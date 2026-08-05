47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

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Street photography has a way of turning ordinary moments into something far more memorable. A passing expression, an unexpected coincidence, or the perfect alignment of people, light, and surroundings can transform an everyday scene into an image that feels funny, mysterious, dramatic, or even surreal. That unpredictable quality is at the heart of the photographs recognized by The Edge Street Photography Awards, a new competition celebrating compelling street photography from around the world.

Founded in 2025 by professional photographers Eve Dunlop and Dan Morris, The Edge launched its first competition year in 2026. Dan himself is no stranger to Bored Panda readers, as we recently shared his own collection of street photography, which similarly showed how much humor, character, and visual storytelling can be found in seemingly ordinary public spaces.

Scroll down to explore some of the standout photographs recognized by The Edge Street Photography Awards so far, and upvote the images that catch your eye the most.

More info: theedgestreetawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

The awards are divided into four seasonal rounds, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, with members able to submit up to five photographs during each one. Every image is scored on a scale of 1 to 5 by a rotating panel of three Edge ambassadors and one guest judge, allowing different photographic styles and perspectives to be represented. Five-star scores are reserved for photographs the judges consider truly exceptional, while a curated selection of the highest-scoring entries receives an Edge Award.

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

#2

Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Francesca Brecciaroli
Location: New York City, New York, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#3

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Alex Benyon
Location: Cheltenham, UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

The collection below brings together awarded photographs and honorable mentions from the Spring and Summer rounds. Judging by the variety on display, there is certainly no single formula for a great street photograph. Some images document intriguing slices of everyday life, others rely on bold color, shadows, reflections, or carefully observed compositions, while plenty capture those perfectly timed coincidences that make you wonder how the photographer managed to press the shutter at exactly the right second.

#4

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Eléonore Botton

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#5

Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Federico Borobio
Location: Guanajuato, México

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#6

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#7

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Singapore

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#8

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Martin Ellard
Location: Porthcawl, South Wales, UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#9

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Eléonore Botton

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#10

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Ludovic Vievard

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#11

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#12

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kristian Leven

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#13

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#14

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Anna Meyer-Kahlen
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#15

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Japan

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#16

Honorable Mention in the Spring Round

Photographer: Kristian Leven

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#17

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Pamela Brady
Location: Galway, Ireland

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#18

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Martin Ellard
Location: Porthcawl, South Wales, UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#19

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Richard Kopstein
Location: Long Beach, New York

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#20

Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Katrin Küllenberg
Location: Sapporo, Japan

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#21

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Federico Borobio
Location: Guanajuato, México

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#22

Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: New York City, New York, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#23

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#24

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul, Turkey

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#25

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#26

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Mary Kay Kirsner
Location: Siesta Key, Florida, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#27

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: David Swift
Location: Galway, Ireland

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#28

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#29

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Amy Horowitz
Location: New York City, New York, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#30

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#31

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#32

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kristian Leven

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#33

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#34

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: Pickering, UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#35

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Danielle L Goldstein

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#36

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Ludovic Vievard

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#37

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Martin Ellard

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#38

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#39

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Susanne Grether
Location: Turkey

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#40

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Mary Kay Kirsner
Location: San Francisco, California, USA

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#41

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Singapore

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#42

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Anna Meyer-Kahlen
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#43

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Matt Badenoch
Location: Barcelona, Spain

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#44

Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#45

Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round

Photographer: Alex Benyon
Location: Dublin, Ireland

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#46

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Francesca Brecciaroli
Location: London, UK

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

#47

Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round

Photographer: Orna Naor
Location: Jerusalem, Israel

47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Image source: The Edge Street Awards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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