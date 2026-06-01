Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

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The journey to parenthood isn’t always easy, especially if there are infertility issues at play. Some struggle through IVF treatments, while others opt for adoption or surrogacy, all of which can have their own unique challenges.

One woman was relieved when a friend’s sister volunteered to be her surrogate. She thought that it was the right decision since she wouldn’t be dealing with a stranger. But things took a wild turn as soon as the surrogate’s pregnancy was confirmed. She started excluding the mom-to-be from appointments and demanding more time and money from the husband. She even wants him alone with her in the delivery room.

They thought they’d made the right decision about who their surrogate would be

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Image credits: frimufilms / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

But things started going horribly wrong once she fell pregnant and started trying to replace the wife

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Image credits: boggy / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Image credits: ThrowawayAlt345

Carrier contracts are a crucial part of the surrogacy process and should be drafted before the pregnancy, say experts

During surrogacy, a woman agrees to carry a pregnancy for another person or couple who may not be able to, or want to, carry a child on their own. Experts say it’s crucial to have a contract in place before starting the surrogacy process.

These legally binding documents, also known as “carrier contracts,” are there to protect the rights and interests of the parents and the surrogate mother. They are quite extensive contracts and cover things like compensation, health obligations, contingency scenarios, and any sensitive decisions.

It may include details about who attends the medical appointments, as well as a clause about the surrogate maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping in contact with the intended parents during the pregnancy.

“It outlines each party’s rights and responsibilities. It also, very importantly, ensures the gestational carrier relinquishes her claim to parental rights over the child once they’re born,” explains the Circle Surrogacy site.

The Physician’s Surrogacy site advises that carrier contracts are drafted and negotiated before any embryo transfer takes place. It adds that both parties should have independent attorneys. 

“These formal contracts prevent miscommunication and disputes; set clear boundaries, timelines and expectations; and protect everyone involved — the surrogate, the intended parents and the baby,” say the legal experts at the Modern Family Law Offices. 

They warn that informal agreements are not legally binding, and either party could go back on their word. “This could result in disastrous financial, emotional or physical consequences,” adds the site. 

According to Worldwide Surrogacy, surrogacy legislation varies state-by-state throughout the United States, “from strictly prohibitive to highly permissive.” 

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Image credits: jannoon028 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“This poor baby”: People were divided, with many advising the woman to lawyer up

Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It
Couple Has Issues With Surrogate Mother, Internet Blames Them For How Stupidly They Went About It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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