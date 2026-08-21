70 Times “Ugly Ducklings” Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Looks certainly aren’t everything. Your personality and how you treat others are far more important. But humans are pretty simple, and how we look on the outside is often a reflection of how we feel on the inside. So when someone undergoes a massive physical transformation, there’s a good chance that a mental one happened alongside it.
To celebrate some of the amazing glow-ups that people have had, we took a trip to the Ugly Duckling subreddit. This group is a safe space for former “ugly ducklings” to share just how much they’ve blossomed since becoming fabulous swans. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these wholesome pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you!
#1 14<16
Image source: NiyTheChai
#2 One Year Sober (34) To (35)
Image source: [deleted]
#3 17-35
Image source: JohnZackarias
If you don’t remember the story of the ugly duckling, here’s the gist of it: a baby bird who was presumed to be a duck was considered incredibly ugly by his duckling peers. But it turned out that he was actually a swan, so eventually, he grew into an absolutely beautiful bird. The moral of the story is to never compare yourself (or anyone else) to those around you. It’s pointless when we’re all unique, and we’ll all blossom into our own kind of swan in our own time!
Now, we hope it goes without saying that nobody on this list was ever ugly. They may have gone through an awkward phase or needed a little extra time to find themselves, but the term “ugly duckling” isn’t meant to be taken literally. Everyone is beautiful in their own way; nobody needs to undergo a transformation to feel like their best self.
#4 16-26 (BF% + Fixing Facial Asymmetries + Braces)
Image source: InsideWarning5308
#5 Not Sure If This Counts (32-33)
Image source: cloudfangLP
#6 Transformation Of Howard Wolowitz To Myself : From 24 – 33
Image source: CodTall6437
There are a wide variety of glow-ups featured on this list. Some transformations involved improved mental health, while others focused more on physical health. In some cases, the posters underwent a journey of sobriety, while in other cases, the author simply grew up and grew into themself. Regardless of the motivation behind each change, there’s no question that these transformations could do wonders for each person’s self-esteem.
Let’s look at weight loss as an example. Obviously, there’s never any need to lose weight unless you want to. You shouldn’t feel pressured to do so by others, and it should always be done out of love for yourself. Because if the underlying reason comes from a positive place, it can go a long way in improving a person’s self-worth.
#7 12-27
Image source: pucciib
#8 18-21
Image source: Collt092
#9 I Feel Like Most Post Don’t Know What Being An Ugly Kid Really Means [16-27]
Image source: half-ninja
Seger MD reports that there is a strong correlation between obesity and several mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. However, weight loss can be utilized to improve a person’s well-being.
Reaching a healthy weight can boost a person’s self-esteem and improve their body image. It may also reduce their risk of depression, improve their sleep quality, increase their energy levels, reduce their stress, and even enhance their cognitive abilities. It’s certainly not a perfect fix for every issue, but it seems like the people who shared weight loss transformations on this list feel so much better on the inside and out.
#10 Fine! I’ll Update It- No Filters, 18 vs. 25 :)
Image source: LexiMayxox19
#11 23-25
Image source: Plus-Stranger-6210
#12 From 17 To 24, Lost 50kg
Image source: BisonRevolutionary65
Another transformation that many former “ugly ducklings” are proud of is going on a sobriety journey. This is a major change that can improve all aspects of a person’s life. And while it can include a physical transformation, the biggest piece of the puzzle is improving how a person feels on the inside.
Aspen Valley Health notes that sobriety can provide substantial benefits for a person’s physical health. First, it improves organ function by allowing a person’s liver to heal. Meanwhile, it improves cardiovascular health and reduces a person’s risk of heart disease. At the same time, sobriety typically provides a person with increased energy and vitality.
#13 [6]-[11]-[13]-[15]-[18]-[20]-[21]-[22]x3-[23]x3-[24]-[26/Recent] I’ve Had A Wild Ride LOL (S/O To Lupus For Making Me Look Like A Zombie For 3ish Years 🧟♀️)
Image source: legallypillpoppin
#14 19 To 29
Image source: InspectorSpacetime8
#15 Dec (50)- April (50)
Image source: M0stB3autifulM3ss
There are also plenty of mental benefits that come along with going sober. After quitting drinking or substance use, a person will notice enhanced mental clarity and cognitive function. Their relationships will likely benefit as well, as they’ll be able to maintain stronger social connections and nurture their relationships when they aren’t constantly thinking about their next fix. In the same vein, a person’s overall quality of life will improve when they aren’t reliant on an unhealthy coping mechanism.
#16 Got A Reality Check Then Got My Life Together (18-21)
Image source: CurajosCenturion
#17 16 / Now 36 Years Old
Image source: SnooRecipes6776
#18 14 To 24
Image source: futuremillionaire01
Growing up, many ugly ducklings struggle with the fact that they aren’t the most popular kids in school. This might impact their self-esteem or make them worry about the future. But being underrated in your youth is actually a blessing in disguise. Because as Mamamia notes, there are definitely benefits that come from being overlooked as a child.
First, they point out that ugly ducklings develop hobbies and/or talents. They can’t rely on their good looks to get them far, so they develop other skills that will be useful in all phases of life.
#19 16-20 (ID Photo Is When I Was 17 And 18. Placed For Proof)
Image source: Serious-Tonight-3172
#20 17-19-20
Image source: No_Appointment9308
#21 13-25
Image source: Affectionate-Gap-353
Ugly ducklings can also be confident that all of their friendships are genuine. Nobody was simply trying to sit next to you at lunch to gain popularity or pretending to like you to get into your pants. Your friends really had your back. At the same time, ugly ducklings often develop wonderful senses of humor and great personalities to win over others. Plus, everyone inevitably grows out of the ugly duckling phase; it’s only temporary. So once they bloom, they will be beautiful, funny, kind, and talented. Wins all around!
#22 One Year And Six Months(34) Ago I Broke A Chair At Work. And I Said I Am Better Then This. This Is Me Now At (35)
Image source: Dshack122
#23 15-17 Still Alot To Do But Just A Little Progress
Image source: Hopeful-Friendship90
#24 12 -> 33 🩷✨
Image source: BroadwayDancer
Are you enjoying these uplifting examples of former ugly ducklings growing up into amazing swans, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that inspire you, and let us know in the comments below what your own transformation was like if you also grew up as one of the least popular kids in school. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring examples of fabulous swans, look no further than right here!
#25 From 50 To 56 :)
Image source: Ok-Selection6302
#26 [22yrs-26yrs] This Is About 4-5 Yrs Of Jim And Getting Out Of Heavy Depression 💪🏾
Image source: Christoofit
#27 22 vs. 25
Image source: AnnigidWilliams
#28 (23) To (26), 6 Years Sober, 2 Months Out Of Depression
Image source: Original_Pack_2742
#29 25-42… Lots In Between
Image source: Paulyoceans
#30 [22] – [24]
Image source: balikadam10
#31 16-21 Def Feel Like I Got My Wings!
Image source: Sharp-Citron1552
#32 11-19 Definitely Grew Into My Face
Image source: sleepmustdie
#33 11, 15, 24, And 43
Image source: msgnomer
#34 11 & 24
Image source: eeeclectic
#35 25-28 238lb-156lb
Image source: Ericgee29
#36 13-32
Image source: xandrathecreative
#37 16>22
Image source: Specialist-Common314
#38 21>27
Image source: [deleted]
#39 16-18-30. A Long And Natural Calisthenics-Gym-Running A Lot Journey
Image source: NewsTraining
#40 16 – 28
Image source: [deleted]
#41 18 > 28
Image source: only-one-life-left
#42 19-22 (Double Jaw Surgery)
Image source: Bright_Cockroach6171
#43 13 vs. 27 & 21 vs. 27 🖤🤘🏻
Image source: Kessaralee72
#44 16>20>31 What Do You Think?
Image source: Icyweiner7058
#45 13-29
Image source: kam2618
#46 19>21>23
Image source: BrilliantObvious3932
#47 16 To 24 – I Think I’ve Earned A Place Here Finally
Image source: freezingman00
#48 27 To 32
Image source: Raxen92
#49 13 – 16×2 – 20×2
Image source: Particular_Double619
#50 19 To 39 – To Be Honest I Was Always Looking Forward To This Age
Image source: Helepoli
#51 Ages 25-27 To Present At Age 36! Life Is Totally Different
Image source: soft_distortion
#52 14>18
Image source: DebXD
#53 18 vs. 27 ❤️
Image source: Devlish-Dove
#54 12 To 31
Image source: RucaXD
#55 16,20,30 And Now Soon To Be 40
Image source: jfink316598
#56 Skinny Fat To Fit, Gym Transformation 20-24
Image source: bellepcx
#57 29>30 Not Sure If This Counts But I Stopped Drinking And Started Taking Care Of Myself
Image source: [deleted]
#58 [22-38] Finally Worked On Mental Health
Image source: speedreeser1
#59 ???-14-18-26
Image source: chandarksel
#60 20—>26
Image source: QuietSuccessful5331
#61 13>27. I Think The Beard Is What I Was Missing
Image source: GengasKushh
#62 First One Is 15, Then Now 28(Picture 3-8)
Image source: elias3663
#63 12>14>18>20 Took A While But I Got There! :)
Image source: prettylady2365
#64 25/26 -> 28! Deep Depression To Finally Getting My Spark Back!!
Image source: megmeyer
#65 From 15-26
Image source: monkeyapemanjr
#66 From 16 And 100lbs To 18 And Now 160lbs
Image source: frost11965
#67 25 To 40 – Entirely New Person
Image source: LadyMacDeath
#68 14-18
Image source: [deleted]
#69 14-21, Been A Journey
Image source: JustJob3367
#70 Me At 13 And 50
Image source: DebbieDowner73
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