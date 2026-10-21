Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

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Being famous means having an army of people dedicated to making sure you look flawless.

The 2026 Academy Museum Gala last weekend proved that red carpet appearances are an elaborate, choreographed affair, bringing together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, music, and beyond.

Celebrities who attended the glitzy Los Angeles event on October 17 put their best foot forward on the red carpet for the annual fundraiser, hosted to celebrate cinema and raise money for the museum.

This year marked the sixth edition of the gala and was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.

Plenty of pearly gowns and striking velvet tuxedos stepped out in front of the flashing cameras. 

Kim Kardashian was dressed in a 1951 vintage Balenciaga gown, borrowing from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She was styled by Law Roach.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi skipped making a formal red carpet debut together as a couple but were later seen cozying up next to each other at their table.

Stars like Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, and Cara Delevingne mingled over dinner. 

Taylor Swift, who looked like she was plucked from a fairy tale and dropped onto the red carpet, later changed into another outfit to perform for the black-tie audience.

Conan O’Brien introduced her, saying: “It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little ‘Toy Story 5’ family. She’s John, Paul, George, and Ringo all in one.”

Charlize Theron received the Icon Award in recognition of her global impact, while Colman Domingo was honored with the Vantage Award for his work in contextualizing and challenging dominant narratives in cinema.

The event reportedly raised $14 million to support its exhibitions, educational initiatives, and public programs.

Now, unedited shots from the 6th Academy Museum Gala are making the rounds online, and they have captured some of your favorite celebrities in a different light.

While the official red carpet pictures and filtered social media images normally showcase the stars in their most polished version, these snaps offer a glimpse of the stars in their unedited versions.

#1 Kate Hudson

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

#2 Charlize Theron

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

#3 Kylie Minogue

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#4 Pamela Anderson

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

#5 Ellen Pompeo

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#6 Sabrina Carpenter

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

#7 Maya Hawke

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

#8 Priyanka Chopra

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#9 Sofía Vergara

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#10 Amanda Seyfried

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#11 Hailey Bieber

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

#12 Alexander Skarsgard

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#13 Eddie Redmayne

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#14 Hunter Schafer

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#15 Rhea Seehorn

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#16 Sarah Pidgeon

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#17 Emily Ratajkowski

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

#18 Sigourney Weaver

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

#19 Andrew Garfield

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#20 Anna Kendrick

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#21 Cara Delevingne

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

#22 Lea Seydoux

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

#23 Mia Goth

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

#24 Joey King

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

#25 Vittoria Ceretti

Unedited Photos Of Stars At 2026 Academy Museum Gala Are Going Viral, Revealing A Side Fans Rarely Get To See

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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