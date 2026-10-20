78 Dumpster Diving Finds That Prove That One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Treasure (New Pics)

The saying “one person’s trash is another’s treasure” couldn’t be more relevant today, as people are increasingly committed to sustainability and waste reduction. That’s likely why dumpster diving has officially shifted from social taboo to mainstream trend.
A subreddit is even dedicated to it, with 147,000 weekly visitors and counting. But in this community, people freely share the coolest finds they come across while digging through trash. And yes, they are noteworthy enough to draw attention online.
Here are some posts from the page that caught our attention, showing how much valuable stuff gets discarded instead of donated, repaired, or reused.
#1 Found This Today 10 Karat Gold Got 300 Bucks For It
Image source: Shakirawolf
#2 Wild Find Next To Dumpster
Image source: classyokgirl
#3 A Small Heart Shaped Display Table, Found Amidst Trash On The Side Of The Road
Image source: DMofTheTomb-2
Dumpster diving used to be associated more with people who are financially in the dumps (pun intended). But as we mentioned earlier, times have changed drastically.
The #dumpsterdiving trend on TikTok, for one, has drawn hundreds of thousands of views, showing people rummaging through piles of garbage and them boasting about their unique finds.
#4 Pulled Out Of Hoarder House Dumpster, The Cat Likes It
Image source: Brilliant-Okra-2180
#5 My Wife Tried Her Hand At Reupholstering Some Dumpster Furniture. It Smelled And Had Tons Of Stains And Scratches, She Painted It And Used Old Curtains. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Cool!
Image source: Cult7Choir
#6 Finally Got Something To Share! Trash Picked A Sewing Machine!
Image source: O_o-22
One prominent dumpster-diving social media creator today is Kelly Sparks, who runs the YouTube channel breafkast. As of this posting, she has 236,000 subscribers who tune in to see what she finds next in her dumpster-diving adventures.
In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, she says, “Dumpster diving is the epitome of a treasure hunt.”
#7 Found This Lamp During My Walk
Image source: Remote_Kale_2083
#8 Found In The Trash
Image source: Mean-Worldliness-190
#9 Today’s Finds
Image source: No_Blacksmith_9923
“It was overwhelming, the amount of food that was in their dumpster. We would dumpster dive every night. We got so hooked on it,” said Sparks, who dumpster dives in Northern Texas.
According to her, most of her international viewers are often surprised, almost shocked, by how much waste America produces. She says some of them are even left asking why there are bottled waters in US dumpsters.
#10 Someone Threw Out A Whole Gaming PC
Image source: anon
#11 A Facebook Random Sent Me Here,here’s My Lucky Dive
Image source: chayane22
#12 Found This In The Dumpster At My Work
Image source: Sewer-Ratts
What counts as “trash” can also differ from person to person. As University of Chicago scholar and anthropologist Sarah Newman explains, food scraps may be garbage to one person, but valuable fertilizer material to another.
“There are also cultural differences in terms of the types of things that people see as being reusable or the attachments that people have to even things that are mass-produced products,” Newman said. “There are certain things that you or I might think of as a kind of disposable commodity, and other people might see as something more valuable.”
#13 Found On Side Of Road
Image source: re__cyclops
#14 Found In A Glass Case Dumpster Diving
Image source: ghostbook4
#15 Found A 150 Year Old Book
Image source: DayolduhMayo
Dumpster diving isn’t for everyone, and understandably so. It can be hard to dig through waste, some of which could even be toxic.
But if you can bring yourself to take on the adventure, you’re likely to stumble upon cool finds, as these people did. The best part: you don’t even need to pay much for these items, and they could add value to your life in the long run.
#16 Found These In A Tote In A Dumpster. Worth Anything?
Image source: blueboykc
#17 Insanity
Image source: RiceMunch
#18 I Am Stunned
Image source: finntendoverse
#19 Today’s Vacant Walk Yeilded Some Things
Image source: KeenanAXQuinn
#20 Did A Second Dumpster Dive Run… They Threw Out Even More Hotwheels And Toys. Major Difference In Amount This Time
Image source: Wild-Mammoth4113
#21 Dumpster Dive Huge Score
Image source: Royal_Tough_9927
#22 Found This Thing Just Tossed In A Dumpster! And It Works!
Image source: TanPaper
#23 Big Day For Senior Dog With Arthritis
Image source: BloodlessAbomination
#24 First Night Of College Diving
Image source: Ecstatic_Trip_8305
#25 Found A Never Used Wii Fit Plus Kit In A Dumpster. It Still Has Wrapping Paper From When It Was Given As A Present, And Batteries That “Expired” In 2014
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#26 Folks Were Throwing This Away At Work, Now It’s Mine :p
Image source: ohwellthoyk
#27 Vintage Fabric Dumpster Dive!
Image source: Bulky_Cobbler5640
#28 Today’s Find
Image source: Overall_Ordinary1332
#29 Found This In Dumpster
Image source: Mysterious-War429
#30 Husband Came Home “I Have A Gift, From The Dumpster!”
Image source: crotch-fruit_tree
#31 Found A Litter Robot 4
Image source: NotYourAvgMatt
#32 Found A Computer, Washer And Dryer Outside In The Dumpster. Made Them All Work Again
Image source: CaptainAlexWest
#33 On The Side Of The Road About 200′ From My Drive Way
Image source: rsteele1981
#34 Momento Dash Cameras Removed From Local Police Department
Image source: Otherwise_Policy1714
#35 1/1000000000 Chance
Image source: Ok-Guitar-7589
#36 Someone Really Threw This All Away
Image source: eridebobby
#37 I Found A Body
Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863
#38 First Time And I Kinda Just Wanna Do This Every Day LOL
Image source: scxki
#39 Lunchtime Dumpster Diving
Image source: Ornery_Wolf655
#40 My Craziest Find Yet
Image source: 40111104
#41 A Closet Of Brand New Merchandise From Our Favorite Decor Dumpster
Image source: typicalgoatfarmer
#42 Rescued This Little Fella!
Image source: Northern_TrashPanda
#43 I Should Just Quit Now. 16.9g Of 14k
Image source: Punani_Tsunami77
#44 My Wife Woke Me Up At 8 Am For Some “Trash” She Found On The Curb. (Crosspost, Not Mine)
Image source: Dkalnz
#45 At The Apartment Down The Street. Had To Carry It Home
Image source: trigunnerd
#46 Found This Gift Card Cut In Half. It Still Had $25 On It And I Could Enter It Manually!
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#47 It’s Crazy How Much This Local Store Always Throws Out
Image source: KateTheBestMate
#48 One Of The Most Random Finds Yet, A Discarded Apiary! Foraged The Wax To Make A Body Balm Tomorrow
Image source: Brilliant-Garlic-647
#49 Batteries I’ve Saved From The Dumpster
Image source: General-Ease2907
#50 Guess Someone Decided They Wanted To Only Stream Movies From Here On Out. Hit The Mother Load Of Dvds!
Image source: Cult7Choir
#51 University Move Out
Image source: Pitiful-Sprinkles933
#52 I Feel So Grateful Lucky!
Image source: spockisgod
#53 Found All These Uncut Old Keys In A Dumpster
Image source: Due-Engine-2752
#54 Massive Haul
Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863
#55 40% Of All Food Ends Up In The Trash
Image source: TotalLiberationBike
#56 My First Dive!
Image source: DLWIT
#57 Note To Self, Check Recalls Before Loading Car
Image source: UnRealmCorp
#58 Yesterday’s 5 Below Find!
Image source: Gnome_Acres
#59 Someone Tossed Two Quarter Operated Washing Machines. This Is Just From One
Image source: Cult7Choir
#60 As I Found It Againt The Dumpster Wall
Image source: jnmartin7171
#61 Productive Morning So Far. Pulled These Out Of A Bin
Image source: blueboykc
#62 Dumpster God’s Want Me To Garden
Image source: UnRealmCorp
#63 Crazy Huge Beauty Haul
Image source: AccomplishedEffort41
#64 Look What I Found Out Behind A Hobby Lobby
Image source: ADogWithNoBone
#65 I Love Filling The Little Free Pantry
Image source: _Cryptic_Kitty_
#66 You Just Never Know
Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882
#67 50 State Quarter Book With Quarters Still Inside
Image source: AnalogCreations
#68 Found 234 Rolls Of Duct Tape
Image source: JoeBlungis
#69 Dumpster Dining
Image source: troubledgoth
#70 Orphanage Donations
Image source: Royal_Tough_9927
#71 Just Donated Over $100 Of Free Food
Image source: melody_magical
#72 Unbelievable Today. Still Cold Too
Image source: ArtaxIsAlive
#73 Got Lucky With This One
Image source: Main_Reception6500
#74 Did A Double Take While Passing By It To Make Sure I Was Seeing Clearly
Image source: Kitchen-Dance-5545
#75 What’s The Chance I Scored?
Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863
#76 I Found This Old Doctor Bag Maybe From The 70s? What Should I Do With It?
Image source: downwithus61
#77 Found In Trash At Work
Image source: istorres
#78 Someone Really Just Left This Outside The Trash
Image source: eridebobby
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