup
Image source: reddit.com
#48 I Was Today Years Old When I Realized This Is A Hooker…
Image source: reddit.com
#49 I Love Walmart
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Wait What…
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us