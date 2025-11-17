“Hotdog Stand”: 50 Unusual And Bizarre Discoveries That Stunned Desert Explorers

Deserts are probably one of the harshest environments out there. With very little water and often extreme temperatures, they certainly aren’t places many ordinary people want to explore. Or are they?

You might be surprised to hear this, but today more than one billion people (yes, “billion” with a b) live in and around deserts. The reasons for that are a few, the most important of them being the fact that humans are simply very adaptable. We have figured out ways to survive and even thrive in places where very few animals can. Dubai, Casablanca, Phoenix, and Las Vegas are all desert cities with thousands of people enjoying their everyday lives.

Still, that doesn’t make the uninhabited parts of deserts any less menacing. Especially with all the weird things people come across there—such as the ones on this list. Scroll down to see the oddities that people have captured while out in the desert.

#1 A Desert Rose In Yemen

Image source: marcograssiphoto

#2 Libyan Desert Glass

Image source: Distinctboxes

#3 10,000-Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Swirling Patterns In Rock, Nevada Desert

Image source: dustinwong

#5 Found This Little Guy Abandoned In The Desert

Image source: joooloop

#6 Rare Super Blooms In The Desert Of Joshua Tree, CA

Image source: abarker05

#7 Found A Wild Watermelon Plant In The Sahara Desert

Image source: SuperFishy

#8 Bobcat Sitting On Top Of 40-Foot-Tall Cactus In The Arizona Desert After Being Chased By A Mountain Lion

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#9 Walking Mesquite In The Sonoran Desert

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#10 An Old Man I Met In The Desert Of California

Image source: CStanMM

#11 Found A Rabbit Abandoned In The Desert, Taped In A Cereal Box

Image source: Muppetrubber

#12 Million-Years-Old Whale Fossil Found In The Sahara Desert

Image source: AhmedMosaad

#13 This Is Wonderstone. A Natural Rock Found In The Desert Of Utah

Image source: Iamonly7

#14 A Desert Oasis In Peru

Image source: Luciphyr729

#15 The Odd Yareta Plant, Grows In Chile In One Of The Driest Deserts In The World

Image source: worldbeyondyourown

#16 This Shrine To Dogs That Have Passed, Stuck Randomly In A Desert Wash

Image source: OakTeach

#17 Ships Of The Desert

Image source: UrinalCakes

#18 A Wet Road I Found In The Desert

Image source: BumbleBTuna

#19 Found “The Final Countdown” By Europe Cassette Tape In The Desert

Image source: Johnickel2

#20 Some Iron Filings That We Collected With A Magnet Out In The Mohave Desert

Image source: sMaMss

#21 A Prada Store In The West Texas Desert That Is Never Open For Business

Image source: elizabethdanford

#22 Abandoned Star Wars’ Set In The Tunisian Desert

Image source: Sheebzzzz

#23 Found This Skull While Out Riding My Quad In The Arizona Desert Today

Image source: kazoo3179

#24 Hotdog Stand In The Middle Of The Desert

Image source: Mattstack

#25 Abandoned Train Tracks In California

It was a 11-mile hike in a super cold windy desert but there were amazing tunnels and bridges everywhere it was definitely worth it to see what happens over time.

Image source: Vincent_Baldwin

#26 A Train Sits Abandoned In The Arabian Desert Nearly 100 Years After Being Ambushed By T. E. Lawrence (Lawrence Of Arabia) And His Infamous Rebels

Image source: AtlantisAI

#27 Stumbled Upon A Strange Doorway While Hiking In The High Desert Today

Image source: m4rceline

#28 This Salt Mine Trench In The Mohave Desert

Image source: codingclosure

#29 Button To Save People From Crossing The Desert From Mexico

Image source: bobakonush55

#30 I Did Not Just Find Al Capone’s Old Hideout In The Desert. I Just Skated Al Capone’s Old Pool? I️ Love Living In My Van

Image source: TheVanWithNoPlan

#31 House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California

Image source: DrFetusRN

#32 Obelisk In The Desert, USA, UT

Image source: holy-shot

#33 Desert Finds

Image source: Joe Reifer

#34 Abandoned Cinema In The Egyptian Desert. The End Of The World Cinema

Image source: kaupokikkas

#35 These Mud Cracks In The Mojave Desert Were Pretty Cool

Image source: ilikefishwaytoomuch

#36 Dozens Of People Have Left Frogs Near The Mojave Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert

Image source: APKurt

#37 Staircase In The Desert Outside Las Vegas

Image source: Apollyon1991

#38 This Sunflower We Found In Our Desert Garden

Image source: Draco11242000

#39 An Outdoor Sculpture Of A Specter And A Bicycle In The Desert

Image source: pawsplay36

#40 A Village In The Middle Of A Desert. By Far, One Of The Coolest Places I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: eyeofshe_

#41 An Old Abandoned Miner Town Graveyard, That Is Bigger Than The Actual Town. In The Middle Of The Atacama Desert

Image source: brocolima

#42 Chinese Lion Statue On The Side Of The Road In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert

Image source: Howtodudes

#43 Ancient Rock Art I Found In The Desert In Israel: Hunter And Ibex

Image source: Distaplia

#44 Off-Road And Hiking To Utah Monolith

Image source: DeepOverland, Patrick A. Mackie

#45 My Friend Traveled To Egypt And Found This Crazy Awesome-Looking Object In The Middle Of The Desert. Meteorite?

Image source: alexseiji

#46 Found In The Nevada Desert

Image source: Hairyhippies

#47 The Remains Of A Piano Found Miles Into The Middle Of The Desert

Image source: steinenhoot

#48 I Found A Notebook At A Burnt-Down House In The Desert

Image source: Swiss6Army9Knife

#49 I Stumbled Upon This Tombstone Out In The Desert

Image source: Paper_McGibblets

#50 Really Tall Mailbox In The Desert

Image source: enderval

Patrick Penrose
