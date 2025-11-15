My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)

by

My daughter is a selective mute and as such has anxiety and a fear of speaking but she has so much to say. She identifies as LGBTQ and often draws through this lens as well as a mental health lens. She is completely self-taught and is my inspiration to share, in whatever way you can, how you feel about this world that we live in.

More info: Instagram

My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)

In order left to right: Schizophrenia, Depression, Anxiety, Dyslexia, Autism, DID, Selective Mutism, ADHD

My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)
My Selective Mute Daughter Communicates Through Her Art (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Does The Homeland Pilot Hold Up Over Ten Years Later?
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2022
Adam Rich: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Eight Is Enough Star
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Guy Lists Why Millennials Are ‘The Most Unique Generation Of All Time’ And His Twitter Thread Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Contestant on the New Fear Factor was Buried Alive
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
How I Met Your Mother 6.11 “The Mermaid Theory” Review
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
This Mom Had Enough Of Seeing Only Short-Shorts For Girls, So She Came Up With A Brilliant Business Idea
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.