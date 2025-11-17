Spain Be Wilding: 50 Of The Weirdest Houses That Caught People’s Attention

We at Bored Panda have a sweet spot for questionable European properties. First, we had ugly Belgian houses, then Irish, and finally Dutch. Now, it’s time to take a look down south.

Enter ‘Ugly Spanish Houses.’ As the name suggests, this Instagram account shares pictures of some of the most peculiar structures that you can find on the Iberian Peninsula.

From bizarre color combinations to asymmetrical facades, grab your virtual passport, and let’s embark on a tour of the most intriguing architectural wonders that Spain has to offer.

More info: Instagram

#1 Almost Some Beauty In This But It Still Looks Like Howls’s Moving Castle

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#2 Thanks For Sending This In, I Hate It

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#3 Actually This Might Not Even Be That Bad, Am I Losing My Judgement?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#4 This Is Especially Useful, If You Like Getting Wet In The Rain While You Fumble With Your Keys

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#5 Where Do You Want Your Windows?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#6 I Wonder What Distracted Them

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#7 I Know This Is Old But You Can Imagine It Never Looked New

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#8 No Comment

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#9 50 Shades Of Grey

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#10 These Houses Are Almost New

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#11 Sorry The Hdr Doesn’t Make It Better

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#12 Surprise – It’s For Sale •‿*

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#13 Gogo Gadget Expando

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#14 Yo Dawg I Heard You Like…

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#15 Did They Build The White House First Or The Grey Twin Tower Monoliths?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#16 Idk Some Kinda LEGO Fort

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#17 🤔

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#18 Random In The Front, Castle In The Back

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#19 Slip N Slide 2 In 1

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#20 Partners In Crime (Please Notice The Skewed Balcony)

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#21 I Dont Know What They Were Going For But They Coulda Atleast Have Installed Some Gutters

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#22 You Know That Annoying Little Brother Some People Have

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#23 Every Room Has A ‘For Sale’ Sign

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#24 Slopey

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#25 Wonder What Inspired Them

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#26 Please Dont Ask

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#27 Big Chimney Energy 💯

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#28 Did They Run Out Of Panels?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#29 Ouh I Ran Out Of Budget For A Good Caption

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#30 Do You Believe In Magic?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#31 LEGO Cancer Growth 🧡

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#32 Not Sure What Makes Me The Most Uneasy, But The Windows Don’t Help

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#33 Big Terrace > Big Livingroom

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#34 Dont Mind Me, Just Making @uglymelbournehouses Jelly

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#35 Why Make Something Bad Once, When You Can Do It Four Times?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#36 Some Days I Admire All The Unecessary Work That Go Into Stuff (Also Please Notice The Smurf Door)

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#37 ☹️☹️☹️☹️ This Is My Favorite Emoji

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#38 Chimney Shadows And Pink Sunsets🧡

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#39 50cent – Window Shopping

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#40 This One Is Not Too Bad

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#41 Bizcocho Pasado

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#42 When You Haven’t Unlocked The Safehouse Yet

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#43 I Guess Half The House Doesn’t Need Natural Light

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#44 Another Weird House I Came Across. The Placement Of The Windows Makes Me Uneasy

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#45 One And A Half Floors

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#46 Maybe It’s Pointed At The Mekka 🤷🏼‍♀️ #thehousewiththequran

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#47 Is It To Protect Them From Us, Or To Protect Us From Them?

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#48 Paint Is A Conspiracy. Hillary Smells Like Sulfur

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#49 Fake Balconies 🥰

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

#50 1. Why Do The Garage Doors Lead To The Garden 2. Why Is The Terrace Not Connected To The House 3. Why Dont I Have Friends

Image source: uglyspanishhouses

