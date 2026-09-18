Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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What can a typewriter do beyond putting words on a page? For London-based artist James Cook, the answer includes detailed cityscapes, portraits, and intricate illustrations made entirely from letters, numbers, and punctuation marks. Using vintage typewriters, Cook creates images one keystroke at a time, turning a machine designed for writing into an unconventional artistic tool.

Cook first discovered typewriter art in 2014 while working on a school project and researching creative alternatives to traditional drawing and painting. Inspired by artist Paul Smith, he began experimenting with the medium and eventually turned what started as a school assignment into a full-time artistic practice. Since then, he has created more than 350 artworks using a collection of over 100 vintage typewriters. Depending on the complexity of a piece, each artwork can take anywhere from a week to three months to complete.

Now, take a closer look at 25 typewriter artworks by James Cook, where thousands of carefully placed characters come together to create remarkably detailed images. And for those who would like to see his work in person, Cook will have a free exhibition of typewriter art at Colchester Library in Colchester, United Kingdom, from October 6 to November 3. From recognizable landmarks to portraits built from tiny printed marks, these works offer a closer look at the possibilities of a medium most people associate with writing rather than drawing.

More info: jamescookartworkshop.com | Instagram

#1 Times Square

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

The artist uses a technique that relies on the subtle differences between individual characters and the pressure applied to each keystroke. By layering letters, numbers, and symbols, Cook creates tonal variations that come together to form recognizable images. Some of his works also contain hidden messages and details, giving viewers another reason to examine the compositions closely.

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

#2 Oxfords Radcliffe

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#3 Evening In Tokyo

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#4 Evening In Central Park

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#5 Arc De Triomphe Paris

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#6 Colosseum

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#7 Top Of The Rock

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#8 New Yorker Midtown

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#9 Big Ben From Central Hall Westminster

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#10 Wimbledon

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#11 Statue Of Liberty

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#12 Locations Around New York

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#13 Author Phillis Wheatley

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#14 Author Doris Lessing

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#15 Evening In Central Park

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#16

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#17 Oxford Project

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#18 Golden Gate Bridge

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#19 Central Park

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#20 Lisa And Her Saxophone

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#21 NYC

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#22 Locations Around New York

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#23 Empire State Building

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

#24 Burna Boy

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

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#25 Royal Albert Hall

Typewriter Art Where Thousands Of Keystrokes Become Landmarks And Portraits By James Cook (25 Pics)

Image source: jamescookartwork

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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