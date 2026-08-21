70 Times “Ugly Ducklings” Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

by

Looks certainly aren’t everything. Your personality and how you treat others are far more important. But humans are pretty simple, and how we look on the outside is often a reflection of how we feel on the inside. So when someone undergoes a massive physical transformation, there’s a good chance that a mental one happened alongside it.

To celebrate some of the amazing glow-ups that people have had, we took a trip to the Ugly Duckling subreddit. This group is a safe space for former “ugly ducklings” to share just how much they’ve blossomed since becoming fabulous swans. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these wholesome pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you!

#1 14<16
70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: NiyTheChai

70 Times “Ugly Ducklings” Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

#2 One Year Sober (34) To (35)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#3 17-35

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: JohnZackarias

If you don’t remember the story of the ugly duckling, here’s the gist of it: a baby bird who was presumed to be a duck was considered incredibly ugly by his duckling peers. But it turned out that he was actually a swan, so eventually, he grew into an absolutely beautiful bird. The moral of the story is to never compare yourself (or anyone else) to those around you. It’s pointless when we’re all unique, and we’ll all blossom into our own kind of swan in our own time!

Now, we hope it goes without saying that nobody on this list was ever ugly. They may have gone through an awkward phase or needed a little extra time to find themselves, but the term “ugly duckling” isn’t meant to be taken literally. Everyone is beautiful in their own way; nobody needs to undergo a transformation to feel like their best self.

#4 16-26 (BF% + Fixing Facial Asymmetries + Braces)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: InsideWarning5308

#5 Not Sure If This Counts (32-33)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: cloudfangLP

#6 Transformation Of Howard Wolowitz To Myself : From 24 – 33

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: CodTall6437

There are a wide variety of glow-ups featured on this list. Some transformations involved improved mental health, while others focused more on physical health. In some cases, the posters underwent a journey of sobriety, while in other cases, the author simply grew up and grew into themself. Regardless of the motivation behind each change, there’s no question that these transformations could do wonders for each person’s self-esteem.

Let’s look at weight loss as an example. Obviously, there’s never any need to lose weight unless you want to. You shouldn’t feel pressured to do so by others, and it should always be done out of love for yourself. Because if the underlying reason comes from a positive place, it can go a long way in improving a person’s self-worth. 

#7 12-27

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: pucciib

#8 18-21

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Collt092

#9 I Feel Like Most Post Don’t Know What Being An Ugly Kid Really Means [16-27]

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: half-ninja

Seger MD reports that there is a strong correlation between obesity and several mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. However, weight loss can be utilized to improve a person’s well-being. 

Reaching a healthy weight can boost a person’s self-esteem and improve their body image. It may also reduce their risk of depression, improve their sleep quality, increase their energy levels, reduce their stress, and even enhance their cognitive abilities. It’s certainly not a perfect fix for every issue, but it seems like the people who shared weight loss transformations on this list feel so much better on the inside and out. 

#10 Fine! I’ll Update It- No Filters, 18 vs. 25 :)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: LexiMayxox19

#11 23-25

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Plus-Stranger-6210

#12 From 17 To 24, Lost 50kg

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: BisonRevolutionary65

Another transformation that many former “ugly ducklings” are proud of is going on a sobriety journey. This is a major change that can improve all aspects of a person’s life. And while it can include a physical transformation, the biggest piece of the puzzle is improving how a person feels on the inside. 

Aspen Valley Health notes that sobriety can provide substantial benefits for a person’s physical health. First, it improves organ function by allowing a person’s liver to heal. Meanwhile, it improves cardiovascular health and reduces a person’s risk of heart disease. At the same time, sobriety typically provides a person with increased energy and vitality.  

#13 [6]-[11]-[13]-[15]-[18]-[20]-[21]-[22]x3-[23]x3-[24]-[26/Recent] I’ve Had A Wild Ride LOL (S/O To Lupus For Making Me Look Like A Zombie For 3ish Years 🧟‍♀️)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: legallypillpoppin

#14 19 To 29

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: InspectorSpacetime8

#15 Dec (50)- April (50)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: M0stB3autifulM3ss

There are also plenty of mental benefits that come along with going sober. After quitting drinking or substance use, a person will notice enhanced mental clarity and cognitive function. Their relationships will likely benefit as well, as they’ll be able to maintain stronger social connections and nurture their relationships when they aren’t constantly thinking about their next fix. In the same vein, a person’s overall quality of life will improve when they aren’t reliant on an unhealthy coping mechanism. 

#16 Got A Reality Check Then Got My Life Together (18-21)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: CurajosCenturion

#17 16 / Now 36 Years Old

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: SnooRecipes6776

#18 14 To 24

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: futuremillionaire01

Growing up, many ugly ducklings struggle with the fact that they aren’t the most popular kids in school. This might impact their self-esteem or make them worry about the future. But being underrated in your youth is actually a blessing in disguise. Because as Mamamia notes, there are definitely benefits that come from being overlooked as a child.

First, they point out that ugly ducklings develop hobbies and/or talents. They can’t rely on their good looks to get them far, so they develop other skills that will be useful in all phases of life.  

#19 16-20 (ID Photo Is When I Was 17 And 18. Placed For Proof)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Serious-Tonight-3172

#20 17-19-20

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: No_Appointment9308

#21 13-25

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate-Gap-353

Ugly ducklings can also be confident that all of their friendships are genuine. Nobody was simply trying to sit next to you at lunch to gain popularity or pretending to like you to get into your pants. Your friends really had your back. At the same time, ugly ducklings often develop wonderful senses of humor and great personalities to win over others. Plus, everyone inevitably grows out of the ugly duckling phase; it’s only temporary. So once they bloom, they will be beautiful, funny, kind, and talented. Wins all around!

#22 One Year And Six Months(34) Ago I Broke A Chair At Work. And I Said I Am Better Then This. This Is Me Now At (35)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Dshack122

#23 15-17 Still Alot To Do But Just A Little Progress

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Hopeful-Friendship90

#24 12 -> 33 🩷✨

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: BroadwayDancer

Are you enjoying these uplifting examples of former ugly ducklings growing up into amazing swans, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that inspire you, and let us know in the comments below what your own transformation was like if you also grew up as one of the least popular kids in school. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring examples of fabulous swans, look no further than right here! 

#25 From 50 To 56 :)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Selection6302

#26 [22yrs-26yrs] This Is About 4-5 Yrs Of Jim And Getting Out Of Heavy Depression 💪🏾

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Christoofit

#27 22 vs. 25

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: AnnigidWilliams

#28 (23) To (26), 6 Years Sober, 2 Months Out Of Depression

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Original_Pack_2742

#29 25-42… Lots In Between

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Paulyoceans

#30 [22] – [24]

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: balikadam10

#31 16-21 Def Feel Like I Got My Wings!

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Sharp-Citron1552

#32 11-19 Definitely Grew Into My Face

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: sleepmustdie

#33 11, 15, 24, And 43

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: msgnomer

#34 11 & 24

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: eeeclectic

#35 25-28 238lb-156lb

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Ericgee29

#36 13-32

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: xandrathecreative

#37 16>22

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist-Common314

#38 21>27

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#39 16-18-30. A Long And Natural Calisthenics-Gym-Running A Lot Journey

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: NewsTraining

#40 16 – 28

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#41 18 > 28

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: only-one-life-left

#42 19-22 (Double Jaw Surgery)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Bright_Cockroach6171

#43 13 vs. 27 & 21 vs. 27 🖤🤘🏻

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Kessaralee72

#44 16>20>31 What Do You Think?

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Icyweiner7058

#45 13-29

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: kam2618

#46 19>21>23

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: BrilliantObvious3932

#47 16 To 24 – I Think I’ve Earned A Place Here Finally

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: freezingman00

#48 27 To 32

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Raxen92

#49 13 – 16×2 – 20×2

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Double619

#50 19 To 39 – To Be Honest I Was Always Looking Forward To This Age

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Helepoli

#51 Ages 25-27 To Present At Age 36! Life Is Totally Different

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: soft_distortion

#52 14>18

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: DebXD

#53 18 vs. 27 ❤️

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: Devlish-Dove

#54 12 To 31

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: RucaXD

#55 16,20,30 And Now Soon To Be 40

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: jfink316598

#56 Skinny Fat To Fit, Gym Transformation 20-24

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: bellepcx

#57 29>30 Not Sure If This Counts But I Stopped Drinking And Started Taking Care Of Myself

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#58 [22-38] Finally Worked On Mental Health

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: speedreeser1

#59 ???-14-18-26

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: chandarksel

#60 20—>26

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: QuietSuccessful5331

#61 13>27. I Think The Beard Is What I Was Missing

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: GengasKushh

#62 First One Is 15, Then Now 28(Picture 3-8)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: elias3663

#63 12>14>18>20 Took A While But I Got There! :)

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: prettylady2365

#64 25/26 -> 28! Deep Depression To Finally Getting My Spark Back!!

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: megmeyer

#65 From 15-26

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: monkeyapemanjr

#66 From 16 And 100lbs To 18 And Now 160lbs

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: frost11965

#67 25 To 40 – Entirely New Person

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: LadyMacDeath

#68 14-18

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#69 14-21, Been A Journey

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: JustJob3367

#70 Me At 13 And 50

70 Times &#8220;Ugly Ducklings&#8221; Underwent Incredible Transformations And Stole The Show (New Pics)

Image source: DebbieDowner73

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twitter Users Are Sharing The Words They Thought They Were Pronouncing Right But Were Wrong The Entire Time (31 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Squad Goals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
John Leguizamo: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2026
This Artist Creates Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists And Here Are His 40 Recent Works
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Robert Duvall: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2026
Hey Pandas, What Fictional Character Do You Have A Crush On?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025