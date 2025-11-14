Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

by

No doubt many of you have noticed how often movies reuse tropes and themes that were used many times in other movies. Sure, sometimes it can work, especially if it’s a unique twist on the concept. But that’s not always the case, and other times, the trope is run into the ground.

Well, one horror movie trope that has eluded many of us is how males in movies fall for female serial (or not) killers or straight-up monsters in female disguise just because they weren’t thinking.

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image credits: JBRylah

Writer, editor, and horror enthusiast Juliet Bennett Rylah has recently made a list on her Twitter pointing out a number of horror movies that, to put it simply, include dumb horny guys, and the internet loved it.

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny
Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image credits: JBRylah

Check out the list with all of JB Rylah’s comments included below. And while you’re down there, vote and comment on the ones you like the most!

#1 Species (1995)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#2 Jennifer´s Body (2009)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#3 No Escape Room (2018)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#4 Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#5 The Shining (1980)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#6 Splice (2019)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#7 Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#8 Knock Knock (2015)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#9 Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#10 Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#11 From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#12 Hellraiser 2: Hellbound (1988)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#13 American Gods (2017)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#14 Once Bitten (1985)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#15 Lovecraft Country (2020)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#16 Queen Of The Damned (2002)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#17 True Blood (2008-2014)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#18 Audition (1999)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#19 Hannibal (2013-2015)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#20 Girl On The Third Floor (2019)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#21 It Follows (2014)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#22 A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#23 The Hunger (1983)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#24 Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#25 Trick ‘R Treat (2007)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#26 The Mortuary Collection (2019)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

#27 The Love Witch (2016)

Woman Made Hilarious List Of 27 Times Horror Movie Guys Were Dumb And Horny

Image source: JBRylah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Redesign Biblical Characters, So They’d Fit For The 21st Century
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Zara Accused Of Stealing Designs From Independent Artists, And Here’s The Evidence
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
DIY Fairy House
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
25 City Layouts That’ll Stump You, Unless You Are A True Geography Genius
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Challenge Myself To Find Similarities Between The Human Body And Nature
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Photographer Captures Ladies With Their Cats To Get Rid Of ‘Crazy Cat Lady’ Stereotypes (24 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.