Hey Pandas, What Is Your After School Or Work Ritual?

Tell us something that you do every day after school or work to unwind, or just an afterschool or work tradition that you’ve been doing for a long time.
#1
After school, I like to take naps. Sometimes the naps can go up to 4 hours, or even more. One day, I slept for 14 hours!
#2
After work, when I go to eat I ALWAYS put some cat food outside for the stray cats and neighbours cats that like to come into my front yard. It makes me so happy eating my dinner with them. Yep…definitely growing up to be a crazy cat lady. Lol
#3
After school I go outside and play w/ my sibs then I watch tv or draw/write. Maybe play with my dog.
#4
Smoke a bowl!
#5
do homework, eat food, go to classes, repeat
