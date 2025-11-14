50 Posts That Go From ‘Innocent’ To ‘Not Anymore’ Pretty Fast

Welcome back, our dear Pandas. We know you’re meme-hardened internet veterans who have seen more jokes than most others. There’s probably nothing that could faze or befuddle you anymore, right? Well, to that I’ll say, “Wait just a minute,” because we’ve got some great pics to make your jaws drop while you do a double-take.

This is where the ‘Hol Up!’ subreddit comes in. The online community is dedicated to images, memes, and dark jokes that make you raise an eyebrow and wonder what the ever-loving heck is going on there. Upvote the pics that confused you, made you laugh, and made you say ‘hold up!’ as you scroll down. Enjoy! Just remember, some of these are not for the faint of heart. However, one recent study has indicated that lovers of dark humor also tend to be more intelligent, less aggressive, and have a better time fighting off the blues.

Comedy writer, musical comedian, and ‘pop star in waiting’ Ariane Sherine told Bored Panda that dark humor is surprising and that this surprise, along with misdirection, make us laugh. “We laugh out of shock at the inappropriateness of the joke—it’s a kind of ‘that shouldn’t be allowed, but it’s really funny as a result’ laughter.” Read on for our full interview with Ariane, as well as for our chat with the founder of the r/HolUp subreddit, Susan, aka redditor Siouxsie_siouxv2, and a handful of other moderators who were all very humorous and lighthearted. “r/HolUp is stupid and terrible, but it’s our stupid and terrible,” the founder said.

#1 Brain Damage

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Unacceptable

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Holup

Image source: DonnieHinkle

#4 Good Parenting

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Well Technically

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Putting This On My Vision Board

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Nightmare

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Hol Up

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Badass Dad

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Are They Dead Yet?

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Ded

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Doll

Image source: FaithKMoore

#13 El Capitan Americo

Image source: reddit.com

#14 He’s Right Wolv- Wait What The

Image source: LeBearGirdle

#15 That Man Is A Treasure

Image source: reddit.com

#16 He’s Not Wrong…

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Are You Taking It?

Image source: chrispurchase

#18 Wait A Minute

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Never Have I Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#20 A Very Good Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Holup

Image source: reddit.com

#22 True Alpha Whale

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Holup

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Well…

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Don’t Do That

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Regular WiFi

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Not Again Kermit

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Bear With Him

Image source: DennisFarrell

#29 Nice Qualifications You Got Here

Image source: Dadsaysjokes

#30 Run Along Now Child Go Play

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Only In America

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Wholesome Holup

Image source: Shenaniglenns

#33 Definitely

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Hol Up

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Hold On

Image source: reddit.com

#36 A Classic

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Hol Up

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Yeah Grandmaaaaahhhhhhh!!!!

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Playin 4d Chess

Image source: arfmeasures

#40 I Mean He’s Not Wrong

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Harvard Law School

Image source: autogynefiles

#42 Sorry Dad

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Y’all Better Thank The Bus Driver

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Wait A Minute …

Image source: reddit.com

#45 So Caring

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Hol Up

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Holup

Image source: reddit.com

#48 I Was Today Years Old When I Realized This Is A Hooker…

Image source: reddit.com

#49 I Love Walmart

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Wait What…

Image source: reddit.com

