Hey Pandas, What Is Your After School Or Work Ritual?

by

Tell us something that you do every day after school or work to unwind, or just an afterschool or work tradition that you’ve been doing for a long time.

#1

After school, I like to take naps. Sometimes the naps can go up to 4 hours, or even more. One day, I slept for 14 hours!

#2

After work, when I go to eat I ALWAYS put some cat food outside for the stray cats and neighbours cats that like to come into my front yard. It makes me so happy eating my dinner with them. Yep…definitely growing up to be a crazy cat lady. Lol

#3

After school I go outside and play w/ my sibs then I watch tv or draw/write. Maybe play with my dog.

#4

Smoke a bowl!

#5

do homework, eat food, go to classes, repeat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Member Of This Online Group Asked “Without Mentioning Your Country’s Name, Which Brand Identifies Where You’re From?”, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Interesting Answers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Halloween Kids Costumes Letter Board Countdown
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What we Learned from The Flash Season 7 Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2021
Tired Of Her Husband’s Laziness, Woman Takes A Vacation To Make Him Realize How Much She Does
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Ringer Episode 10
Ringer Midseason Finale: A Rollercoaster of Twists and Turns
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.