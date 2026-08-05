47 Images From The Edge Street Photography Awards That Turn Ordinary Scenes Into Art And Comedy

Street photography has a way of turning ordinary moments into something far more memorable. A passing expression, an unexpected coincidence, or the perfect alignment of people, light, and surroundings can transform an everyday scene into an image that feels funny, mysterious, dramatic, or even surreal. That unpredictable quality is at the heart of the photographs recognized by The Edge Street Photography Awards, a new competition celebrating compelling street photography from around the world.
Founded in 2025 by professional photographers Eve Dunlop and Dan Morris, The Edge launched its first competition year in 2026. Dan himself is no stranger to Bored Panda readers, as we recently shared his own collection of street photography, which similarly showed how much humor, character, and visual storytelling can be found in seemingly ordinary public spaces.
Scroll down to explore some of the standout photographs recognized by The Edge Street Photography Awards so far, and upvote the images that catch your eye the most.
More info: theedgestreetawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
#1
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
The awards are divided into four seasonal rounds, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, with members able to submit up to five photographs during each one. Every image is scored on a scale of 1 to 5 by a rotating panel of three Edge ambassadors and one guest judge, allowing different photographic styles and perspectives to be represented. Five-star scores are reserved for photographs the judges consider truly exceptional, while a curated selection of the highest-scoring entries receives an Edge Award.
#2
Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Francesca Brecciaroli
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#3
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Alex Benyon
Location: Cheltenham, UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
The collection below brings together awarded photographs and honorable mentions from the Spring and Summer rounds. Judging by the variety on display, there is certainly no single formula for a great street photograph. Some images document intriguing slices of everyday life, others rely on bold color, shadows, reflections, or carefully observed compositions, while plenty capture those perfectly timed coincidences that make you wonder how the photographer managed to press the shutter at exactly the right second.
#4
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Eléonore Botton
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#5
Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Federico Borobio
Location: Guanajuato, México
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#6
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#7
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Singapore
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#8
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Martin Ellard
Location: Porthcawl, South Wales, UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#9
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Eléonore Botton
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#10
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Ludovic Vievard
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#11
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#12
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kristian Leven
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#13
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#14
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Anna Meyer-Kahlen
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#15
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Japan
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#16
Honorable Mention in the Spring Round
Photographer: Kristian Leven
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#17
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Pamela Brady
Location: Galway, Ireland
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#18
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Martin Ellard
Location: Porthcawl, South Wales, UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#19
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Richard Kopstein
Location: Long Beach, New York
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#20
Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Katrin Küllenberg
Location: Sapporo, Japan
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#21
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Federico Borobio
Location: Guanajuato, México
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#22
Honorable Mention in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#23
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#24
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#25
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#26
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Mary Kay Kirsner
Location: Siesta Key, Florida, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#27
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: David Swift
Location: Galway, Ireland
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#28
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#29
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Amy Horowitz
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#30
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#31
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Ivan Orbegoso
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#32
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kristian Leven
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#33
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Pınar Ergül
Location: Istanbul
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#34
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Liam Shaw
Location: Pickering, UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#35
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Danielle L Goldstein
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#36
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Ludovic Vievard
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#37
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Martin Ellard
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#38
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kim Keller
Location: New York City, New York, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#39
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Susanne Grether
Location: Turkey
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#40
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Mary Kay Kirsner
Location: San Francisco, California, USA
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#41
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Kantaya New
Location: Singapore
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#42
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Anna Meyer-Kahlen
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#43
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Matt Badenoch
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#44
Award Winner in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Dominique Shaw
Location: UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#45
Honorable Mention in the Summer 2026 Round
Photographer: Alex Benyon
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#46
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Francesca Brecciaroli
Location: London, UK
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
#47
Award Winner in the Spring 2026 Round
Photographer: Orna Naor
Location: Jerusalem, Israel
Image source: The Edge Street Awards
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