Hey Pandas, What Was The First Thing You Thought Of This Morning? (Closed)

by

People think very very weird things in the mornings.

#1

Is the Earth a ravioli?

#2

I am in middleschool and the first thing i thought about was what is for lunch today

#3

“God I need to get this done today but all I can think about is cats and music”.
Pray for me guys- my pre-ACT exam is Tuesday and I got my AP exam (not pre which oof) on May 20th. I really need to get this done.

#4

About how much I don’t want to get out of my warm bed.

#5

Are we in a alternate universe? Is this just a 1st world to get us prepared for a second, more harsh world? Is my mask dark blue, or purple?

#6

I really need to pee

#7

It‘s always a combination of my cat, Covid and coffee, so it‘s like…
Cavvee

#8

sleep and anger cuz i had to get up for school

#9

Why……. why must I do schoooooolllllllll y’all have no idea how much I absolutely hate hate hate hate hate my Spanish teacher. Ughhhh

#10

OK, I only ate ONE item for dinner last night so I’m super hungry

#11

It’s too early for this.

#12

We have finger tips, but not toe tips.But we can tip toe? I saw that on an old vine once

#13

Why did I just punch my water bottle off of my dresser? Did I want to slap the person that I was talking to in my dream?

And Chicatraboat (a chicken, cat, rabbit, and goat).

#14

Having a smore but instead of marshmallow having icecream and instead of graham cracker a pop tart :) really want that will pay $20 to make that a thing.

#15

Ew, school, and this has been my thought for about a month, “I’m gonna die single”.

#16

Scambled eggs, spam and rice.

#17

Oh f**k class is in 5 minutes my alarm didn’t wake me AAAAAAAAA

#18

LEAVE THE SHAME

#19

not school again.

#20

I thought about getting in a quick workout but instead I decided to play some video games.

#21

I can’t wait to go back to bed tonight!

