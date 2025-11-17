Spain Be Wilding: 50 Of The Weirdest Houses That Caught People’s Attention

We at Bored Panda have a sweet spot for questionable European properties. First, we had ugly Belgian houses, then Irish, and finally Dutch. Now, it’s time to take a look down south.
Enter ‘Ugly Spanish Houses.’ As the name suggests, this Instagram account shares pictures of some of the most peculiar structures that you can find on the Iberian Peninsula.
From bizarre color combinations to asymmetrical facades, grab your virtual passport, and let’s embark on a tour of the most intriguing architectural wonders that Spain has to offer.
#1 Almost Some Beauty In This But It Still Looks Like Howls’s Moving Castle
#2 Thanks For Sending This In, I Hate It
#3 Actually This Might Not Even Be That Bad, Am I Losing My Judgement?
#4 This Is Especially Useful, If You Like Getting Wet In The Rain While You Fumble With Your Keys
#5 Where Do You Want Your Windows?
#6 I Wonder What Distracted Them
#7 I Know This Is Old But You Can Imagine It Never Looked New
#8 No Comment
#9 50 Shades Of Grey
#10 These Houses Are Almost New
#11 Sorry The Hdr Doesn’t Make It Better
#12 Surprise – It’s For Sale •‿*
#13 Gogo Gadget Expando
#14 Yo Dawg I Heard You Like…
#15 Did They Build The White House First Or The Grey Twin Tower Monoliths?
#16 Idk Some Kinda LEGO Fort
#17 🤔
#18 Random In The Front, Castle In The Back
#19 Slip N Slide 2 In 1
#20 Partners In Crime (Please Notice The Skewed Balcony)
#21 I Dont Know What They Were Going For But They Coulda Atleast Have Installed Some Gutters
#22 You Know That Annoying Little Brother Some People Have
#23 Every Room Has A ‘For Sale’ Sign
#24 Slopey
#25 Wonder What Inspired Them
#26 Please Dont Ask
#27 Big Chimney Energy 💯
#28 Did They Run Out Of Panels?
#29 Ouh I Ran Out Of Budget For A Good Caption
#30 Do You Believe In Magic?
#31 LEGO Cancer Growth 🧡
#32 Not Sure What Makes Me The Most Uneasy, But The Windows Don’t Help
#33 Big Terrace > Big Livingroom
#34 Dont Mind Me, Just Making @uglymelbournehouses Jelly
#35 Why Make Something Bad Once, When You Can Do It Four Times?
#36 Some Days I Admire All The Unecessary Work That Go Into Stuff (Also Please Notice The Smurf Door)
#37 ☹️☹️☹️☹️ This Is My Favorite Emoji
#38 Chimney Shadows And Pink Sunsets🧡
#39 50cent – Window Shopping
#40 This One Is Not Too Bad
#41 Bizcocho Pasado
#42 When You Haven’t Unlocked The Safehouse Yet
#43 I Guess Half The House Doesn’t Need Natural Light
#44 Another Weird House I Came Across. The Placement Of The Windows Makes Me Uneasy
#45 One And A Half Floors
#46 Maybe It’s Pointed At The Mekka 🤷🏼♀️ #thehousewiththequran
#47 Is It To Protect Them From Us, Or To Protect Us From Them?
#48 Paint Is A Conspiracy. Hillary Smells Like Sulfur
#49 Fake Balconies 🥰
#50 1. Why Do The Garage Doors Lead To The Garden 2. Why Is The Terrace Not Connected To The House 3. Why Dont I Have Friends
