63 People Share The True Stories They Rarely Tell Because Everyone Assumes They’re Making Them Up

We all have had moments that seem unbelievable, even we have trouble believing they really happened. I was once at a concert of a band I kinda liked, and found amongst the crowd a member of my favorite band in the whole world.
Still, tons of people have stories that even the best writers would never dream up. On Reddit, u/RevolutionaryWay45 asked people to share experiences that sound fake but really happened, and the answers were amazing. From chance meetings to odd twists of fate, people shared plenty of incredible stories.
We picked out some of the wildest stories from that discussion. As you read them, you might wonder how any of this could really happen. Maybe you’ve had something just as unbelievable happen to you, too.
#1
Was drowning in a hot tub at an Atlanta hotel when I was 7 or so. Couldn’t swim, very short, bubbles came on and I panicked. Some dude pulled me out. Dude was wearing a big dog brand shirt. Dude asked my grandma if she knew who he was. Dude proceeds to tell us he is one of the beach boys and that he is in town filming an episode of full house, + he’d be wearing that same shirt in a scene when the episode comes out. Dude was really a beach boy. A beach boy saved my life.
Image source: HawCreekMenace, Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels
#2
I was stuck in an elevator with Sir Patrick Stewart and his assistant for nearly half an hour. I was 15 and am claustrophobic, and started panicking. He kept me calm, talked to me about Star Trek, offered me some snacks he had with him, and gave me a hug when we finally got off the elevator. Absolutely lovely man.
Image source: Usual-Bag-3605, sirpatstew / Instagram
My favorite movie is Stranger Than Fiction, where a man suddenly hears a narrator describing his life. Sometimes, real life feels like that too, especially when unrelated events come together in ways no one could have predicted. Mathematician David J. Hand points out that rare coincidences are more likely than we think because life gives them so many chances to occur.
Take the Bulgarian lottery as an example. In September 2009, it drew the same six winning numbers twice, only four days apart. The chance of one specific six-number combination coming up in a single draw is about one in 13.98 million. But with thousands of draws, there are so many possible pairings that repeated results are not as surprising as they seem.
#3
The US govt invalidated my birth certificate and with it my citizenship. I received a letter ordering me to self deport to my country of origin.
I was born in NJ.
Image source: First-Sprinkles9093, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
Sometimes, coincidences happen so perfectly that people start to wonder if someone planned them. The Truman Show pushes this idea further, showing a man whose whole life takes place on a TV set. Psychiatrists Joel Gold and Ian Gold studied patients who believed they were the stars of reality shows.
In 2002, Joel Gold met five patients who believed they were starring in reality TV shows. Three of them even compared their lives to The Truman Show. Later, the psychiatrists gathered reports from about 60 people with similar beliefs. Their research shows how surveillance technology and reality TV can influence how some people see everyday events.
This phenomenon is called the Truman Show delusion. Some people start to believe that strangers are actors, daily events are planned, and cameras are watching them all the time. This belief can make normal things seem suspicious or fake, as if the world is a show and everyone else knows something they do not.
#4
It was gross. I was at a rodeo in Casper, WY, and I was in a porta‑potty when a huge gust of wind came through and tipped the whole thing over. All the filth went on me. I ended up face‑down against the door. People eventually came over and started tipping it back upright, but as they did, the door broke open and I fell out again — face‑first. I didn’t want to move or face anybody. I just laid there.
Someone finally said he was going to run and get a horse blanket. He came back, covered me up, and sat me up. I kept looking down and gagging, and people nearby were gagging too. The whole time, this guy and his buddies; absolute angels, even though they were gagging themselves, walked me over to a hose, stripped me down, and hosed me off. The water was cold as hell, and when they were done I looked like a Smurf. Funny enough, all I could think about was George Costanza and shrinkage.
My friends showed up and took over, including my girlfriend. Then the fire truck and ambulance arrived. I was put in the ambulance, taken to the hospital, professionally cleaned, and given a couple of shots.
Here’s the moment you’ll all gasp: I’ve been married to that girlfriend for 26 years. Still have the same friends, too. And every year around the anniversary of the incident, they get me a blue cocktail. I still have a special place in my heart for people of Wyoming. Nobody laughed which amazes me.
Image source: Mulliganplummer, Ardalan Hamedani / Pexels
#5
Absolute wildest happened on my first freelance contract. Basically a huge company flew me out to NYC based on my success with the company that actually employed me (it’s a long story). I was stressing out about the meeting and my seatmate was an older guy who decided I was way too stressed out, which to be fair I was because I was memorizing the notes I had and rewording my presentation, and he took it upon himself to get my mind off the meeting. He gave me a pep talk and said something to the effect of “If you were a contractor for my company I’d immediately double what you’re going to make from the contract because I wish everyone was this prepared”.
I check into my hotel and passed out for the night. The next morning I walked into the boardroom and he was sitting at the table. He was the COO and he got the final say on my contract.
He was true to his word and immediately doubled the money the company offered me before I even opened my mouth. I didn’t even have to give my presentation because he looked at the CEO and said “Bill, this guy knows his stuff. We need to double the offer immediately and you just need to sign the contract.” Their legal representative pulled out a copy of the contract they’d earlier sent me and changed the amounts to be paid before they signed it. They sent a revised and notarized copy to my lawyer as well confirming my contract. It was the easiest money I ever made because they also doubled my incentive fee (basically they paid me just to show up to the meeting) which they cut a check for immediately. I think I said a total of five or six words aside from hello and thank you in that first meeting due to the shock.
Image source: postmodernmutant, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
Sometimes, real life can also create unbelievable moments, and without any script. On January 15, 1919, people in Boston’s North End heard a rumble and suddenly faced a 2.3-million-gallon wave of industrial molasses. A storage tank had burst, turning an ordinary afternoon into a disaster.
The molasses rushed through the neighborhood at about 35 miles per hour, knocking an elevated train off its tracks, crushing buildings, and pushing a firehouse off its foundations. The flood claimed the lives of 21 people and injured 150. Later, investigators found that the collapse was caused by structural weaknesses and negligence, not by some mysterious force.
#6
When I was a kid I had to be home before dark. One day I got home hours late. For a brief moment when I walked through the door my parents seemed relieved I was safe, but it quickly turned to anger demanding to know where I was. I told them what happened and was sure they’d be understanding of my experience. A very large badger chased me and I climbed a tree to get away from it! He remained at the bottom of the tree until well after dark when I could finally climb down and run home. Not only did I get in trouble for being late, but even worse punishment for lying. It’s been many years and my parents have both since passed away, but they never did believe my story!
Image source: Impressive_Review, Vincent van Zalinge / Unsplash
#7
I had Thanksgiving with a member of Pink Floyd.
Image source: Icy-Illustrator-1431, Airam Dato-on / Pexels
#8
My SS record shows that I collected my first paycheck on the year of my birth. My mother was an actress in the late 50s, hired for a commercial for Ivory Snow soap. The baby for the shoot was sick, producer was panicking, so my mom mentioned to him she has a baby at home. My first job was at age 6 mos!
Image source: Lucky_Comfortable835, Rendy Novantino / Unsplash
#9
I almost got the part of Hannah Montana when I was 13, but they went with Miley because her dad was famous. I did acting when I was a teenager. I did a bunch of Disney auditions through my agent. I got several callbacks for Hannah Montana. Disney flew me out to meet with casting and executive several times. Found out I was in the top 3. And then none of us in the top 3 got it.
Image source: arielelizabeth, kissthemgoodbye
Then, there are coincidences that last a lifetime. Mark Twain was born in November 1835, just after Halley’s Comet passed closest to the Sun. He often joked that he would leave when the comet returned. The comet’s next visit came in April 1910, making his prediction feel strangely timed.
Twain died on April 21, 1910, only a day after Halley’s Comet reached its closest point to the Sun. The comet comes back every 74 to 79 years, so the timing was a remarkable coincidence. Details like this can make a biography seem almost planned.
#10
Saw a black triangle ufo with a witness. Passed directly over our heads at treetop height. Very slowly, completely silent. They’re real and “anti-gravity” propulsion or whatever you’d like to define it as exists.
Image source: xxxWARxMACHINE, Danie Franco / Unsplash
#11
I moved back to my hometown 3 years ago and after 2 days one of my cats darted out the door. She didn’t come back. Last Saturday I was scrolling on Facebook and there was my cat , Cupcake, on the Animal Control website. After 3 years I found her with the help of Animal Control who said she was one street over from where she ran away. She is sitting on my chest right now.
Image source: LoudView650, Sam Lion / Pexels
#12
I used to work for Disney and my boss took a shine to me and gave me all kinds of cool assignments. The strangest one was when I was assigned to chaperone Regis Philbin around our property and to a few media appearances.
I have to tell you I spent the whole day with him and he was genuinely delightful. A little bit of aloof, but funny and generally enjoyable.
We spent the whole day talking about college football, and mostly Notre Dame football. He was a fanatical Notre Dame fan. Also, let me tell you, he knew his stuff. I know my stuff and I was impressed.
I am not a Notre Dame fan, but I am a college football amateur historian and we were just sharing old stories and he was loving every second of it.
We genuinely bonded that day.
The strangest part, and this is going to sound 100% made up, but I promise you it is completely true, was when he asked if I worked out and we worked out together. He just needed a spotter.
Afterwards, we took showers and chatted in the locker room, and it was very normal and relatively enjoyable. It sounds weird, but it was just two dudes lifting and doing some cardio, and it was really an old dude lifting and walking briskly and a young dude trying to figure out how to make sure the old dude doesn’t get hurt.
I don’t even tell people that story because it sounds so bonkers, but I 100% lived it.
Image source: Neb-Nose, NBC Television / Wikipedia
Fourteen years before the Titanic disaster, Morgan Robertson wrote Futility, or The Wreck of the Titan. In his story, a large ocean liner hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic on a chilly April night. Like the real Titanic, the ship did not have enough lifeboats for everyone on board.
The similarities do not stop with the iceberg. Robertson’s Titan was 800 feet long, weighed 70,000 tons, and could travel at 25 knots. The Titanic was 882 feet long, weighed about 66,000 tons, and reached around 24 knots. These details are striking, but the novel does not mean Robertson predicted the tragedy.
#13
I was delivering mail on July 10th 2013 when I got caught in a derecho. At the time I was 6 ft 2 in and weighed 250 lbs. I was picked up by the wind on one side of the street and flew head first over a parked pick up truck and across the street and landed in the grass about 2 ft from the sidewalk.
Image source: jjschoon, Echo Zhang / Pexels
#14
I once caught a fish within a fish! Pulled a big boy out of the water, went to pull the hook from its mouth only to realize he wasn’t hooked, I had actually hooked a SMALLER fish by the lip, and the big one swallowed him whole as he was fighting, so I got a 2 for 1
I was just a child when it happened, I remember my dad excitedly jumping around saying “this is amazing you need to remember this because it’ll never happen again”.
Image source: Fuckingnoodles, Helena Jankovičová Kováčová / Pexels
#15
I woke up during surgery, and I remember what was happening when I woke up. I was having back surgery, I woke up just as my surgeon was stapling me shut! I screamed oww, kicked the surgeon in his stomach and then told him I could feel that. He then said “oh, you can feel that”? I said “why do you think I kicked you”? They finally gave me the correct amount of anesthesia and I woke up in recovery. What an idiot!
Image source: Sea_Hovercraft_15, CARLOSCRUZ ARTEGRAFIA / Pexels
In Detroit, street sweeper Joseph Figlock is said to have gone through an incredible accident not just once, but twice. A 1938 TIME report tells how a baby fell from a fourth-floor window and landed on him while he was working in an alley. Both the child and Figlock survived, making what should have been a normal workday into a story that would be hard to believe without witnesses.
About a year later, Figlock was sweeping a different alley when a two-year-old boy named David Thomas fell from a fourth-floor window and landed on him, just like before. The report at the time said both survived, repeating the strange events of the first accident. This story is still seen as an amazing coincidence, though the source does not confirm every detail on its own.
#16
Not me but my husband. We’re from San Antonio and during the late 90s they were filming ‘all the pretty horses’ nearby. Matt Damon happened to be staying in the apts my husband was living in at the time. One day my husband missed the school bus and was skulking around by the road and Matt Damon happened to drive up and asked him what was wrong. My husband told him how he had missed the bus and was going to get in trouble. Matt offered him a ride and my hubby accepted. What a stand-up dude.
Image source: bloom722, matt_damon_official / Instagram
#17
My mom didn’t know she was pregnant with me, I was born in a hotel lobby bathroom at roughly 34 weeks.
I didn’t know I was pregnant with my first born, had him at 39 weeks, labored for 12 minutes.
Image source: harpchris, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#18
I gave myself a brain injury and have zero memory before my accident. I was 37 at the time. All time before hitting my head gone.
Image source: whoowho2, Chris F / Pexels
People naturally look for connections between events, especially when two unusual things happen close together. Psychologists explain that coincidences involve noticing unexpected patterns and trying to understand why they happened. When two unrelated events line up perfectly, our minds instinctively search for a connection that might explain them.
Imagine running into an old friend in a foreign country just hours after talking about them. The encounter might feel almost impossible, but our brains tend to focus on the striking match rather than all the times we think about someone without meeting them. This selective attention can make coincidences feel much rarer and more meaningful than they actually are.
#19
My friend was in the Monica Lewinsky intern group.
Image source: Shamrockvirgo, monica_lewinsky / Instagram
#20
When I was stationed in Korea, I lived off base and my landlady was the sweetest little old lady. She lived next to me and would occasionally come over, watch TV, be neighborly. She only spoke a few words of English, but took my wife shopping once and was very nice.
Turns out she owned 2 of the 3 brothels in town. She was Mama Taegu. She kept her business downtown. At home, she was just my neighbor.
Image source: Cooper101101, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#21
Hit 2 deer, in 2 states, in 2 different cars, in 1 night.
Image source: JohnCharled, Samuel Sweet / Pexels
That doesn’t mean coincidences aren’t real or remarkable. It means their impact depends partly on how we interpret them. When unexpected events fit together in a way that seems almost scripted, we may assume there must be a hidden reason behind them. Sometimes, though, chance alone can produce a sequence that feels straight out of a movie.
Sometimes, real life can surprise us in ways no screenwriter could imagine. Maybe it’s a strange coincidence, a stranger arriving just when needed, or a series of odd events. Some stories seem unbelievable, but as you’ll see, reality doesn’t always go as planned.
What’s the most unbelievable thing that has ever happened to you? Share your story in the comments!
#22
I applied to be on Squid Game The Challenge on a whim just for fun, and actually got accepted! I was eliminated pretty early on, but I got to do all the Squid Game stuff and wear the track suit.
Image source: Jazzyfish59, Sung Jin Cho / Unsplash
#23
I met my husband on his birthday,and he passed away on my birthday.
Image source: Lost-Meeting-9477, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#24
I grew up idolizing The Byrds and 35 years later I opened for one of them.
Image source: Live_Car_2856, KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. / Wikipedia
#25
A guy stole my car out of our parking garage overnight. My partner and I got the security footage from our landlord, and after we reported the theft partner spent a full day watching it on repeat, memorizing the guy’s face and outfit and mannerisms. “Just in case I see him again.” I’m like, yeah, I’m sure he’s roaming on foot around our suburban neighborhood still wearing his car-stealing clothes.
Anyway that evening my partner is driving to 7/11 for a red bull and guess who crosses the street right in front of him. Same outfit and everything.
Yes he ended up arrested, and I even got my car back. (He was a pretty half hearted car thief.).
Image source: sansaspark, Kindel Media / Pexels
#26
I’m partially blind, so I only see with one eye, the other is fully blind. when I was around 12 I ate something from a street food stand and the mayonnaise had a bacteria so I had stomach problems and a fever and when my mom took me to the doctor they prescribed me like 3 days of antibiotics, in the last day I started feeling better but then I woke up the next morning barely able to see anything at all, just some lights so I screamed for my mom and they took me to my eye doctor and it turns out the bacteria moved from my stomach to my eye because it was “the weakest part of my body” and I went into emergency surgery to save my eye.
And then when I was 26 I got diagnosed with a kind of brain tumor that was 1 in a million but that had nothing to do with the bacteria.
Image source: HeroOftheMoon0, Getty Images / Unsplash
#27
I lost my phone on a river float at the bottom of the river. Through an incredible sequence of events, I found out 90 minutes later through someone with a two way radio that a scuba diver (yes a scuba diver in a river) had found a phone near where I lost mine. I waited for her to come downstream. She handed me my phone and to my amazement it was still turned on. Still worked fine. Still works now months later. No issues.
Image source: No-Carry4971, Beto Mahler / Pexels
#28
In high school circa 1985, me and friends drove to the mall after school let out. The girl who was driving was under strict instructions to be home by 5:00. We do the mall thing, get in the car, and start for home, with just enough time for us to be dropped off and her to get home.
Sitting at a stop light, turning left, we notice the car in front of us had a bumper sticker with some kind of cute fortune teller message on it. Then the person in our front passenger seat notices that the car in front, the front passenger door wasn’t all the way shut. I quipped “he who has open car door, falls out.”
This was met with much laughter from my friends. The light turns green, the row of cars starts moving through the left turn. And the car in front of us, the front passenger door swings open wide and the passenger tumbles out, somersaults and rolls to a stop.
She wasn’t hurt but we ended up missing the light cycle and my friend gets home a few minutes after 5pm. Her mom to this day doesn’t believe that it happened.
Image source: planetmike2, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#29
I left my phone in my car on accident when I found a new part of the north country trail. I hiked up a very steep and tiresome hill only to find that on top was a meadow with thousands of monarch butterflies everywhere and I was too exhausted by life and the hike to go back and get my phone so I just walked through the meadow while the butterflies hit me in the face and hiked back down and left with no proof.
Image source: DungeonMooses, Jeffry Surianto / Pexels
#30
At 9 years old I was in a boat race with Pierce Brosnan off the coast of Majorca.
Image source: oovis, Mehmet Mert Mutlu / Pexels
#31
The ghost that would move things in our old house. My poor son told his therapist and she looked at us like we were nuts for believing him.
Image source: katrose73
#32
When I was a kid and I played Warhammer, a watched a guy roll five 6s off of six dice. Someone around the table said I bet you can’t do that again, and he rolled five 6s off six dice a second time.
Image source: dancudlip
#33
A hot air balloon landed in our driveway when I was w little kid. For most of my life I thought I had dreamt it until my mum and brother confirmed it recently.
Image source: Vibekeeper69
#34
I grew up and was a boy scout in 70s
Towards 1990 in college i visited my dad on assignment in Peshawar Pakistan.
I play one round of golf there. I met a few kids/older kid as caddies. They liked my college hat and told me a guy during a US military manuever flew into there with the same hat. Said a name.
My dad and I were shocked as I had been in boy scouts with a kid who was son of pilot by same name.
I was originally thinking small world BS…. I went back home and asked and he confirmed he was there.
Image source: vegasAzCrush
#35
Was at ER……the doctor looked like Mark Zuckerberg so much so that it was like his twin…..Dr said it was first cousin.
Image source: Historical-Key5613
#36
I went on a Boy Scout camping trip, and when we got to the main building to check in, they were handing out small Swedish flags to everyone. 15 minutes or so later, we were told to go line up outside and wave them, because the King of Sweden was visiting. Turns out he’s a major supporter of Scouting, and he came around and shook hands with everyone. Seemed like a nice dude.
Image source: Pkrudeboy
#37
I unknowingly showed up at my ex BFs bachelor party at a bar.AWKWARD I didn’t even know he was engaged.
Image source: Overall-Pack-2047
#38
I actually ran over a turkey on Thanksgiving. No way to avoid it and I was upset over the poor thing but…timing!
Image source: Valsarta
#39
My sister got a ticket as a passenger for ‘interfering with driver’ on a windy road as a teen.She actually had to go to court for it.The cop who pulled her over also demanded to know if the library books inside were overdue! LOL The 70s!
Image source: Overall-Pack-2047
#40
My grandpa invented many things but one was iron on transfers for t shirts . 👕 the machine is still around he invented !
Image source: RainPotts
#41
Not to me but to my late mother; she lost her virginity to Jimi Hendrix.
Image source: Gryphon1985
#42
One time I was driving down this country road known for deer crossings. As I was approaching a stop sign, I see out of the corner of my eye a deer running through the field straight at my car. The poor thing realized at the last minute that he wasn’t going to make it, tried to stop quickly, tripped over something and smacked his face right on my rear bumper. He got up, turned around and ran away. I laughed so hard I almost peed myself. What a toolkit.
Image source: Illustrious-Pea9192
#43
I saw ‘Return of the Jedi’ at The Prune Valley Mall theater three times in less than 36 hours. First was when Dad picked us up at school at 10am to take us to see the 11am showing. Dad dropped us back off at school before it got out for the day. Second was when Mom picked us up when school got out and we AGAIN saw it. this time the 5pm viewing at Prune Valley Mall. Third time was the next day with my Brownie troop. As far as I know, Dad never found out. I told Mom when I was 17. What can I say, divorced parents in the pre-cell phone era was a BEAUTIFUL thing.
Image source: girlwiredin
#44
I guess when John Malkovich came to our bakery. He’d apparently come before, but I doubt he ever returned after the time I was there when he came. A customer forced him to let him pay for his pastry even though he’d rejected it, and then used the fact that he paid for the pastry to obligate him into an ussie with him. If that wasn’t enough, my heavily pregnant coworker returned from her break as he was leaving, and hobble ran after him waving a giant red sharpie and a spare envelope she found shouting for an autograph. Yeah, I doubt he ever came back.
Image source: Internal_Sound882
#45
In winter 2023, my family lived in a small town. My mum and I walked across the street to a store, and I stood outside with our dog. While waiting, a man came out and my dog jumped on him (very friendly, he just got overexcited). The man was very gracious about it, he had a Scottish accent and said something like “ooooohhh what a naughty dog” in a joking way. I apologised, we said bye and moved on.
My mum came out of the store and said the employees freaked out because Alan Cumming (who they recognised from Spy Kids) was just there, and he was the customer immediately in front of her.
I hadn’t watched Spy Kids since I was little, and I’m truly terrible at recognising faces, so I had no idea who I was talking to lol.
My mum told me to keep quiet about it until after whatever was being filmed had been released.
Image source: chasing_geese49
#46
In the 70’s, before all the drivers had motor homes at the race tracks, I peed with Mario Andretti. Just the 2 of us in a glorified track outhouse. No words were spoken, just ‘the nod’.
Image source: EarnstKessler
#47
My young son was fishing in the Outer Banks around dusk and hooked a baby shark. Together we got it unhooked and I waded out in the ocean and set it free. Two days later my husband and I are walking along the shore and I found a big, black shark’s tooth! I decided it was a gift from the mama shark.
Image source: Organic_Spend9995
#48
I was walking home late at night when a stray dog started following me, and I realized it was the same dog I had lost three years earlier.
Image source: BrianLFeed8741
#49
I sat next to Natalie Wood in the next stall in the bathroom where I used to work at a law firm. She flushed the toilet and then ran out of the bathroom without washing her hands.
Image source: emilie1031
#50
I(a pedestrian) was hit by a car driven by a trauma doctor on their way home from work going 65-70kmh and I can still walk (obviously there is some pain but I walk lol) talk and look after myself.
Image source: Responsible_Ebb_2540
#51
I saw a meteorite. People think I’m lying. It was at least in the news.
Image source: GladosPrime
#52
Was walking into a Panera in a small city/suburb of Richmond Va and as I was opening the door to walk in, an adolescent bear ran in between me and the door.
Image source: GardenOrca
#53
I met my now husband in a car accident.
He crashed his car into mine and another person’s, we were both on our way to work it was first thing in the morning. At first I was pissed then when we locked eyes I was like omfg hes so cute. So we were talking and waiting for the tow trucks/police to get there and he asked for my number before leaving and he asked me out either that night or the next day. Been together everyday since
Image source: n9netailz
#54
Many years ago I was travelling overseas on my own and trying to find my hostel in a very sketchy part of town in an Asian country. My phone ran out and I was so afraid and alone that I sat down and started to tear up, just so overwhelmed. A lot of things had happened on that holiday and this was the last straw. A couple of minutes later a very clean cut looking American couple came up to me and asked me if I needed help. I explained my situation to them and they gave me directions to the hostel, some snacks and were just so kind to me. When we parted, I offered them some money and they refused. I asked them what they were doing in such a bad part of town and one of them replied “God sent us to you. He wants you to be safe” as they both walked off down the street and out of view.
Image source: SuchTrust101
#55
I live on the southern Oregon coast. Last year around this time, I was sitting at a pull out overlooking the ocean. It was a beautiful day out. There was a fog bank over the horizon out in the ocean.
All of the sudden I see a stream of black smoke… barely above the fog bank. Thought that was weird so I kept watching. Saw more black smoke. The fog lightened in one spot just a tiny bit and I saw a LONG row of GIANT GIANT GIANT ships.. they were bigger then a cruise ship.
The fog got thicker and the ships were no longer viable. I have asked SO many people about it and no one saw what I saw.
I can’t look at fog the same.
It drives me insane that i can’t find proof of it anywhere. I know what I saw. I know how big they were. I have so many questions.
Like, is that why there is always a fog bank over the ocean? So that people can hide what they are doing?
Image source: melly_soso
#56
My Canadian grandfather was a colonel in WW2 and helped liberate France. We have a picture of him with his soldiers next to a tank in front of a stone house.
That house, in Brittany France is my husband’s grandparents. Or was. We bought it two years ago, grandfather passed and grandma is in assisted living.
At the time, his grandpa would have been a child. We live in Southern California and met in LA. Yet… here we are. World and families apart, totally unrelated. My grandpa probably just posed for a quick photo never imagining that that house would belong to one of his grandsons or that he would marry into the family that owned it. A gay marriage as well… which was illegal then.
Image source: RealisticTangerine35
#57
I’m adopted. Grew up in section 8 housing. Both parents could not work due to ill health. Had to help support my family from an early age. Found my biological father who is one of the wealthiest men in the state. His family thought I had shown up to get my hands on his money.
My life is Spanish soap opera script, and I’m not even Spanish.
Image source: SuchTrust101
#58
Was outside one night on the street with my young son and 2 of his friends. Saw a UFO sitting in the sky not moving. It shot up and away so far and fast and we all saw it. Next night I was thinking about it so looked out an upstairs window… it was there again.
Image source: MommaSwaii
#59
Mine isn’t as impressive as some of the other stories here
I’ve always been a fan of true crime and as a teenager I remember watching a document on Cary Stayner and the crimes he committed in Yosemite National Park.
About 10 years later my partner and I were going to be passing through Yosemite National Park and I wanted to stay at Cedar Lodge (no disrespect to the victims of his horrendous crimes).
I remembered in the documentary I watched that he gained access to the room by telling them there was a leak in the bathroom and was telling my partner this in the way and what had happened.
When we got to Cedar Lodge it already had the most airy strange feeling about it, we checked in and got into our room and within about 15 minutes the handyman knocked on our door, I answered it and when he said he needed to check our bathroom because there was a leak – I ran! I was in my PJs but there was no way I was staying in that room with him in there.
I’m not sure if it was a coincidence and maybe the hotel is prone to leaks in their bathroom or what it was.. I didn’t want to stay in the room long enough to find out.
I didn’t sleep a wink that night and as beautiful as Yosemite is, I was happy to leave the next day!
I swear people think it’s my imagination running wild everyone I relay that story but lucky my partner was there as a witness!
Image source: ModeProper998
#60
When my twin sister and I were about 6-7 we somehow caught the eye of a casting director who was vacationing in our beach town. He kept pressuring my parents to let us have a small part in his movie, but my parents declined after a few days of him approaching us at our regular beach access. Glad they did. The movie was Nell, and it’s pretty meesed up if you haven’t seen it. Jodie Foster was excellent as usual in it.
Image source: ChanceConversation12
#61
Back in 1971 I was living in Cincinnati. I had easy access to Reds tickets, which I took advantage of. I saw the big three play. They were great.
Anyway, one night, after a late game a friend and I were walking through downtown to get to our car. The street was practically deserted but I noticed a man in a white suit standing in front of a very nice hotel. Then as we got closer I saw his white hair.
Approaching him we were in conversation so I paid the man in white no more attention.
As we passed him he said to us “Hello Boys”. We were startled and looked at him and the Man In White turned out to be Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame.
We were startled and in a hurry so we did not stop to chat. Mores the pitty. I want his recipe.
Image source: therealDrPraetorius
#62
I used to deliver pizzas. One day, I was filling in for our other driver and took a pizza to a house that ordered every week. I knocked on the door and a woman in totally see through lingerie answered the and was very obviously disappointed to see me.
Image source: coloradotoast
#63
I hung out with Vanilla Ice twice. I dont even bother telling people because it sounds made up. I live in a town of 450 people.
Image source: subkang
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