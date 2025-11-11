8 Hand Lettered Greeting Cards From Horrible People

by

If you’re anything like us, you’re a horrible person. But you’re the kind of horrible person who appreciates honesty, which is what we have to offer.

We’re a ragtag group of typographic designers and pessimists creating a collection of hand lettered greeting cards that express what you’re really thinking.

What it says:
I was at the grocery store anyway, so I got you this. Happy birthday.

Designed with love by: Kate Pullen

What it says:
I like you. People say I have no taste, but I like you.

Designed with love by: Nicolas Fredrickson

What it says:
Wow. You’re handsome, said no one ever.

Designed with love by: Alán Guzman

What it says:
If you spoke your mind, you’d be speechless.

Designed with love by: June Digan

What it says:
I could say nice things about you, but I would rather tell the truth.

Designed with love by: Hope Little

What it says:
Some day you will go far. I hope you stay there.

Designed with love by: Mushky Ginsburg

What it says:
You brighten up the room with your absence.

Designed with love by: Brian Hurst

What it says:
Nice to meet you. Let’s stay strangers.

Designed with love by: Alán Guzman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
