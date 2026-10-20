78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

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The saying “one person’s trash is another’s treasure” couldn’t be more relevant today, as people are increasingly committed to sustainability and waste reduction. That’s likely why dumpster diving has officially shifted from social taboo to mainstream trend. 

A subreddit is even dedicated to it, with 147,000 weekly visitors and counting. But in this community, people freely share the coolest finds they come across while digging through trash. And yes, they are noteworthy enough to draw attention online. 

Here are some posts from the page that caught our attention, showing how much valuable stuff gets discarded instead of donated, repaired, or reused.

#1 Found This Today 10 Karat Gold Got 300 Bucks For It

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Shakirawolf

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

#2 Wild Find Next To Dumpster

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: classyokgirl

#3 A Small Heart Shaped Display Table, Found Amidst Trash On The Side Of The Road

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: DMofTheTomb-2

Dumpster diving used to be associated more with people who are financially in the dumps (pun intended). But as we mentioned earlier, times have changed drastically. 

The #dumpsterdiving trend on TikTok, for one, has drawn hundreds of thousands of views, showing people rummaging through piles of garbage and them boasting about their unique finds.

#4 Pulled Out Of Hoarder House Dumpster, The Cat Likes It

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant-Okra-2180

#5 My Wife Tried Her Hand At Reupholstering Some Dumpster Furniture. It Smelled And Had Tons Of Stains And Scratches, She Painted It And Used Old Curtains. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Cool!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Cult7Choir

#6 Finally Got Something To Share! Trash Picked A Sewing Machine!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: O_o-22

One prominent dumpster-diving social media creator today is Kelly Sparks, who runs the YouTube channel breafkast. As of this posting, she has 236,000 subscribers who tune in to see what she finds next in her dumpster-diving adventures. 

In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, she says, “Dumpster diving is the epitome of a treasure hunt.”

#7 Found This Lamp During My Walk

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Remote_Kale_2083

#8 Found In The Trash

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Mean-Worldliness-190

#9 Today’s Finds

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: No_Blacksmith_9923

“It was overwhelming, the amount of food that was in their dumpster. We would dumpster dive every night. We got so hooked on it,” said Sparks, who dumpster dives in Northern Texas. 

According to her, most of her international viewers are often surprised, almost shocked, by how much waste America produces. She says some of them are even left asking why there are bottled waters in US dumpsters. 

#10 Someone Threw Out A Whole Gaming PC

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#11 A Facebook Random Sent Me Here,here’s My Lucky Dive

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: chayane22

#12 Found This In The Dumpster At My Work

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Sewer-Ratts

What counts as “trash” can also differ from person to person. As University of Chicago scholar and anthropologist Sarah Newman explains, food scraps may be garbage to one person, but valuable fertilizer material to another. 

“There are also cultural differences in terms of the types of things that people see as being reusable or the attachments that people have to even things that are mass-produced products,” Newman said. “There are certain things that you or I might think of as a kind of disposable commodity, and other people might see as something more valuable.”

#13 Found On Side Of Road

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: re__cyclops

#14 Found In A Glass Case Dumpster Diving

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: ghostbook4

#15 Found A 150 Year Old Book

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: DayolduhMayo

Dumpster diving isn’t for everyone, and understandably so. It can be hard to dig through waste, some of which could even be toxic. 

But if you can bring yourself to take on the adventure, you’re likely to stumble upon cool finds, as these people did. The best part: you don’t even need to pay much for these items, and they could add value to your life in the long run.

#16 Found These In A Tote In A Dumpster. Worth Anything?

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: blueboykc

#17 Insanity

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: RiceMunch

#18 I Am Stunned

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: finntendoverse

#19 Today’s Vacant Walk Yeilded Some Things

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: KeenanAXQuinn

#20 Did A Second Dumpster Dive Run… They Threw Out Even More Hotwheels And Toys. Major Difference In Amount This Time

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Wild-Mammoth4113

#21 Dumpster Dive Huge Score

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Royal_Tough_9927

#22 Found This Thing Just Tossed In A Dumpster! And It Works!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: TanPaper

#23 Big Day For Senior Dog With Arthritis

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: BloodlessAbomination

#24 First Night Of College Diving

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Ecstatic_Trip_8305

#25 Found A Never Used Wii Fit Plus Kit In A Dumpster. It Still Has Wrapping Paper From When It Was Given As A Present, And Batteries That “Expired” In 2014

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#26 Folks Were Throwing This Away At Work, Now It’s Mine :p

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: ohwellthoyk

#27 Vintage Fabric Dumpster Dive!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Cobbler5640

#28 Today’s Find

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Overall_Ordinary1332

#29 Found This In Dumpster

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-War429

#30 Husband Came Home “I Have A Gift, From The Dumpster!”

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: crotch-fruit_tree

#31 Found A Litter Robot 4

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: NotYourAvgMatt

#32 Found A Computer, Washer And Dryer Outside In The Dumpster. Made Them All Work Again

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainAlexWest

#33 On The Side Of The Road About 200′ From My Drive Way

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: rsteele1981

#34 Momento Dash Cameras Removed From Local Police Department

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Policy1714

#35 1/1000000000 Chance

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Guitar-7589

#36 Someone Really Threw This All Away

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: eridebobby

#37 I Found A Body

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863

#38 First Time And I Kinda Just Wanna Do This Every Day LOL

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: scxki

#39 Lunchtime Dumpster Diving

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Ornery_Wolf655

#40 My Craziest Find Yet

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: 40111104

#41 A Closet Of Brand New Merchandise From Our Favorite Decor Dumpster

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: typicalgoatfarmer

#42 Rescued This Little Fella!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Northern_TrashPanda

#43 I Should Just Quit Now. 16.9g Of 14k

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Punani_Tsunami77

#44 My Wife Woke Me Up At 8 Am For Some “Trash” She Found On The Curb. (Crosspost, Not Mine)

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Dkalnz

#45 At The Apartment Down The Street. Had To Carry It Home

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: trigunnerd

#46 Found This Gift Card Cut In Half. It Still Had $25 On It And I Could Enter It Manually!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#47 It’s Crazy How Much This Local Store Always Throws Out

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: KateTheBestMate

#48 One Of The Most Random Finds Yet, A Discarded Apiary! Foraged The Wax To Make A Body Balm Tomorrow

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant-Garlic-647

#49 Batteries I’ve Saved From The Dumpster

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: General-Ease2907

#50 Guess Someone Decided They Wanted To Only Stream Movies From Here On Out. Hit The Mother Load Of Dvds!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Cult7Choir

#51 University Move Out

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Pitiful-Sprinkles933

#52 I Feel So Grateful Lucky!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: spockisgod

#53 Found All These Uncut Old Keys In A Dumpster

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Due-Engine-2752

#54 Massive Haul

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863

#55 40% Of All Food Ends Up In The Trash

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: TotalLiberationBike

#56 My First Dive!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: DLWIT

#57 Note To Self, Check Recalls Before Loading Car

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: UnRealmCorp

#58 Yesterday’s 5 Below Find!

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Gnome_Acres

#59 Someone Tossed Two Quarter Operated Washing Machines. This Is Just From One

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Cult7Choir

#60 As I Found It Againt The Dumpster Wall

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: jnmartin7171

#61 Productive Morning So Far. Pulled These Out Of A Bin

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: blueboykc

#62 Dumpster God’s Want Me To Garden

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: UnRealmCorp

#63 Crazy Huge Beauty Haul

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: AccomplishedEffort41

#64 Look What I Found Out Behind A Hobby Lobby

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: ADogWithNoBone

#65 I Love Filling The Little Free Pantry

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: _Cryptic_Kitty_

#66 You Just Never Know

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882

#67 50 State Quarter Book With Quarters Still Inside

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: AnalogCreations

#68 Found 234 Rolls Of Duct Tape

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: JoeBlungis

#69 Dumpster Dining

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: troubledgoth

#70 Orphanage Donations

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Royal_Tough_9927

#71 Just Donated Over $100 Of Free Food

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: melody_magical

#72 Unbelievable Today. Still Cold Too

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: ArtaxIsAlive

#73 Got Lucky With This One

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Main_Reception6500

#74 Did A Double Take While Passing By It To Make Sure I Was Seeing Clearly

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Kitchen-Dance-5545

#75 What’s The Chance I Scored?

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863

#76 I Found This Old Doctor Bag Maybe From The 70s? What Should I Do With It?

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: downwithus61

#77 Found In Trash At Work

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: istorres

#78 Someone Really Just Left This Outside The Trash

78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

Image source: eridebobby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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