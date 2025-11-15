My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)

My daughter is a selective mute and as such has anxiety and a fear of speaking but she has so much to say. She identifies as LGBTQ and often draws through this lens as well as a mental health lens. She is completely self-taught and is my inspiration to share, in whatever way you can, how you feel about this world that we live in.
In order left to right: Schizophrenia, Depression, Anxiety, Dyslexia, Autism, DID, Selective Mutism, ADHD
