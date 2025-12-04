Tyra Banks: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Tyra Banks: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tyra Banks

December 4, 1973

Inglewood, California, US

52 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Tyra Banks?

Tyra Lynne Banks is an American model and television personality, celebrated for her trailblazing presence and savvy business acumen. Her confident demeanor transformed the fashion industry.

She first gained widespread attention as the first African American woman on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This historic achievement solidified her supermodel status.

Early Life and Education

Tyra Lynne Banks was born in Inglewood, California, to Carolyn London, a medical photographer, and Donald Banks, a computer consultant. Her parents divorced when she was six.

She attended John Burroughs Middle School and later graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles in 1991. Banks also completed a non-degree management program at Harvard University.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Tyra Banks’s public life, including a notable relationship with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla. She has also reportedly been dating Louis Bélanger-Martin since 2018.

Banks shares one son, York Banks Asla, with her former partner Erik Asla, with whom she co-parents. She remains in a relationship with Bélanger-Martin.

Career Highlights

Tyra Banks cemented her legacy by creating and hosting the global phenomenon America’s Next Top Model, which aired for 24 cycles. She also became the first African American woman to appear solo on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Beyond modeling, Banks launched her production company, Bankable Productions, and developed her own cosmetics line, Tyra Beauty. She also hosted The Tyra Banks Show, earning two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Signature Quote

“Perfect is boring, human is beautiful.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
That Time Emma Stone had a Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
A Deadpool Animated Series from Donald Glover and Marvel Is Coming to FXX
3 min read
May, 10, 2017
So, What’s Next for The MonsterVerse?
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2021
Parents Spark Debate After Making Their Son Stand Outdoors With A Sign ‘I Am A Bully’ As A Punishment
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Second Hand Embarrassment”: Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Outrage During Netflix Press Tour
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
95 Photos Of Pomeranians For Your Daily Dose Of Puppy Cuteness
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025