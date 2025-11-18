“Settle Down, Handsome Squidward”: 40 People Reveal What Beauty Standards They Find Unattractive

In 2022, the beauty industry made approximately $430 million in revenue. The beauty market is not just false lashes and lipsticks. It includes anything from skincare, makeup, haircare, and grooming products. And the experts project that the numbers will only keep growing.
Beauty products and their popularity mirror certain trends that are happening at one or other time in history. And, well, just because things are popular, doesn’t mean that absolutely everyone likes them.
That’s why when one Redditor asked “What’s a beauty standard that you find actually unattractive?”, netizens had plenty of answers ready. The answers ranged from surgical intervention to just simply too much makeup. Check out all the answers below!
#1
Overfilled lips
Image source: -the-nino, Jernej Graj / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
Wearing pants below your butt.
Image source: psinned101, Donald West / flickr (not the actual photo)
#3
Long, pointy nails. Overly long nails in general. 1/4 inch past the tip of the finger is plenty in my opinion.
Image source: nilecrane, PNW Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
The Kardashian-esque look
Image source: BroadlyValid, kardashians
#5
Photos where the skin has been edited so heavily that it’s lost all texture and character.
People aren’t plastic. Stop it with that s**t.
Image source: InsomniaticWanderer, Ben Iwara / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Fake butts
Image source: InterwebVergin, Obi – @pixel8propix / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
Face tattoos
Image source: MrJoe21, cottonbro studio/ pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I don’t like body builder type bodies on anyone.
Image source: ServelanDarrow, Jakob Owens / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
Thick, fake eyelashes. Geeze!
Image source: sharkzbyte, Letícia Rodrigues / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
People need to stop promoting the unnatural look. It’s terrible for young girls/teens and f***s their self esteem so hard. People in real life simply do not look like that.
Image source: Anxious-Direction-79, Ahmad Ebadi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
All the contouring! It just looks so caked on and overdone. When you’re unrecognizable without makeup, it’s too much.
Image source: JEH2003, Laura Garcia / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Drawn on eyebrows creep me tf out. Why do they always have to look surprised
Image source: thebrokendad, Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Obesity passing as curves.
Image source: anon, AllGo – An App For Plus Size People / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
The belief that the ideal woman looks and acts like an underage girl who needs a daddy figure to do everything for her.
Image source: anon, Anastasiya Gepp / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Orange spray tan
Image source: Vegan-Kirk, FlamingoImages / envato (not the actual photo)
#16
When people do their lipstick way past their lip line to make them look bigger. It just looks weird imo but you do you
Image source: Waifu_Slayer1, Ina Garbé / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
Overly muscled men. Some is nice, some have bulging veins and look unnatural.
Image source: JadeShrimp, Pikx By Panther / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
A lack of standards towards men. As a man honestly men are allowed to be generally disgusting and nobody says anything because it’s considered normal. Men too should be expected to put some level of effort into their appearance.
Image source: Pixeldevil06, Matheus Ferrero / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
Unnatural extreme white veneers. Many celebs get them even if they had overall nice teeth before.
Image source: anon, Shiny Diamond / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Filler in general, but especially in the cheekbones. I am genuinely so confused why so many girls want to look like they’re having an allergic reaction. It’s almost painful to look at, it looks like their face is swollen.
I’ve never in my life looked at someone and thought, hmm their cheekbones are too flat.
Image source: lamb500, Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Lip injections, saw one lady who looked like she had an infection or irradiation
Image source: Creative_Visit122, Sam Moghadam Khamseh / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
I don’t find this unattractive, I just think its overrated; being blonde shouldn’t be the beauty standard. Dark hair is beautiful as well.
Image source: Sarcasm_The_Sequel, Steven Aguilar / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23
Women having to shave their genitals or its considered weird. You ever seen a historical depiction of a goddess that was clean shaven? Not only has millions of years of evolution trained my brain to see Bush and know you are fertile, and therefor its just deeply instincually sexy. But on a deeper label, its so powerfully feminine in a deeply beautiful, artistic way. A girl with her natural hair looks like a literal goddess. A girl with a bikini wax looks like a child. Its such a huge turn off, and like men demanding it gives of hella p**o vibes.
Image source: throwlegalaway12358, Helen Barth / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
Long beards on men.
Those absurdly long finger nails some women love to have, to the point they have problems even using a phone or writing
Image source: twinkieeater8, Nonsap Visuals / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
The common beauty standard around Asia is really weird to me – skeletor skinny, sickly pale, and timid. I’ve seen girls avoid eating, wear hats, masks, jackets, and pants in super hot weather to avoid sunlight, and cover their face in countless different skin cremes. Most of them would be beautiful if they ate something and got some sun though. Doesn’t help that family members make disparaging comments with even the slightest bit of weight gain or tanning.
Image source: debtopramenschultz, Bin Thiều / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
Anything too far. Fake eyelashes? Make em look slightly better than natural. B**b job? Shape em and go up or down a size to fit your figure. Injections? A tiny bit so even your friends and family think you look great but can’t quite put their finger on why. I laugh so often at all these BBLS and wonder what they are all gonna do when the new beauty standard/trend is flat a**es or rail thin. DONT GET SURGERY BASED ON TRENDS!
Image source: thewildlifer, SKG Photography / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
What ever the Kardashian aesthetic is.
Pencil thin drawn on eyebrows
Face tattoos
Sociopathic behavior
Image source: kaptaincorn, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
It’s not that I find it unattractive but I do not understand the intense hype over tall men. I am way more into average to short dudes.
Image source: Knish_witch
#29
I grew up in the 90s, women with no thighs or butt, and large often fake breasts, were the pinnacle of the playboy franchise. I adopted this standard of beauty as a young man. I now love a naturally curvaceous woman. I want to make it clear women of all shapes and sizes I can see beauty in. I feel bad for those who alter their appearance to fit the aesthetic of anytime. Finally personality is sooo important. A “stunner” can alienate themselves with a bad attitude. An “average” person can impress with a smile.
Image source: Mkumj12
#30
Noticeable plastic surgery. It just makes me sad to see.
Image source: Tylensus, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
High heels, especially stilettos. I just find them extremely unattractive. Maybe it’s the implied vanity at the cost of foot health and comfort but I just find it yucky.
Image source: anon
#32
There’s a trend in female Kpop idols (I’m not sure if it’s in South Korean culture as a whole–I know idol culture can be magnified quite a bit) to remove the fat from their cheeks, so their faces don’t look so round and “fat”. Every single woman I’ve seen do it goes from looking gorgeous to looking vaguely alien. The round face seems to be seriously looked down upon, which is a damn shame.
Image source: stranded_egg
#33
The current trend of thick, strong eyebrows on people who weren’t born with eyebrows like that. Lily Collins, Brooke Shields, etc – YES. Everyone else – NO.
Image source: PositiveContact7901, Vitaly Gorbachev / pexels (not the actual photo)
#34
The frozen look – which might look nice for posed selfies, but in person there’s a real uncanny valley feeling about it.
Seeing young women, especially in their early 20s getting botox in their foreheads is so unnecessary and strange looking.
Image source: PatTheLogicalLiar
#35
Women pulling their tongs and swimming underwear way up the waistline to look sexy, while in no world do I find this provocative and it’s just weird and exaggerated
Image source: I_Wanna_Be_A_Pilot
#36
Youth. The standard of beauty is young people at the peak of their development. I don’t find that attractive.
Image source: GeebusNZ, Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#37
Tats and face piercings — especially nose rings. I mean, of all your facial features, why do you want the most attention to be on your nostrils?
Image source: Appropriate_Big_1610
#38
People who watch makeup videos and try to over contour their face and then don’t blend it well. When people do that on videos it is so much product and looks decent in pics but from what I have seen in person it does not translate well. The stuff is so thick I can’t image the amount of remover it takes to get off the face. It also looks so damn fake in person.
Image source: nikff6
#39
Button and ski slope noses. Give me some Roman chonkers.
Image source: Dikdik19
#40
Easy on the eyebrow shaping please
Image source: azul55
Follow Us