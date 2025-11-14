This $55 Under-Desk Hammock Lets Employees Take The Most Chill Breaks At Work

Now, I’m no napper, especially not at work, but I do get the appeal and why some people spend their lunch hour quickly ploughing through their food and then taking a power nap.
Well, now there is a way to do that without having to occupy that one bean bag chair in the lounge with colleagues violently grinding coffee in the background to get their afternoon fix.
A company by the name of Human Solution has been making specialized office furniture for years now, offering a slew of practical accessories alongside their trademark desks and chairs.
One of these accessories is the Under Desk Hammock. And it’s exactly what it sounds like—a hammock that you hang under your desk and take a nap or read a book in it during a break.
Image credits: Human Solution
The Under Desk Hammock is a hammock in its most traditional sense. Except, instead of tying it to two trees or poles or whatever other convenient architecture there may be in your vicinity, you clip it to the frame of your work desk using carabiners.
These hammocks are currently available in two color variants: blue and gray. It also comes in its own storage bag that doubles as a container for your belongings (phone, glasses, water bottles, etc.) whenever you have the hammock unfolded and hooked under the table.
When you think about it, you don’t have to nap in it. You can also use it as an alternative location for work. Just slip inside, plop your laptop on your lap, and you’re good to go. And you don’t even need to necessarily hook it up under your desk either, since it’s a hammock—you can still use it with trees in outdoor locations.
Image credits: Human Solution
Image credits: Human Solution
The hammock is made of parachute nylon fabric durable enough to hold up to 400 pounds (181 kilograms). However, Human Solution explains that there is a 200 pound (90 kilogram) limit if you’re using the hammock under the table as it may compromise the structural functionality of your desk.
Which brings us to the drawback of the Under Desk Hammock—it’s only meant for use with Human Solution’s UPLIFT-branded desks. Sure, the desk comes with holes and anchor parts already made for hanging the hammock as an out-of-the-box solution and you can even raise yourself whilst you’re in the hammock as it’s an adjustable desk brand, but it’s designed with these specific desks in mind.
Of course, there is always the option of drilling holes in your own desk and figuring out how to hang it, but if you’re going to do that, make sure you don’t end up in the r/whatcouldgowrong subreddit.
Image credits: Human Solution
Image credits: Human Solution
Some reviewers also mentioned that the hammock is best suited for people under 5 foot 9 (175 centimeters), as you’d otherwise need to assume a fetal position, which isn’t comfy for longer than 20–30 minutes, or have your feet dangle outside the hammock. However, some may prefer the feet dangling, which solves the problem.
In the long run, having a hammock as a place to rest or getting comfortable at work can end up being very beneficial. Not only is it a tool that may urge people to take regular breaks if they don’t yet, but it may also provide a sense of novelty and variety of work location, which in turn could help keep things fresh and keep you focused on your work.
Image credits: Human Solution
Image credits: Human Solution
Now, Human Solutions are known for more than just the Under Desk Hammock as they have a number of other rather practical office accessories, including a miniature hammock for your feet, a stand-up desk treadmill, and a variety of footrests because, believe you me, it gets uncomfortable sitting at the desk for prolonged periods of time.
Now, if you do feel like you need a work cocoon of your own, you can buy the hammock on Amazon or on the company’s website for upwards of $55. Or, alternatively, if you buy a compatible UPLIFT desk, they throw in the hammock for you.
Watch a video preview on how to set it up
Video credits: UPLIFT Desk
What are your thoughts on this? Would you want a nap-station at your workplace? Let us know in the comments section below!
