Hey Pandas, What Was The First Thing You Thought Of This Morning? (Closed)

People think very very weird things in the mornings.
#1
Is the Earth a ravioli?
#2
I am in middleschool and the first thing i thought about was what is for lunch today
#3
“God I need to get this done today but all I can think about is cats and music”.
Pray for me guys- my pre-ACT exam is Tuesday and I got my AP exam (not pre which oof) on May 20th. I really need to get this done.
#4
About how much I don’t want to get out of my warm bed.
#5
Are we in a alternate universe? Is this just a 1st world to get us prepared for a second, more harsh world? Is my mask dark blue, or purple?
#6
I really need to pee
#7
It‘s always a combination of my cat, Covid and coffee, so it‘s like…
Cavvee
#8
sleep and anger cuz i had to get up for school
#9
Why……. why must I do schoooooolllllllll y’all have no idea how much I absolutely hate hate hate hate hate my Spanish teacher. Ughhhh
#10
OK, I only ate ONE item for dinner last night so I’m super hungry
#11
It’s too early for this.
#12
We have finger tips, but not toe tips.But we can tip toe? I saw that on an old vine once
#13
Why did I just punch my water bottle off of my dresser? Did I want to slap the person that I was talking to in my dream?
And Chicatraboat (a chicken, cat, rabbit, and goat).
#14
Having a smore but instead of marshmallow having icecream and instead of graham cracker a pop tart :) really want that will pay $20 to make that a thing.
#15
Ew, school, and this has been my thought for about a month, “I’m gonna die single”.
#16
Scambled eggs, spam and rice.
#17
Oh f**k class is in 5 minutes my alarm didn’t wake me AAAAAAAAA
#18
LEAVE THE SHAME
#19
not school again.
#20
I thought about getting in a quick workout but instead I decided to play some video games.
#21
I can’t wait to go back to bed tonight!
